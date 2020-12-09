Covid: Canada joins UK in approving Pfizer vaccine

Husband and wife Vic and Penny Griffiths receive the Pfizer/BioNTech covid-19 vaccine at Basildon University Hospital, in Basildon, Essex, as the largest ever immunisation programme in the UK&quot;s history continues.
The vaccine is already being rolled out in the UK

Canada's health regulator has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, days after the UK became the first country in the world to roll it out.

Health Canada called the authorisation a "critical milestone" in the country's fight against coronavirus.

The agency said the vaccine met its "stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements".

Officials say Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses of the vaccine this month.

In total, the Canadian government has purchased 20 million doses of the vaccine - enough to inoculate 10 million people - with the option to buy 56 million more.

Earlier this week, a UK grandmother was the first person in the world to be given the jab as part of a mass vaccination programme.

Bahrain has also approved the emergency use of the vaccine.

US regulators have confirmed the vaccine is 95% effective, paving the way for it to be approved for emergency use there. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are set to meet on Thursday to formally review whether the US should authorise its use.

What does this mean for Canada?

The announcement by Health Canada clears the way for doses of the vaccine to be delivered and administered across the country.

Healthcare workers and vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, will be among the first to receive it.

The vaccine has initially been authorised for use on people aged 16 and over.

Pfizer Canada said the approval marked "a historic step forward in our efforts to reduce the number of Canadians suffering from this devastating virus".

Ontario Premier Doug Ford reacted to the news on Twitter, saying the province would be ready to deliver and administer doses "as soon as vaccines arrive on Ontario soil".

"Friends, the light at the end of the tunnel grows brighter," he wrote.

Canada also has contracts with several other vaccine manufacturers.

