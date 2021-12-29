COVID cases reach new records in Europe
As COVID cases hit new records in Europe, countries are reintroducing restrictions. Charlie D’Agata reports.
Just before Thomas Randele died, his wife of nearly 40 years asked his golfing buddies and his co-workers from the dealerships where he sold cars to come by their home. For the past 50 years, he was a fugitive wanted in one of the largest bank robberies in Cleveland’s history, living in Boston under a new name he created six months after the heist in the summer of 1969. How he was able to leave behind one family and create a new life — while evading a father and son from the U.S. Marshals Service who never gave up their hunt — is just now being pieced together.
Clark Griswold could never.
David Foster praised wife Katharine McPhee's post-pregnancy bikini body by posting a photo of the actress showing off her toned tummy.
Heidi Klum, 48, shows off her totally toned booty as she hangs around the house naked in new IG pics. Regular outdoor workouts keep the supermodel in shape.
Halle Berry is having the best holiday vacation, relaxing by the ocean with nothing but a comforter covering her up. It looks like the most idyllic place to wake up after the frenzy of December. The actress shared the sultry photo on her Instagram page that showed her lounging on an outdoor bed overlooking the […]
The Kentucky senator's claim that Democrats "steal" elections via "legally valid" votes lays bare the GOP's belief that no election is legitimate if a Democrat wins.
It’s no secret that after women welcome a new baby, there’s a lot of pressure to try and return to their pre-baby body. From diets and exercise plans to “transformation” photos, there are so many mixed messages women get about the joy of having a child and the immediate scrutiny over how they look post-delivery. […]
A woman on TikTok shared the strange items movie patrons left after a screening of "Sing 2."
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim split after five months of dating over their stance on children.
Dr. Reiner, who advised the White House medical team under President George W. Bush, said that Sen. Ron Johnson is misguided.
The Selling Sunset star announced her split from Jason Oppenheim last week, saying that it was due to their "ideas for family ultimately not being aligned."
As an East Coast native, I was completely blown away by my first trip to Southern California. From daily sunshine to shopping, here's what shocked me.
The NFL announced Madden, the icon known for being the Raiders' longtime head coach as well as for his broadcasting career and the video game series that bore his name, died "unexpectedly" according to the league.
Oz and his wife ranted about glowing quotes in a profile by New York magazine's Olivia Nuzzi while their car's Bluetooth had Nuzzi on the line.
Mississippi State football was down 16 players for the Liberty Bowl, but Mike Leach never considered pulling the team out.
The car was not covered by a warranty but still required permission from Tesla to repair — so Tuomas Katainen decided to do something different.
A woman is not happy after noticing a small detail in the reflection of her boyfriend's sunglasses.
NC State coach Dave Doeren said he "felt lied to" by UCLA officials after the Bruins bowed out of Tuesday's Holiday Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols.
Former Penn State QB Ta'Quan Roberson has announced where he will transfer
Diana Ross spent the holidays with several members of her family including Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross