Covid: Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro shuffles cabinet as pressure grows

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Billboard of President Jair Bolsonaro seen vandalised in Carpina, Pernambuco state, Brazil, on 27 March 2021
President Jair Bolsonaro has faced intense criticism for his handling of the pandemic

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has replaced six cabinet ministers as his popularity plummets over his handling of the pandemic.

Brazil's health service is reported to be on the brink of collapse as the country battles a deadly second wave.

It is the biggest reshuffle since Mr Bolsonaro came to power two years ago.

He has consistently opposed quarantine measures, arguing that the damage to the economy would be worse than the effects of the virus itself.

He also told Brazilians to "stop whining" about the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 300,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Brazil, with more than 12 million confirmed cases.

Both the foreign and defence ministers have been replaced in the cabinet shuffle.

The president's loyal Foreign Minister, Ernesto Araújo, stepped down after he was heavily criticised by lawmakers over the weekend for damaging Brazil's international standing. They said his poor handling of relations with China, India and the US meant Brazil had insufficient quantities of Covid-19 vaccine.

The new team is linked to a coalition of right-wing parties that support Mr Bolsonaro in Congress, the BBC's Leonardo Rocha reports.

The bloc is seen as increasingly powerful and even crucial for the president's political survival - he faces the prospect of an impeachment trial over his handling of the pandemic, our correspondent notes.

Some good news came from the new Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who said he was pushing to get an earlier delivery of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine supplies from the US.

Mr Queiroga is the fourth person to serve as health minister in the past year.

Brazil has been struggling with the rollout of its vaccination programme across the vast country. So far, it has been using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and China's CoronaVac, both of which require two jabs.

Brazil has also placed orders for the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Russian-made Sputnik V jab.

The latest surge in cases has been attributed to the spread of highly contagious variants of the virus.

Map showing ICU occupancy across Brazil
Map showing ICU occupancy across Brazil

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil leader names new top diplomat amid Cabinet shake-up

    Amid a slide in his popularity, President Jair Bolsonaro has shaken up the Cabinet, including replacing Brazil's foreign minister who was widely criticized for an anti-globalism stance and accused by some of aggravating the pandemic by alienating vaccine suppliers. Bolsonaro tweeted Monday that he was shifting three other Cabinet ministers to new posts — chief of staff, defense minister and attorney general — and naming a new justice and public security minister and a new government secretary. Araújo had most recently been under fire for comments and actions that critics said impeded faster access to coronavirus vaccines as the coronavirus batters Brazil.

  • Taiwan Exhibitors Join Forces to Launch Bole Film Production Firm

    Taiwan’s four top cinema exhibition chains have joined forces to launch new feature movie production company Bole Film. The company aims to bring between three and five new films per year to market. Bole is backed by VieShow Cinemas, Showtime Cinemas, Ambassador Theatres, and Shin Kong Cinemas, with the support of Taiwanese Creative Content Agency (TAICCA)’s National […]

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro shuffles Cabinet as COVID-19 pressure mounts

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro made six Cabinet changes on Monday in the biggest ministerial reshuffle since he took office as pressure mounts on the far-right leader over his handling of the pandemic that has killed over 300,000 in the country. Three ministers left the government, including Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, a China hawk whose departure followed mounting criticism from lawmakers of his failure to guarantee additional COVID-19 vaccine supplies from Beijing and Washington. Bolsonaro seized on the loss of one of his most loyal allies to shore up support in his Cabinet, putting his chief of staff in charge of the Defense Ministry and placing a federal police officer close to his family in charge of the Justice Ministry.

