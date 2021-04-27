After a year of COVID, CMS budget calls for teacher raises and more support for students

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staff could get a 3% raise, and more social workers and psychologists would be hired under the $1.77 billion budget approved by the school board Tuesday.

Superintendent Earnest Winston’s proposed budget, which now goes to Mecklenburg County commissioners for approval, focuses on investment in four different areas.

“We know the pandemic has impacted virtually every aspect of our lives,” Winston said. “The budget we have discussed to this point and that we present tonight for your consideration has been created with the impact of the pandemic front and center.”

The budget goes up to $2.1 billion when including one-time $446 million federal COVID funding that is available for use in fiscal years 2022-2024. Compared to last year, the budget calls for an additional $26.5 million from the county.

The budget passed with one dissenting vote from board member Sean Strain. He was also the single dissenting vote on last year’s budget.

“At the end of the day, how are we moving those dials we’re using to measure performance of students and the district? I’ve yet to see that,” he said. “It’s unfortunate because we have an amazing opportunity with the infusion of half a billion dollars over a couple of years’ time.”

Of the county’s investment, $10.1 million is going to teacher salaries and benefits, $9.7 million to accommodating student growth, $9.3 million to expanding programs and creating new initiatives and $1.5 million to sustaining district operations.

Under the new budget, CMS staff will get a 3% salary increase, and the additional funding would accommodate state-mandated health and retirement increases.

“They’ve been asked to do more this year than ever before,” Winston said of teachers.

Operating costs hinge on the district’s three new schools and a replacement school, that will open in the fall — an addition of 416,107 operating square feet that Winston said is necessary to relieve student crowding.

The $3.9 million allocated to student wellness and academic support will support more social workers and school psychologists in the district. Board chair Elyse Dashew said it’s a regular request every year because of need.

“They were grossly overtaxed before pandemic and even more so now,” she said of the social workers and psychologists.

Charter school growth of nearly 2,000 students calls for $7.6 million in the budget, and $200,000 will go to 10 pilot behavior and support centers at middle and high schools, aimed at addressing suspensions.

The budget was initially proposed at the board’s March 23 meeting, and the district hosted two events to hear comments from the community. There, parents brought up concerns about students’ social and emotional needs and academic equity, as well as the need for effective teachers, constant communication and safe classrooms.

At a board meeting earlier this month, no one spoke during the hearing on the budget recommendation. Board members discussed the budget during a work session on April 15.

The request for additional funds will go to the Board of Commissioners on May 4.