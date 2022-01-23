COVID Cases Drop Sharply + Suicide By Cop | Week In Review

HUDSON VALLEY, NY — There is reason for hope as the latest COVID-19 surge shows signs of slowing, police believe one of their own was seriously injured by a man who staged a confrontation to harm himself and a man was not happy with his stroke of good luck.

'Suicide By Cop' Attempt Led To Shooting, Officer In ICU: YPD

YONKERS, NY — Police officials said today that the man shot by police intentionally contrived a confrontation with officers as a means to harm himself. A police officer remains in the ICU after falling over a railing and landing on the floor below ... read more



Coronavirus Cases Drop Sharply In The Hudson Valley



HUDSON VALLEY, NY — Far fewer people getting tested for coronavirus are testing positive in the Hudson Valley and, indeed, statewide ... read more

Customer Calls Cops After Biting Toy Prize In '3 Kings Cake'



LARCHMONT, NY — A man called cops after he broke a tooth biting into a Three Kings Cake and clamping down on the traditionally lucky figurine inside, police said ... read more

DA Rocah Releases Report Into Disappearance Of Kathleen Durst



WHITE PLAINS, NY — "Missed opportunities" by law enforcement and other factors contributed to the delay in bringing justice in the disappearance of the wife of the real estate scion ... read more

NYAG Accuses Trump's Company Over Westchester Estate, Golf Club



WESTCHESTER, NY — James' office detailed its findings in a court motion seeking to force Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. to comply with subpoenas seeking their testimony ... read more

Congressman Jamaal Bowman Arrested By Capitol Police



NEW YORK — Rep. Jamaal Bowman was arrested Thursday during a voting rights protest at the US Capitol, a spokesperson for his office said in a statement ... read more

ALSO THIS WEEK:

