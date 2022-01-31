🌱 COVID Cases Declining + Astoria Affordable Housing Lottery

Hello, neighbors! It's me again, Miranda Fraraccio, your host of the Queens Daily.

First, today's weather:

Sunshine and not as cold. High: 31 Low: 24.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Queens:

New York City’s omicron COVID-19 cases have continued to decline over the past week, with no neighborhoods exceeding a 20 percent positivity rate or more than 540 new cases. The transmission rate as of Jan. 25, 2022, which tracks the spread of COVID-19, saw a 50 percent decrease since the week prior. The Flushing/Murray Hill/Queensboro Hill area of Queens had the highest seven-day positivity rate between Jan. 20 and 26, at roughly 16.5 percent. (AMNY) New York has done an “extraordinary job” bouncing back from this weekend's snowstorm, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday. The National Weather Service reported that by 2 p.m. on Saturday, 7.5 inches of snow had fallen in Central Park, 8.3 inches had fallen at LaGuardia Airport, and 10.3 had fallen at JFK Airport. Officials continue to urge New Yorkers to build additional travel time into their schedules and take extra caution on roads. (Spectrum News NY1) The affordable housing lottery is now open for 32-72 41st Street, a five-story, 25-unit residential building in Astoria, Queens. Eight units in the building are now available on NYC Housing Connect at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $78,858 to $167,570. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online no later than Feb. 15, 2022. (New York YIMBY)

From our sponsor:

Today's Queens Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Queens:

Virtual Crossword Solving , Hosted By Queens Public Library (10:30 AM)

Black History Month: Virtual Guided Meditation, Hosted By Queens Public Library (11:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Story continues

On Feb. 2, 2022, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., join a live virtual Native Artist Spotlight Panel at Queens Museum to discuss and showcase contemporary art and its influence on our history. (Facebook)

This weekend, nearly a foot of snow fell in some Queens neighborhoods. Watch a video of the storm. (CBS New York)

How long will COVID-19 vaccine immunity last? New-York Presbyterian Queens shared the latest insights from health experts. (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

The Learning Experience- Summer Camp Ages 2-10 years old Zoom Information Session Feb. 17, 2022 (February 17)

Add your event

For sale:

2 Bdrm 1 Bath 66-10 Yellowstone Blvd. 4J Forest Hills, NY 11375 (Details)

1 Bedroom 1 Bath 66-10 Yellowstone Blvd Forest Hills NY 11375 (Details)

Add your item

Loving the Queens Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

You're all caught up for today! I'll see you soon.

— Miranda Fraraccio

About me: Miranda Fraraccio is a born and raised Rhode Islander. She works as a staff writer for content creation agency Lightning Media Partners, and is a graduate of The University of Rhode Island, where she earned a degree in Writing & Rhetoric and Communication Studies. In her free time, you can find her traveling, hiking, or photographing her neighborhood as a street photographer.

This article originally appeared on the Queens Patch