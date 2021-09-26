New COVID cases drop nationwide following summer surge

New COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are declining, but hospitals are still being strained in areas with low vaccination rates. While 70 million Americans remain unvaccinated, some have begun receiving booster shots. Lila Luciano has more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories