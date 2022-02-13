COVID Cases Drop As Over 80% Of Ridgefield Is Fully Vaccinated

RIDGEFIELD, CT — Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to trend lower as state health officials shifted their attention last week to relaxing local mask mandates.



The number of state residents hospitalized with the coronavirus tumbled below 500, to 467, on Friday. On the same day, the state Department of Public Health reported the state daily positivity rate was 4.94 percent.

Ridgefield had 28.3 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 6.5 percent between Jan. 23 and Feb. 5, according to DPH. There were 48.9 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period. It's important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.

Ridgefield recorded 33 new coronavirus cases between Feb. 4-11, according to DPH's preliminary data.



State health officials reported the coronavirus virus claimed 136 lives in Connecticut over the past week — 39 fewer than logged the week before.

In Ridgefield, one more resident died from COVID-19 in the latest weekly reporting period, bringing the town's toll to 65 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Sunday, 64.4 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated, while 76.9 percent of Connecticut residents have had both jabs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ridgefield is ahead of the state curve slightly, with 80.54 percent of its residents fully vaccinated, according to the latest DPH data.

