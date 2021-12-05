COVID cases found on Norwegian Cruise Lines ship
Norwegian Cruise Lines has reported that 10 cases of COVID-19 have been detected on a ship carrying more than 3,000 passengers that is set to dock in New Orleans.
The U.S. new testing requirements for international air travel go into effect Monday. From masks to testing time frames here's what you need to know.
The mayor of Chamonix, France, said that the man will receive 150,000 euros ($169,000) worth of the jewels. Local authorities will get the other half.
The "floating" bungalows will be a key feature of the newly revamped resort, which was completely destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Mortgage rates remain very low — some 30-year rates are around 3%, and some 15 year rates are around 2% (see the lowest rates you qualify for here) — and that’s tempting some potential buyers to snap up properties. The good news: You don’t have to have a million dollars in the bank to invest in a beach house. Below, we round up the five places where you can buy a house in a beach town for $275,000 or less.
Malena is stacked like a skyscraper, but she can cruise for 6,000 nautical miles.
Tulum, jewel of the Mayan Riviera, risks emulating Acapulco, another once glamorous resort now overwhelmed by violence Members of the national guard patrol Playa Pescadores in Tulum. Photograph: Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock Bright yellow police tape fluttered in the breeze outside a restaurant just off the main strip in the Mexican resort town of Tulum, as the lights of a nearby police truck flashed blue and red. Troops in camouflage fatigues stood guard outside the deserted late-night
Flying between two US cities via Mexico on a single ticket normally isn't allowed. But a new type of airport terminal makes it perfectly legal.
Thinking about making a trip to Central or South America soon? You may want to get familiar with the countries' COVID-19 travel restrictions.
From Friday until Sunday, the Big Island of Hawaii is under a blizzard warning. A foot of snow and winds up to 100 mph are expected.
Some at-home tests can be purchased at local retailers and pharmacies, and results can often be processed within minutes.
To cancel or not to cancel. That is the question that travelers are grappling with as the omicron variant scuttles around the world, reminding people that the pandemic roller-coaster ride is far from over. What’s different this time around is that the holiday travel season is right around the corner, and tourism, in general, has finally started to rebound. Whether the variant, which has been identified in at least 20 countries, is more severe or more transmissible than other forms of the coronav
Big Tech spends hundreds of millions of dollars on air travel each year and airlines use every tool in their belt to keep them happy and loyal.
The new Celebrity Apex has several suites of varying sizes, but its Iconic suite is the largest across the cruise line's entire fleet.
Traveling this holiday season? These 8 items can keep you comfortable and safe from COVID-19, including masks, hand sanitizer, a thermometer and more.
If you're wondering where to travel in the US in January, February, or all of 2022, these are the best places to go with big events and things to do.
The Grand Canyon's South Rim stays open all winter, but some areas are closed. Here's what visitors should know before they go.
Worcester Living: New England’s family-owned ski resorts add local flavor to winter sports
It's the trip of a lifetime, but it doesn't have to break the bank.View Entire Post ›
New area venues include a downtown basement bar offering fried mustard wings and a Westport venue with Black Forest chocolate bundt cake desserts.
The best insider advice on where to stay, what to eat and drink, and where to hang out at Las Vegas's new Resorts World hotel.