  • Stocks Steady as Yields Climb on Vaccine Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks drifted and Treasury yields climbed as investors weighed rapid progress in the U.S. vaccine rollout against the risk of further blow-back from the implosion of Archegos Capital Management.Shares rose in China and Hong Kong while Japan’s index fell, led by banks. Nomura Holdings Inc. said it’s too soon to estimate the impact of losses tied to a U.S. client, identified by Bloomberg as Bill Hwang, head of the troubled investment firm. U.S. futures fluctuated as traders assessed broader Wall Street exposures, while European contracts rose. Earlier, the S&P 500 Index lifted off lows on President Joe Biden’s announcement that 90% of adults will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine next month.Ten-year Treasury yields rose to 1.74%, and the five-year hit its highest point in a year. Australia’s benchmark yield jumped 10 basis points. The U.S. dollar held steady.“It’s never better when you are a shark in the water to be buying from a forced sellers,” said Spotlight Asset Group’s Shana Sissel on Bloomberg TV. The chief investment officer is skeptical of the potential for broader market fallout from Archegos. “I find it hard to believe that this would have a systemic massive impact on global markets beyond the few positions that they held.”Ripples are barely detectable in credit markets so far, though traders are demanding higher rates to hedge potential losses on the debt of banks caught up in the Archegos situation, including Nomura and Credit Suisse Group AG. Archegos said that “all plans were being discussed.”Investors have been focusing on the strength of the recovery and inflation risks as governments step up spending to spur growth. Later this week, the U.S. president plans to unveil a further stimulus program with a tilt toward infrastructure. Positive news on vaccines is helping risk appetite, with a real-world study from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. showing their doses effectively prevented coronavirus infections, U.S. government researchers said.Read: Archegos Drama Hardly Ruffles a Market That’s ‘Drunk on Risk’Oil fluctuated as traders looked to this week’s OPEC+ meeting, with speculation that renewed demand concerns will push the group to keep production in check. Meanwhile, the Suez Canal reopened to traffic after the container ship blocking it was tugged free.Some key events to watch this week:President Biden is expected to unveil his infrastructure program Wednesday.EIA crude inventory report Wednesday.OPEC+ meets to discuss production levels for May on Thursday.China Caixin PMI due Thursday.U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.StocksS&P 500 futures were up 0.1% as of 2:58 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index declined 0.1%.Topix Index fell 1.1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.8%.South Korea’s Kospi Index rose 1.2%.Hang Seng Index rose 1%.Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.3%.CurrenciesThe yen traded down 0.1% at 109.99 per dollar, around the weakest in a year.The offshore yuan was at 6.5767 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady.The euro was at $1.1761.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries increased three basis points to 1.74%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose 10 basis points to 1.79%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell to $61.27 a barrel.Gold was down 0.5% at $1,704 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trump's heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

    When former President Donald Trump was asked to list those he considers the future leaders of the Republican Party, he quickly rattled off a list of names, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Conspicuously absent from the list: Mike Pence. For someone who built a reputation as one of Trump's most steadfast supporters, Pence is now viewed with suspicion among many Republicans for observing his constitutional duty in January to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration, a decision that still has Trump fuming.

  • Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike' as death toll tops 500

    Out of 14 civilians killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said at least eight were in the South Dagon district of the biggest city, Yangon. Security forces in the area fired a heavier calibre weapon than usual on Monday towards protesters crouching behind a barricade of sand bags, witnesses said.

  • MyPillow's Mike Lindell claims Trump will 'be back in office in August' in Steve Bannon podcast rant

    The MyPillow CEO launched into a rant on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, baselessly claiming that Trump will 'be back in office in August'.

  • Dominion Builds Legal Behemoth To Drain Trumpland of Billions

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWith billions of dollars in lawsuits now in the balance, Dominion Voting Systems has quietly expanded its legal armada in recent days, as the election technology company goes after Trumpworld and conservative media giants.Clare Locke—the legal firm spearheading Dominion’s lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and pillow magnate Mike Lindell—recently brought in seven attorneys from the Texas-based firm of Susman Godfrey, which has experience litigating against the so-called “Kraken” suits filed by one-time Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell.“There are great synergies between the work that the Susman team had done on the 2020 election and the defamation cases we were pursuing for Dominion,” Tom Clare, from the notoriously aggressive law firm Clare Locke, told The Daily Beast.“As those discussions unfolded we also discovered the two firms have a great cultural similarity in having a ready for trial approach to litigation,” he added. “I think it's going to be a very effective team.”Dominion expanding its legal team is the latest effort to punish leading players in the months-long propaganda push to trash the company and baselessly assail the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential contest.On Friday, Fox News was hit with a $1.6 billion lawsuit. “Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court,” a statement from the company said.Other conservative media outlets including Newsmax and One American News Network—also aired post election conspiracy theories and are among the top targets for Dominion’s next round of lawsuits, according to two people familiar with the matter.Justin Nelson—a Susman attorney who is assisting in Dominion’s defamation cases against Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, and Fox News—represented Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobb against a “Kraken” suit filed by Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, and other attorneys against Arizona election officials in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.That suit, which asked a judge to “set aside the results of the 2020 General Election,” included many of the false claims which Dominion says amounted to defamation, including the allegation that Dominion uses software from a separate voting technology company, Smartmatic, and that Dominion was "founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerized ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation" to install help Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez steal an election in the country.At the time, Nelson called the suit an “attack on democracy,” and argued that Wood, Powell, and others were “using the federal court system in an attempt to undermine the rule of law and obtain breathtaking, startling and unprecedented relief to overturn the will of the people.”Susman attorneys also have experience in litigating a number of high profile defamation cases. Davida Brook—who signed on to the case against Powell, Giuliani, and Lindell—previously represented Melanie Kohler, a Los Angeles woman who accused director Brett Ratner of rape in a since-deleted Facebook post. Brook represented Kohler after Ratner filed a defamation suit against her. Ratner subsequently withdrew his suit.Brook also represented actress Amber Heard, who was sued by ex-husband Johnny Depp after she wrote a Washington Post op-ed which Depp claimed had falsely implied he had "perpetrated domestic violence against her."Some of the targets or potential targets of Dominion’s legal wrath have run for cover, or even resorted to deleting articles or covering their tracks. Others have remained reliably defiant, claiming that a court battle and the discovery that comes with it would lead to humiliation for Dominion instead.Lindell—who was also a major financial backer of pro-Trump attempts to nullify President Biden’s decisive 2020 victory—previously told The Daily Beast that he’d hired private investigators to dig up “dirt” and any evidence of foreign entanglements on both Dominion and Smartmatic, and that he was hoping to file countersuits in the coming weeks.People familiar with the matter say that the company’s legal team still hadn’t ruled out going after ex-President Trump specifically, but that no final decision had been made yet on if they wanted to open up that can of worms on the former leader of the free world. During his time in office, Trump personally promoted the same kinds of conspiracy theories and lies that the voting-tech executives and their attorneys now claim substantially and groundlessly damaged their business and has put them in danger via numerous death threats.Former President Trump is still facing an avalanche of separate lawsuits, probes, and criminal investigations, including ones stemming from alleged sexual assault, his family-run business empire, the bloody Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and his broader anti-democratic efforts in the wake of the 2020 election.In recent months, Trump—who now no longer enjoys the legal protections that come with being president—has privately quipped that his enemies will be investigating and “suing me for the rest of my life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The minimum wage would be $44 per hour if it had grown at the same rate as Wall Street bonuses

