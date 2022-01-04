COVID Causes Students To Continue With Virtual Learning: PGCPS

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD — Students with Prince George's County Public Schools will continue to log on for virtual instruction through Jan. 14 due to rising COVID cases in the district. Employees should plan on teleworking through this Friday with the exception of emergency personnel, the district announced Tuesday afternoon.

In-person learning will resume Jan. 18 following the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday; students in the kindergarten through 6th grade virtual learning program will return to learning in-person Jan. 31, district officials noted.

"I have remained in daily contact with the Prince George’s County Health Department regarding appropriate steps for maintaining safe environments across more than 200 school communities. Educators, administrators and support staff must be able to deliver in-person instruction and other activities in conditions that prioritize their own health, as well as the wellbeing of the school community. The increased positivity rates have significantly challenged the ability to do so, causing anxiety among many school communities and disruption to the school day," said Monica Goldson, chief executive officer of PGCPS.

Student meals will be available for pick up at 20 school sites Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Lewisdale ES

Mary Harris Mother Jones ES

Langley Park McCormick ES

Port Towns ES

Riverdale ES

Rosa Parks ES

Calverton ES

Deerfield Run ES

James McHenry ES

Judge Sylvania Woods ES

Cora Rice Elementary ES

Gladys Noon Spellman ES

Glenridge ES

William Paca ES

Glassmanor ES

Panorama ES

Samuel P. Massie Academy

District Heights ES

Accokeek Academy

Gwynn Park HS

This article originally appeared on the Bowie Patch