Covid conspiracist sentenced to six years in prison for attacking Justin Trudeau’s family home

Corey Hurren’s vehicle that crashed at Rideau Hall (REUTERS)

A Canadian man was sentenced to six years in prison for charging the family home of prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Corey Hurren, aged 46, was arrested and charged last summer after he stormed the front gates of Rideau Hall — the Candian prime minister’s temporary residence — with firearms and rounds of ammunition.

As CBC News reported, the former reservist and sausage maker wanted to arrest Mr Trudeau for his response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and give the prime minister a “wake-up call”.

He was said to have shared "conspiracy theories related to the Canadian government” on social media, before the attempted assault, CTV News reported.

On the day, Hurren allegedly told officers that he hoped his actions would be a "turning point” for Mr Trudeau, whose family were not at Rideau Hall at the time.

Read more: ‘US leadership has been sorely missed’: Biden and Trudeau urge world leaders to ‘raise ambitions’ amid climate crisis

Hureen, in particular, planned to interrupt the Canadian prime minister’s daily Covid briefing that day, CBC News reported.

His vehicle crashed into the gates of the Ottawa residence, from where he was arrested by officers.

Justice Robert Wadden, in delivering the sentence on Wednesday, said “Hurren committed a politically motivated, armed assault intended to intimidate Canada's elected government."

"This was an armed aggression against the government which must be denounced in the strongest terms”.

The judge added that Hurren had shown no remorse for his actions, and would be banned from possessing any firearms, ammunition or explosive substances for life.

Hurren's lawyer, Michael Davies, has sought a three year sentence for his client, who was described as suffering financially from the Covid-19 pandemic that put him into a state of depression.