COVID cases, deaths continue to fall globally, WHO reports

A health worker wearing protective gear waits for residents to be tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases reported globally dropped by 16% last week, marking a month-long decline in COVID-19 infections, according to figures from the World Health Organization.

In its weekly report on the pandemic issued late Tuesday, the U.N. health agency also said that deaths fell by 10%, continuing a drop in fatalities first seen last week. WHO said there were more than 10 million new cases and about 60,000 deaths globally. The Western Pacific was the only region where COVID-19 increased, with about a third more infections than the previous week. Deaths rose by 22% in the Western Pacific and about 4% in the Middle East, while declining everywhere else.

WHO said the omicron variant remains overwhelmingly dominant worldwide; among virus sequences shared with the world’s largest publicly accessible database, more than 99.5% were omicron while only 0.3% were delta. In the last month, none of the other worrying variants — including beta, gamma, lambda or mu — have been reported, although WHO said there were surveillance challenges in many countries.

Numerous countries across Europe including Britain, Sweden and Denmark, have released nearly all their COVID-19 restrictions as cases have fallen dramatically while immunization campaigns have progressed. In the U.S., scientists have estimated about 73% of the population is now immune to omicron and that any future spikes of disease will require far less disruptive interventions to control epidemics.

Still, WHO has repeatedly said it is too early to declare the pandemic over and warned that if the coronavirus is allowed to continue spreading, it will have further chances to mutate into a potentially more deadly or transmissible version.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Recommended Stories

  • 5 new deaths in Amarillo Feb. 28 COVID-19 report; counties' active totals drop below 1,000

    Of the total reported, 1,890 cases were active in Monday's report card, with 70,764 reported COVID-19 recoveries, an increase of 871 from Friday.

  • Hong Kong urges calm as residents fret over COVID measures

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Any decision to impose a COVID-19 lockdown in Hong Kong will take into account the global financial hub's status and ensure basic needs, the government said on Wednesday, urging anxious residents who thronged supermarkets this week to stay calm. Authorities reported a new daily record of 55,353 new infections, with 117 deaths in the Chinese-ruled city. Infections have surged more than 500 times from about 100 cases a day at the beginning of February.

  • Duchess Camilla's Queen Consort Title Is "Driving a Wedge" in the Royal Family

    Prince Harry and Prince William were blindsided by Duchess Camilla's "Queen Consort" title and it's driving a wedge in the royal family.

  • New simulation ride takes bird's eye NYC view

    A new indoor tourist attraction ride opens this week in New York City in which visitors take a bird's eye view of city landmarks and seasonal events. (March 1)

  • Dr. Oz says COVID-19 'steeled' him to run for office, calls on Fauci to resign

    Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running in Pennsylvania’s competitive U.S. Senate Republican primary, called on Dr. Anthony Fauci to resign, saying when you “mix politics and medicine, you get politics.”

  • What to Cook Right Now: Our 23 Best March Recipes

    There's a reason this is one of our most popular March recipes—you'll find yourself going back for slice after slice. See recipe. See recipe. Risotto might feel like a special-occasion dinner, but when the stirring is cut down with this oven method, it's really an easy option for any time. See recipe. This Irish soda bread recipe was printed in Bon Appétit back in 2005, and it has been a favorite of readers ever since.

  • HBO postpones The Larry David Story premiere because of a pretty, pretty, pretty strange reason

    In a move that feels straight out of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David reportedly asked HBO Max to pull his two-part documentary The Larry David Story a day before its premiere.

  • In unaffordable Seoul, housing is at the centre of the S.Korea election

    Lee Jae-hong would have had no trouble buying a home in the suburb of Ilsan on the outskirts of Seoul back in 2018. But the now 39-year-old held off thinking there would be better opportunities in the coming years - only to be "gobsmacked" by a near tripling of prices in his neighbourhood since President Moon Jae-in took office in 2017. Housing has emerged as a critical issue in the presidential election slated for March 9, as Lee and millions of others who missed getting onto the property ladder blame the government for failing in its promises to make housing more affordable.

