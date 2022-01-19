COVID contact means Michel can't be at EU parliament session

European flags are pictured outside the European Parliament Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday became the second top-level European Union official who has had to pull out of the bloc’s parliament session because of contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen already canceled her attendance on Monday.

Michel said “I have been informed that I was in close contact with someone who tested positive,” Michel said. “Therefore I will not be able to attend” the parliamentary session, where he was to brief legislators on the EU summit in December and issues like the pandemic and the standoff in Ukraine.

He didn't provide details. Von der Leyen canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.

Both were supposed to be in Strasbourg, France, on Wednesday, as President Emmanuel Macron would address the plenary on the plans during France's tenure of the EU presidency, which runs through June.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Yemeni family lives in abandoned shop as war, hunger drags on

    Ismail Hassan, a Yemeni father of ten, houses his family in an abandoned shop and scavenges recyclable items from rubbish bins to feed them. Living in the capital Sanaa after fleeing his hometown four years ago, Hassan is one of millions of Yemenis battling with increasing poverty and hunger as peace eludes the seven-year conflict https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/yemens-houthis-say-12-dead-saudi-led-coalition-strike-al-masirah-tv-reports-2022-01-17 and cash-strapped aid organisations struggle to keep assistance flowing. The World Food Programme (WFP) has since January reduced food rations https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/wfp-reduces-yemen-food-rations-due-funding-shortage-2021-12-22 for 8 million people due to funding shortages, warning the cuts would push more people into starvation.

  • Crypto ATMs offline as Singapore seeks to curb 'on impulse' trading

    Cryptocurrency automatic teller machines (ATMs), which provide a convenient platform for trading in digital tokens, are being taken offline in Singapore, as its central bank limits consumer advertising of crypto. Crytocurrency ATMs enable users to trade digital payment tokens (DPT) like Bitcoin and Ether with fiat money, or government-issued currency. The Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) in new guidelines https://www.reuters.com/technology/singapore-cbank-issues-guidelines-discourage-crypto-trading-by-public-2022-01-17 announced on Monday, said such convenient access may mislead the public to trade "on impulse".

  • Analysis-Sony faces deep-pocketed rivals in war over future of gaming

    Sony Group, perched atop the gaming sector, is facing a fresh challenge from cash-rich rivals betting on a next-generation online video game boom as the Japanese conglomerate eyes expansion on multiple fronts, including electric cars. Microsoft Corp, a laggard in the generational console battle with Sony, took a major step to position itself for the "metaverse" - a proposed immersive experience where people game, shop and socialise online - with a $69 billion deal for "Call of Duty" developer Activision Blizzard. Sony's shares slumped 13% on Wednesday amid concern Activision titles would be pulled from PlayStation systems.

  • Plugging the U.S. fossil fuel revenue gap won't be easy

    Adapted from an RFF report; Note: Oil and gas includes exploration and production, pipeline transport and other midstream activities, and natural gas distribution; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios Fossil fuel-related government revenues are slated to plummet if the U.S. deeply cuts greenhouse gas emissions, and policy tools to make up the shortfall face hurdles, a new paper finds.Why it matters: The analysis from the nonpartisan Resources for the Future is a rare holistic look at revenue flows across leve

  • New York Attorney General: We Found ‘Significant Evidence’ of Trump Organization Fraud

    ReutersNew York Attorney General Letitia James asked a court late Thursday night to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump to testify under oath, saying that her office’s investigation into the Trump Organization had uncovered “significant evidence” of fraud. James said in a tweet, “We have uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insu

  • Dozens of former Trump officials including John Kelley and Stephanie Grisham are formulating plans to thwart their former boss in 2022 and 2024

    Miles Taylor, a Trump official turned prominent anti-Trump critic, led a conference call with former officials, and told CNN that the participants were "overflowing with ideas" on how to stop Trump.

  • MSNBC Thanks 'Loyal Viewer' Trump After Hosts Read Insulting Statement Aloud

    "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough joked that the former president "can't quit us."

  • ‘Everything is gray except for the blood.’ Here’s what Russia really wants in Ukraine | Opinion

    As the Russians menace Ukraine by amassing at least 100,000 troops at the border, it is time to ask what Russian President Vladimir Putin is really after.

