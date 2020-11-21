Family Photo from Today's Opening Session of the G20 Riyadh Summit

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- The Saudi G20 Presidency is pleased to share a leaders' family photo from today's opening session of the G20 Riyadh Summit.

Family Photo from Today's Opening Session of the G20 Riyadh Summit (PRNewsfoto/Saudi G20 Presidency)

Photo - https://media.zenfs.com/en/cnwgroup.com/2db32132562ee46a4c866017eb87457c

SOURCE Saudi G20 Presidency

