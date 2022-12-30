Covid in China: WHO calls on Beijing to strengthen its response

A patient with Covid-19 waits in a hallway at a hospital in China's northeastern city of Tangshan

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on Chinese officials to share more real-time information on Covid in the country.

It comes as infections surge across China following its decision to lift many restrictions.

During a meeting on Friday, WHO officials called for more data on hospitalisations, intensive care unit admissions and deaths.

It also called for more data on vaccinations.

Several countries have announced they will now be screening travellers from China.

The United States, Spain, France, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have all imposed Covid tests for travellers from China.

And passengers arriving in England from China will have to provide a negative test before they board a flight.

"WHO again asked for regular sharing of specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation... and data on vaccinations delivered and vaccination status, especially in vulnerable people and those over 60," the UN health agency said in a statement after the talks.

The agency said it was willing to provide support on these areas, as well as help addressing the issue of vaccine hesitancy.

It also stressed "the importance of monitoring, and the timely publication of data, to help China and the global community to formulate accurate risk assessments and to inform effective responses".

WHO's technical advisory group on the evolution of Covid-19 is set to hold a meeting on Tuesday. The agency said it has invited Chinese scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday that it needed more detailed information to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the Covid situation in China.

There has been a sudden lifting of many of China's restrictions following November's protests against strict lockdowns across the country.

Until then, China had one of the toughest anti-Covid regimes in the world - known as a zero-Covid policy.

The measures included strict lockdowns even if only a handful of cases had been found, mass testing in places where cases were reported, and people with Covid having to isolate at home or under quarantine at government facilities.

Lockdowns have now been scrapped, and quarantine rules have been abolished. People are now free to travel abroad again.

Cases have since been on the rise, with the Chinese government reporting about 5,000 a day. But analysts say such numbers are vastly undercounted - and the daily caseload may be closer to one million.

Officially there have only been 13 Covid deaths throughout December, but UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday that around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from the disease.

The WHO has said it is "understandable" that some countries are imposing fresh restrictions on people travelling from China.