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s glee at general’s Covid diagnosis sparks outrage

    Rightwing presenter called a ‘merchant of death’ after mockingly applauding as she revealed Gen Mark Milley’s positive testUS politics – live coverage Laura Ingraham highlighted people who have tested positive despite being vaccinated. One critic wrote: ‘Not sure when hate become a Christian value.’ Photograph: Mark J Terrill/AP The rightwing Fox News host Laura Ingraham has stoked outrage by announcing that the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 – and appl

  • Trump Caps MLK Day by Using Taxpayer-Funded Office to Promote Golf Course Renovations

    The former president spent the holiday calling a Black TV host a "racist" and using his office's letterhead to tout a real estate deal

  • Conservative pundit Ann Coulter says Trump 'is done'

    Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is predicting the end of Donald Trump's hegemony in the GOP, saying the former president "is done.""Trump is done," Coulter, a onetime Trump booster turned critic, wrote in an email to The New York Times. "You guys should stop obsessing over him."Coulter's comments came in an article published in the Times on Sunday about the mounting tensions between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amid speculation of a...

  • January 6 committee obtains phone records of Eric Trump and his brother's fiancé, Kimberly Guilfoyle, through subpoenas

    Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle are the first members of former President Donald Trump's family to be subpoenaed by the committee.

  • Indonesia names new capital that will replace Jakarta

    Lawmakers approve proposals to relocate the capital from Jakarta, which is sinking at an alarming rate.

  • Laura Ingraham clapped in celebration while reporting that Gen. Mark Milley, a target for Trump fans, has COVID-19

    Milley has long been a hate figure for Trump supporters, and Ingraham seized on news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on her Fox News show Monday.

  • 'Morning Joe' hosts mock Trump

    "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked former President Trump for sending a statement Monday morning attacking the MSNBC show. "Will 'Morning Joe' be canceled? He and Mika's ratings are very low-they are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn," Trump said in his statement. "Losing them would be very sad-hope it doesn't happen!" Separately, Trump attacked Joy Reid, another...

  • Bannon Torches Fox News for Not Airing Trump’s Arizona Rally

    REUTERSSteve Bannon declared war on Fox News this week over the conservative cable behemoth’s lack of live coverage of Donald Trump’s unhinged Saturday evening rally in Arizona. “The Fox scam is over!” the former Trump strategist declared Monday on his War Room podcast.“Fox does not cover Trump at all, whatsoever,” Bannon complained of the Trump-allied network’s on-air handling of the former president’s lengthy Save America rally in Florence, Arizona.Trumpworld Assembles in Arizona to Spew Garba

  • Trump plans 2,300 new homes at struggling Doral resort

    Donald Trump plans to build 2,300 luxury homes at his Doral golf resort in the Miami area, part of a flurry of recent moves to revive a family business suffering from the one-two punch of a divisive presidency and coronavirus shutdowns. In a news release Monday, the 45th president called the plans for his sprawling Trump National Doral resort “perhaps the most exciting development in the country” but was short on details such as the size of the homes and what they may cost. The Doral, the biggest revenue generator among Trump's 17 golf properties, has been a drain on the business in recent years.

  • UK planes took a long detour around Germany to deliver weapons to Ukraine in case Russia invades

    The weapons were transported on RAF planes that flew to Ukraine by an unusually long route: through Danish instead of German airspace.

  • Preet Bharara: It’s ‘Odd’ Garland Hasn’t Grilled Trump & Co.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhen it comes to Merrick Garland, Donald Trump, and Jan. 6, no news is not good news.The public hasn’t heard anything indicating that Garland’s Department of Justice is zeroing in on Trump. And, according to Preet Bharara—the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and author of Justice Is…—that means it’s very unlikely that Garland has interviewed top Trumpworld figures or the ex-president himself.Plenty of Democrats hope that Garlan

  • Justices suggest Boston should have flown 'Christian flag'

    Supreme Court justices seemed to have little doubt Tuesday that Boston was wrong to refuse to fly a banner described as a Christian flag outside City Hall. Arguments at the high court appeared to unite justices on the left and right in favor of Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist. Shurtleff wanted to fly a white banner with a red cross on a blue background in the upper left corner, called the Christian flag.