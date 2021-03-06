Covid: California to open outdoor attractions in April

·1 min read
Disneyland and California Adventure theme park in Southern California, closed due to the global outbreak of coronavirus, 14 March 2020
Disneyland said it had put in place "safety protocols" ahead of reopening

Disneyland and other theme parks and stadiums in the US state of California can accept visitors next month under plans to relax some Covid restrictions.

Outdoor sports and entertainment facilities will be permitted to reopen with limited attendance from 1 April, health officials said on Friday.

Under the new rules, bookings will be restricted to local area residents and there will be a ban on indoor dining.

California has seen a steady decline in coronavirus cases since mid-January.

The state has so far recorded more than 53,000 Covid-related deaths.

The US has seen almost twice as many deaths - 522,610 - as the next hardest-hit country, Brazil.

In a statement on Friday, California's health secretary Mark Ghaly said it was the right time to reopen the state's outdoor attractions.

"California can begin gradually and safely bringing back more activities, especially those that occur outdoors and where consistent masking is possible," he said.

The news was welcomed by Disneyland's president Ken Potrock, who said the theme park was looking forward to receiving guests "with responsible Disney safety protocols already implemented around the world".

Along with Disneyland, other attractions permitted to admit visitors include Magic Mountain and Universal Studios.

Other outdoor venues such as ballparks and stadiums will also be able to accept a limited number of visitors.

Capacity will be limited to between 15% and 35%, depending on each county's tier system for restrictions, health officials said.

Recommended Stories

  • 8 hurt when van crashes car into outdoor dining setup, scaffolding

    Eight people were injured when a van crashed into a car on Manhattan's East Side Friday morning, sending the vehicle careening into an outdoor dining setup and scaffolding.

  • Move over mattresses and suitcases, pet gear just got a cool makeover

    It’s no secret that buying stuff online is the right move nowadays. Beyond convenience, the selection is stronger than ever, and one brand successfully interrupting the pet accessory market is Wild One. There’s no question that all the essential gear you have for your dog should be functional, but why can’t it also be stylish, uniform …

  • New York cinemas reopen, brightening outlook for theaters

    After growing cobwebs for nearly a year, movie theaters in New York City reopen Friday, returning film titles to Manhattan marquees that had for the last 12 months instead read messages like “Wear a mask” and “We’ll be back soon.” Shortly after noon at the Angelika Film Center on Houston Street, Holly Stillman was already feeling emotional coming out of the first New York showing of Lee Isaac Chung’s tender family drama “Minari.” “It was just you and the movie screen,” said Stillman.

  • Disneyland, Dodger Stadium, other outdoor venues may reopen April 1

    California officials said they could begin limited operations if counties continue to see improvement in Covid-19 rates.

  • Disneyland Promises To Reveal Park’s Reopening Date “Soon,” Adding “We Can’t Wait”

    “We can’t wait,” wrote Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock on Friday. Potrock was reacting to the announcement by California health officials that the state will allow reopening of outdoor stadiums, ball parks and theme parks beginning April 1st. Potrock, in a statement posted to the official Disney Parks News Twitter account, added that park management […]

  • Disneyland Can Open as Soon as April 1, According to New California Guidelines

    Disney parks around the world have been shuttered for months in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and many Disney fans are wondering when they'll next be able to bite into a Mickey waffle or take a selfie with Cinderella. On March 5, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced new rules that would allow Disneyland to reopen as early as April 1, though the park has yet to share an exact date.

  • Disneyland, Universal Studios Could Open as Early as April 1 Under New California Reopening Plan

