COVID Causes Students To Continue With Virtual Learning: PGCPS

Kristin Danley-Greiner
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD — Students with Prince George's County Public Schools will continue to log on for virtual instruction through Jan. 14 due to rising COVID cases in the district. Employees should plan on teleworking through this Friday with the exception of emergency personnel, the district announced Tuesday afternoon.

In-person learning will resume Jan. 18 following the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday; students in the kindergarten through 6th grade virtual learning program will return to learning in-person Jan. 31, district officials noted.

"I have remained in daily contact with the Prince George’s County Health Department regarding appropriate steps for maintaining safe environments across more than 200 school communities. Educators, administrators and support staff must be able to deliver in-person instruction and other activities in conditions that prioritize their own health, as well as the wellbeing of the school community. The increased positivity rates have significantly challenged the ability to do so, causing anxiety among many school communities and disruption to the school day," said Monica Goldson, chief executive officer of PGCPS.

Student meals will be available for pick up at 20 school sites Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Lewisdale ES

  • Mary Harris Mother Jones ES

  • Langley Park McCormick ES

  • Port Towns ES

  • Riverdale ES

  • Rosa Parks ES

  • Calverton ES

  • Deerfield Run ES

  • James McHenry ES

  • Judge Sylvania Woods ES

  • Cora Rice Elementary ES

  • Gladys Noon Spellman ES

  • Glenridge ES

  • William Paca ES

  • Glassmanor ES

  • Panorama ES

  • Samuel P. Massie Academy

  • District Heights ES

  • Accokeek Academy

  • Gwynn Park HS

