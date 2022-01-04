COVID Causes Students To Continue With Virtual Learning: PGCPS
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD — Students with Prince George's County Public Schools will continue to log on for virtual instruction through Jan. 14 due to rising COVID cases in the district. Employees should plan on teleworking through this Friday with the exception of emergency personnel, the district announced Tuesday afternoon.
In-person learning will resume Jan. 18 following the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday; students in the kindergarten through 6th grade virtual learning program will return to learning in-person Jan. 31, district officials noted.
"I have remained in daily contact with the Prince George’s County Health Department regarding appropriate steps for maintaining safe environments across more than 200 school communities. Educators, administrators and support staff must be able to deliver in-person instruction and other activities in conditions that prioritize their own health, as well as the wellbeing of the school community. The increased positivity rates have significantly challenged the ability to do so, causing anxiety among many school communities and disruption to the school day," said Monica Goldson, chief executive officer of PGCPS.
Student meals will be available for pick up at 20 school sites Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
Lewisdale ES
Mary Harris Mother Jones ES
Langley Park McCormick ES
Port Towns ES
Riverdale ES
Rosa Parks ES
Calverton ES
Deerfield Run ES
James McHenry ES
Judge Sylvania Woods ES
Cora Rice Elementary ES
Gladys Noon Spellman ES
Glenridge ES
William Paca ES
Glassmanor ES
Panorama ES
Samuel P. Massie Academy
District Heights ES
Accokeek Academy
Gwynn Park HS
