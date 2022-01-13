COVID cases at Cambria prison continue to climb; in-person visits halted

Jan. 13—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Cases of COVID-19 at Cambria County Prison continue to be on a steady increase, the warden said Wednesday.

Warden Christian Smith told the prison board that eight new cases were confirmed for staff members, 26 for inmates and two for contract employees in the past month, a total of 36. There were four positive staff members and one positive inmate as of Wednesday, he said.

Smith said that the COVID wave has prompted a cancellation of in-person visits in the prison to reduce the number of individuals entering the facility.

He said that visits will continue using the video visitation stations in each unit.

When asked by the board, Smith said that he believed only about 30% to 35% of the prison staff was vaccinated against the virus. He added that about 80% to 85% of the staff had already contracted the virus, with about half of those individuals contracting it a second time and two individuals contracting it a third time.

He noted that a vaccination clinic was held for staff, but it was poorly attended.

Smith also told the board that the prison was about to obtain an order of 640 rapid tests at a cost of $7,120.

Rapid tests were previously obtained through the prison's health care provider until recently, when the tests began to run out and the prison was forced to outsource some of its testing for staff. The cost of the rapid tests will be covered under Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding.

Since Sept. 23, 2020, there have been 518 positive cases at the prison, involving 109 prison employees, 10 contract employees and 399 inmates or detainees.

Updated case counts and related information can be found online at cambriacountypa.gov/prison.