  • Pickerington veteran, 39, dies of lung cancer blamed on burn-pit exposure

    Heath Robinson of Pickerington fought a three-year battle with lung cancer that he blamed on exposure to burn-pit smoke during his deployment to Iraq,

  • Japan set to extend COVID curbs as hospitals battle infections

    Japan prepared on Wednesday to extend infection controls in some regions amid high numbers of hospital patients hit by the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The central government has received requests from five prefectures, including Osaka and Kyoto in western Japan, to extend measures set to expire on Sunday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters. Media said 10 prefectures, including Tokyo, the capital, were expected to seek an extension of two to three weeks for the curbs, which encompass shorter business hours and limits on the sale of alcohol.

  • Jennifer Garner Wore a Halter Gown With a High Leg Slit

    Goodbye errand-running sneakers, hello pointy-toed pumps.

  • Why some Texas conservatives believe Van Taylor betrayed them

    Rep. Van Taylor’s opponents in the March 1 primary have accused him of “betrayal” because he accepts the fact that former President Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.Why it matters: Taylor’s primary race, in a deeply conservative Texas congressional district that includes parts of Collin and Hunt counties, will be a bellwether for Republicans across the country. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Receiving "A" grades from the NRA and National Right

  • NCGOP blames Biden’s ‘weak’ response to Russia, but can’t say what ‘strong’ would be

    North Carolina Republicans push division by saying the fault lies with Joe Biden. | Editorial

  • New Teaser for Hulu's The Kardashians Shows Family's Major Moments Over the Last Year: 'It's Happening'

    The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu

  • Jason Momoa 'Made an Extra Effort' to Support Zoë Kravitz at The Batman Premiere: 'He Loves' Her

    Jason Momoa and Zoë Kravitz's mother, Lisa Bonet, announced their split in January after nearly five years of marriage

  • Electric van, anyone? Here’s what’s out there now, and coming soon

    One glaring hole in the electric vehicle market is the van. Based on Volkswagen’s legendary microbus, the ID.Buzz hits all the nostalgia points. More importantly though, the ID.Buzz is more than just an idea or concept vehicle.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Are Down 35% and Ready to Pop

    You might think you're too late to buy into Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) after big jumps so far this week, but these rallies could be just the beginning of a bullish run. Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Polygon are trading 35%, 38%, and 44%, respectively, below their earlier highs. The same "flight to quality" we've seen in the stock market when the going gets tough also applies to Bitcoin.

  • Karrueche Tran Serves a Monochromatic Look in Leather Leggings and Chunky Knee-High Lug Sole Boots

    Karrueche Tran was spotted out and about in Los Angeles in a long-sleeve black top with leather leggings and black lug sole boots.

  • Russia's Lavrov: Ukraine was invaded to stop nuclear threat

    STORY: "Ukraine still has Soviet technologies and the means of delivery of such weapons," Sergei Lavrov told the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament in a pre-recorded address. "We cannot fail to respond to this real danger."He delivered the speech to a thin crowd since many diplomats including France and Britain staged a walk-out to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.They stood in a circle outside the meeting for the duration of Lavrov's speech, holding a Ukrainian flag. Lavrov was supposed to attend the session in person but the visit was canceled, with Russia accusing unidentified EU states of blocking his flight path. At the same meeting, Ukraine's foreign minister accused Russia of war crimes through its shelling of his country and called for a special meeting to address Russian aggression and weapons of mass destruction. Earlier, a minute of silence was held for the victims of fighting in Ukraine.

  • John Mulaney’s Ex Anna Marie Tendler Clarifies Photo Seemingly About IVF Injections

    After Anna Marie Tender posted a photo of herself seemingly giving herself IVF hormone injections, the ex-wife of John Mulaney clarified that her art isn’t a “photo diary.”