    Bonuses in the white-dominated finance industry have grown by more than 1,200% since 1985, while the federal minimum wage barely doubled.

  • 10th Cuomo accuser comes forward, says she was 'shocked' and 'embarrassed' when NY governor 'grabbed' her face and kissed her without consent

    Cuomo is facing an impeachment inquiry and investigations by the FBI and the New York attorney general.

  • Former president attempts to jab Fauci and Birx as US vaccinations climb to over 95 million

    In January, Fauci described working for President Joe Biden's administration as "a somewhat liberating feeling."

  • Facebook undersea cable to boost South East Asia internet

    The two new cables will connect Singapore, Indonesia and North America.

  • Covid vaccine: How many people has India vaccinated?

    More than 55 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in India so far.

  • Palau president visits Taiwan amid Chinese pressure

    The president of the Pacific island nation of Palau was visiting Taiwan on Tuesday along with the U.S. ambassador to his country, a show of solidarity as China increases diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taiwan. Palau President Surangel Whipps was scheduled to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during his visit Tuesday. The presence of the U.S. ambassador to Palau, John Hennessey-Niland, was a further sign of Washington’s support for Taiwan, despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations between the two.

  • Stepping up Myanmar coup penalties, US suspends trade deal

    The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is restored in the Southeast Asian country after a Feb. 1 coup followed by a violent crackdown on protests. The military overthrew the elected government, jailed Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders and has killed and imprisoned protesters in the country also known as Burma.

  • The 27 greatest movie franchises of all time, according to critics

    This list we compiled from Metacritic ranks prominent film franchises by their average critical reception, from Marvel to "Star Wars" to "Mad Max."

  • China approves sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong, demands loyalty

    China approved a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over its freest city following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. The changes would see the number of directly elected representatives fall to 20 from 35 and the size of the legislature increase to 90 seats from 70 currently, while an election committee responsible for selecting the chief executive will increase from 1,200 members to 1,500, Xinhua said.

  • Biden urges states to pause COVID-19 reopenings as CDC warns of 'impending doom'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden urged states to pause reopening efforts and a top health official warned of "impending doom" on Monday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that threaten efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said 90% of U.S. adults would be eligible for vaccination by April 19, and 90% of Americans would have a vaccination center within five miles (8 km) of their homes by then, as his team ramps up its drive to get vaccine shots in people's arms. But the administration issued a stark warning: cases are rising, hospitalizations are increasing, and deaths are multiplying from the disease that has already killed roughly 550,000 people in the United States.

  • Watch heartwarming cheers and honks from tugboat crews as the Ever Given ship is finally freed in the Suez Canal

    Videos show boats honking in celebration that the massive cargo boat was finally freed on Monday.

  • MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

    Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed. Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year. But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann says the 2020 election was "a coup" and warns that passage of H.R. 1 will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." https://t.co/YI9KnGeP6u pic.twitter.com/waFynEyyHw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.Mount Rushmore closed as South Dakota firefighters battle multiple wildfires