As COVID creeps closer, White House balances Biden's health with hoped-for return to normalcy

WASHINGTON – After celebrating steps he’s taking to expand health care coverage, President Joe Biden gave House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a warm hug and a kiss on the cheek Tuesday during a crowded White House event.

Two days later, Pelosi tested positive for the coronavirus.

The California Democrat was the latest in a spate of high-profile Washington figures and people close to Biden who have contracted the virus. Others include Biden’s sister, two Cabinet secretaries, the second gentlemen and members of the president’s and vice president’s communication teams, including press secretary Jen Psaki.

Even as the circle of those infected closes tighter around Biden, the White House has not broadcast concern for the 79-year-old president, who has been vaccinated and received two booster shots. Biden has not expressed any surprise or amazement at the number of positive cases among those around him and has not asked people to stay away, according to Psaki.

“We expected there to be ups and downs and increases,” Psaki said. “And with a variant that's as transmissible as BA.2, that's what we're seeing at this point in time – in the White House, among the press corps, among the general public.”

- President Joe Biden looks to former President Barack Obama after signing an executive order during and event about the Affordable Care Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 5, 2022.

The administration is juggling an effort to keep Biden safe while showing a greater sense of normalcy more than two years into the pandemic. Even if Biden is statistically unlikely to get seriously ill from COVID-19, testing positive would be a blow to his efforts to appear on top of the pandemic.

A balancing act at the White House

The White House continues to implement a “return to work” policy. Aides who test positive must receive a negative test before coming back on campus. If the negative test comes less than 10 days after the infection, aides must wear a mask.

Otherwise, masks are generally not required on White House grounds.

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he prepares to deliver remarks on the retirement of Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, left, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, on Jan. 27, 2022.

Administration officials emphasized they’ve taken extra steps to protect Biden and positive cases are to be expected, even inside the White House.

Asked Wednesday if the White House changed any practices recently, Psaki said, “We’ve continued to implement stringent and strict protocols.”

Those include requiring that anyone meeting or traveling with the president be tested in advance. Social distancing is practiced, when possible, at meetings.

A video the White House shared of Biden preparing for last month’s State of the Union speech showed the president wearing a mask around aides.

Masking is probably a good idea, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people in low transmission situations don’t need to wear masks indoors, said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor and infectious disease expert at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

“This is the president, after all,” he said.

On the other hand, there may be pressure for Biden to signal to the country that it’s safe to resume daily life, so the message masking might send is an issue, he said.

Biden has attended crowded indoor events maskless, including when he spoke to more than 2,000 union leaders and members at a hotel ballroom Wednesday.

Biden, who is a tactile politician, didn’t show any concern about mingling at close quarters with those who attended White House events this week.

President Joe Biden kisses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., during an Affordable Care Act event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, on April 5, 2022. At left is House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., and right is Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa. Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said in a tweet April 7.

Although Pelosi was tested before she visited, according to her office, other guests were not required to if they were not expected to interact with the president.

No one who tested positive met the CDC’s definition of being in close contact with Biden, meaning they were not within 6 feet of him for 15 minutes or more, Psaki said.

Biden is regularly tested, most recently on Wednesday. The test was negative, the White House announced.

'Age is a risk factor'

If he were to get COVID-19, Biden is a relatively high risk for a severe case simply because of his age.

“Advancing age is a risk factor for severe COVID disease, and every year older you are, the higher the risk grows,” Schaffner said.

On the positive side, as reported in his annual health checkups, Biden has no other major risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, asthma or chronic lung disease.

“He’s active and he’s slim, and that clearly is to his advantage should he become infected,” Schaffner said.

Following CDC advice for those over 50, Biden got his second COVID-19 booster shot March 30.

September 27, 2021: President Joe Biden receives a COVID-19 booster shot during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, DC.

Boosters generally take 10 days to two weeks to fully activate the immune system, but even nine days out, Biden’s resistance to COVID-19 would be strengthened, said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Given Biden’s vaccination status, Offit noted that if he caught COVID-19, he'd probably have a mild case, so it’s not a huge concern.

“We’ve got to lighten up a little bit on this zero tolerance,” he said. "There are a lot of viruses out there he could be exposed to. There are no risk-free situations.”

Even if the president comes down with COVID-19, he will be well protected from his first three shots and can improve his protection further by taking the antiviral Paxlovid.

The main challenge with the antivirals is they have to be given within five days of COVID-19 symptoms starting. Because Biden gets tested frequently, if he is infected, he should be able to start the drugs immediately – which should provide even better protection, said Dr. Daniel Griffin, an infectious disease specialist with Northwell Health in New York City.

"I worry more if he’s wearing his seatbelt," than about him getting COVID-19, Griffin said.

Push for pandemic funding

The White House is using the extra attention on coronavirus cases this week to push Congress to pass billions of dollars in emergency pandemic funding for vaccines, tests and therapeutic drug treatments.

Asked Wednesday if he’s worried about a resurgence of COVID-19, Biden said the nation needs the tools to prepare for whatever is next.

“Need to fund the COVID bill," Biden said.

President Joe Biden reacts to the cheering crowd as he arrives to speak at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton in Washington, Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

On the national level, coronavirus cases remain relatively low compared with prior points in the pandemic, according to the CDC. But they’re rising in a handle of counties.

In the District of Columbia, cases more than doubled in March, city data show.

Experts said the increases in infections in the city and high-profile outbreaks aren’t yet a cause for concern.

David Dowdy, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said the number of people – including Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo – who tested positive after attending a dinner Saturday that attracts a wide swath of government officials and journalists – is likely to be a common occurrence as people resume normal activities.

Biden did not attend the dinner, which included satirical political skits about the pandemic and other topics.

Guests included Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. Neither reported testing positive.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris (L) listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci speak about the Omicron variant in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Nov. 29, 2021.

Fauci told The Washington Post his decision to not wear a mask during the dinner was in line with CDC guidelines, given the lower level of COVID-19 cases in Washington.

The next major White House event, a celebration Friday of the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, will be held outdoors.

Though the pandemic is not the only reason for the venue, Psaki said Thursday, “certainly we do note that it is better to have events outside when you can have them outside.”

