COVID continues to halt jury trials in Newport County, though a plan is in place

NEWPORT — There were no jury trials held in Newport County last year, according to a spokesperson for the courts.

Craig Berke added because of an uptick in reported COVID-19 cases, jury trials in Newport won’t be scheduled until March at the earliest.

“We have had a few jury trials in Providence and Kent counties starting last year, having made provisions for social distancing during jury selection, trials and jury deliberations,” Berke said in an email. “Bench trials have continued in Newport County.”

Berke said the court “will take another look in March” at scheduling for Newport. “Our experience has been that during peak periods of coronavirus infection, most parties are reluctant to go forward with a trial. That goes for the lawyers, defendants, witnesses, and jurors.”

“Each judge is making the determination on moving forward for rescheduling, depending on the judge’s conferences with the parties before trial,” Berke said.

The state Constitution provides for a “speedy trial” for criminal defendants, but Berke said there’s “no set time frame for what that means.” A defense lawyer can file a motion for a speedy trial, Berke explained, and the judge would need to schedule a hearing on that motion.

“I am aware of only one such motion since the pandemic began, and it was in Providence County,” Berke said. “The Supreme Court ordered the Superior Court to hold that trial within 60 days. Ultimately, that defendant elected not to proceed to trial and entered a plea of (no contest).”

Berke said the state’s courts are also facing a shortage of deputy sheriffs, “to the point where we cannot get all courtrooms coverage, which means judges cannot take the bench.”

The sheriff shortage was an issue pre-pandemic, too, Berke noted, “but it is particularly acute with this increase in COVID-19 cases.”

“When a jury trial is ready to proceed in Newport County, the Superior Court’s plan is for juror selection to take place at the Noel Judicial Complex in Kent County, where there is more room to accommodate the jury pool,” Berke said. “Once a jury is selected, the trial will be held in Newport.”

Though the pandemic has certainly made an impact on the courts, Richard Humphrey, a Tiverton attorney, said it’s largely been business as usual in his practice.

“We go to court almost every day, and have throughout the pandemic,” Humphrey said in a recent phone call with The Daily News. “Frustrations are offset easily by the cooperation of both sides of the courts, by the dedication of our clerks — (who) almost get no time off. So we’re in this together. This has brought the profession, I believe, together in a much stronger sense.”