    Disneyland and Universal Studios’ reopenings could be closer thanks to new guidelines issued by California’s department of health on Friday. Beginning April 1, outdoor stadiums and concert venues can start to bring guests back, with theme parks not far behind. Outdoor stadiums and concert venues in all counties, regardless of what tier they’re in, will be able to welcome up to 100 California residents beginning on the first day of April. Most counties, including Los Angeles and Orange County, are in the most restrictive Purple Tier, but that could change in the coming weeks if pandemic conditions continue to improve. Theme parks can reopen on that date at 15% capacity for counties in the Red Tier. That capacity increases to 25% in the Orange Tier and 35% in the Yellow Tier. For outdoor venues, the capacity limits are 20% in the Red Tier, 33% in the Orange Tier and 67% in the Yellow Tier. Also Read: Bob Chapek Slams California Governor Newsom for Blocking Disneyland's Reopening All reopenings are subject to mask-wearing and strict COVID-19 protocols. “With case rates and hospitalizations significantly lower, the arrival of three highly effective vaccines and targeted efforts aimed at vaccinating the most vulnerable communities, California can begin gradually and safely bringing back more activities, especially those that occur outdoors and where consistent masking is possible,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said in a statement. “Even with these changes, California retains some of the most robust public health protocols in the country.” The April 1 date means that California’s MLB teams — the Dodgers, Giants, Athletics and Padres — can welcome fans back in time for Opening Day. Both Disneyland and Universal Studios have been closed since March 2020. Disneyland’s closure, along with the reduced capacity at Disney’s other theme parks, have substantially dragged down the company’s bottom line over the past year. Also Read: Will Reopened NYC Movie Theaters Lead to Box Office Recovery (and Blockbusters' Return)? Disneyland’s closure last year led to tension between the company and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Disney CEO Bob Chapek has harshly criticized the state for how it’s handled the reopening process for major venues, calling out previous state guidelines for setting an “arbitrary standard.” “We are encouraged that theme parks now have a path toward reopening this spring, getting thousands of people back to work and greatly helping neighboring businesses and our entire community,” Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock said in his own statement on Friday. “With responsible Disney safety protocols already implemented around the world, we can’t wait to welcome our guests back and look forward to sharing an opening date soon.” Newsom’s handling of the pandemic — including the several changes in how and when different parts of the state were closed down — has been widely criticized in recent months. But after a brutal surge of COVID-19 toward the end of 2020 and the first month of 2021, both cases and death rates have dropped considerably. The pace of vaccinations has also ticked up following a slow initial rollout. Read original story Disneyland, Universal Studios Could Open as Early as April 1 Under New California Reopening Plan At TheWrap

  • Eddie Murphy and the 'Coming 2 America' cast on waiting 32 years to make the sequel

    "Everybody could use a good laugh in this serious time."

  • Disneyland, Other Calif. Theme Parks May Reopen at Reduced Capacity as Soon as April 1: 'We Can't Wait'

    In order to open, the parks' respective counties will have to meet specific COVID-19 metrics related to positive case counts under the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy guidelines

  • California to allow reopening of Disneyland, outdoor sports stadiums starting April 1

    California officials will allow people to attend Major League Baseball games and other outdoor sporting events, go to Disneyland and watch live performances in limited capacities starting April 1.

  • California theme parks won't profit at 15% capacity. Here's why they'll reopen anyway

    Disneyland and other California theme parks could reopen their outdoor rides and attractions as soon as April 1 if they're in counties where coronavirus transmission is low enough.

  • Brazil variant of COVID-19 found in Chicago patient

    Illinois' first case of a more contagious COVID-19 variant from Brazil has been identified in a patient in Chicago.

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • ‘I collided with the establishment’: Inside the Wallis and Edward TV interview that rocked the monarchy five decades before Meghan and Harry

    Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Oprah interview recalls the last time two royal exiles agreed to a televised sit down with the BBC in 1970

  • Americans favor confronting China on human rights despite risk to economic ties, survey finds

    American attitudes toward China have soured significantly in the past three years, with 70% of those surveyed for a report published on Thursday saying Washington should stand up to Beijing over its human rights record even if it damages economic ties. Nearly 9 in 10 respondents to a Pew Research Center survey of more than 2,500 Americans conducted in February said they saw China, the world's second largest economy, as a competitor or enemy rather than a partner, the U.S.-based center said. "Americans want more focus on human rights – even at the expense of economic ties – in bilateral relations with China," the report said.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • Live stimulus updates: Senators reach agreement on $300 unemployment benefit after hours of negotiations

    Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing for passage before March 14 when unemployment benefits approved under an earlier relief bill expire.

  • A day after forcing marathon bill reading, Johnson says 'preference' to leave Senate

    The day after he single-handedly delayed the U.S. Senate's debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill for 11 hours, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said on Friday that he could retire from office when his term expires. The 65-year-old Republican, who was first elected to the Senate during the Tea Party surge in 2010, had pledged to spend only two terms in the Senate.