COVID crisis: After losing jobs and homes, more people are living in cars and RVs and it's getting worse

Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY

For months, Nicholas Atencio and girlfriend Heather Surovik spent nearly every minute of their lives together in a 2000 Cadillac Escalade.

After Atencio, 33, lost his job as a plumber in May, he and Surovik, 36, delivered for Grubhub by day and at night curled up with their puppy on an air bed in the back of their car parked in a church lot in Longmont, Colorado, dreaming of being reunited under one roof with Surovik’s teenage son who was living with his grandmother.

“I’m a mom, so I want to fix everything and make it better,” Surovki said. “It’s hard when you don't have the means to do that, when you can’t do anything because you don't have anything.”

Americans are being driven into their vehicles by pandemic-fueled woes. And their ranks are likely to grow as the government safety net frays and evictions and foreclosures rise.

“It’s in times of crisis that the fragility of our systems are laid bare,” said Graham Pruss, a postdoctoral scholar with the Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative at the UC San Francisco Center for Vulnerable Populations.

COVID-19 'crisis within a crisis': Homeless people are one of the most vulnerable populations yet largely invisible

Homeless for the holidays: RV parking lot offers Christmas joy to people living in vehicles

Even before COVID, millions struggled to afford a decent place to live. The pandemic has made the housing crisis even worse, says Pruss.

He expects a surge in the number of people without permanent homes taking refuge in cars, vans, RVs and campers – and not just in the nation’s most expensive regions such as the San Francisco Bay Area where vehicles have increasingly become a form of affordable housing, but all over the country.

"We have seen more people moving into vehicles and more restrictions on public parking for them over the last decade, and then COVID hit,” Pruss said. “I am concerned that we may be facing a population increase in mobile sheltering and vehicle residence at unprecedented levels."

Nearly one in 500 Americans is homeless, mostly on the West Coast and in the Northeast, according to estimates. Homeless advocates say people without permanent housing are chronically undercounted. It's even harder to track the tens of thousands of people living in their vehicles rather than on the streets or in shelters because they must move around so much.

“Vehicle residency is one of the fastest-growing forms of homelessness,” said Sara Rankin, associate professor of law and director of the Homeless Rights Advocacy Project at Seattle University.

Like with every measure of homelessness and poverty, people of color are disproportionately represented among vehicle dwellers as the pandemic exacerbates racial gaps in financial and housing security, she says.

Black Americans, multiracial Americans, Hispanics and Latinos are far more likely to be homeless than the national average and than white Americans, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Last year, a Housing and Urban Development report found that Black people make up nearly half of the homeless population, yet comprise only 13% of the population.

'The hidden homeless population'

“We call people living in vehicles the hidden homeless population,” said Joseph Zanovitch, executive director of HOPE Homeless Outreach in Longmont, Colorado.

For many who are experiencing homelessness, living in a vehicle is preferable to shelters or encampments.

Vehicles offer a greater degree of autonomy and privacy, not to mention protection from the elements. There’s also the comfort that comes with families staying together, including pets. And shelter curfews often make holding down jobs with irregular hours difficult, if not impossible.

Not only that, the isolation of vehicle living has helped many escape the worst of the coronavirus, with infection rates so far lower than feared in the homeless population.

Rusty old RVs and campers, the kinds seen lining city streets or stowed under overpasses, can be acquired for a few thousand dollars, but are not permitted in many RV parks.

With few alternatives, most vehicle dwellers park on public streets, often illegally. They have no running water or electrical hookups, which can create tensions with neighbors who complain of dumped trash and sewage and scarce parking spots.

Housing: RVs get new role as 'quarantine and isolation housing' and for homeless

Many jurisdictions restrict or ban RVs or people sleeping overnight in their cars. Violations can prove costly, even devastating. Parking tickets and towed vehicles can result in the loss of shelter and belongings, leaving people much more vulnerable than before and much less likely to recover financially.

Coronavirus is forcing hard choices

During the pandemic, Yesica Prado, a multimedia journalist who parks her RV in an industrial area of Berkeley, California, says she’s seen at least a 10% increase in vehicle dwellers as people lose their jobs and can no longer afford the Bay Area’s sky-high rents amid the decades-long regional housing crisis.

Their ranks are also growing as more people use pandemic unemployment benefits to move out of tents and into vehicles, said Prado, a first-generation immigrant from Nezahualcóyotl, Mexico.

Yesica Prado, a multimedia journalist, in her RV which is parked in an industrial area of Berkeley, California.
Yesica Prado, a multimedia journalist, in her RV which is parked in an industrial area of Berkeley, California.

“If you only have so much in savings, you can either spend that money on three months of rent or get a vehicle,” said Prado, who came to the United States with her family when she was 9 and began living in an RV while a graduate student at University of California, Berkeley. “A lot of people are having to come to those choices right now.”

People living in their cars can park overnight in this lot in Longmont, Colorado through a program run by HOPE Homeless Outreach.
People living in their cars can park overnight in this lot in Longmont, Colorado through a program run by HOPE Homeless Outreach.

Some private citizens have stepped in to help. Last year, a car dealership in Charlotte, North Carolina began offering people living in their vehicles a safe place to park at night.

James Charles, general manager of Kiplin Automotive Group in Charlotte, and his wife Haydee, who have six children, said they empathized. Years ago, they, too, hit a hard stretch and were in and out of motels for several months.

RVs and COVID: RVs get new role as 'quarantine and isolation housing' and for homeless

COVID and homelessness: Transgender activists in the South are battling homelessness with tiny homes and private shelters amid COVID-19

Not only did James and Haydee Charles provide overnight shelter, they raised nearly $35,000 to secure a more stable living situation for more than two dozen homeless families and individuals through their organization, HALO Now, (Helping and Leading Others Now).

“I think you could consider us the average American family who just thought about a way they could use what they had to make a difference,” Charles said.

Safe parking lots open up overnight

Charles says he got the idea from California and Washington state where churches, nonprofits and local governments have stepped into the breach, creating overnight parking lots with portable toilets and showers and caseworkers to help secure permanent housing.

Kristine Schwarz is the executive director of the New Beginnings Counseling Center, which hosts the Santa Barbara Safe Parking Program.

Just as demand is increasing, funds are becoming scarce. Because of the way stimulus and other funds are allocated, many nonprofits like hers are ineligible for assistance, Schwarz says.

“Limiting funding for agencies like ours, on top of the increasing number of folks needing assistance – in particular those with more severe mental health issues – is going to have a significant impact on our ability to provide the essential and critical services for our community,” she said. “We are very concerned about what is going to happen when we deplete the financial assistance funds we have and don't have access to additional funding sources. There is simply not enough financial support to go around.”

Vehicle homeless crisis depleting nonprofit resources

It’s the same story across the country in Rhode Island, where resources are being stretched thinner than ever by COVID.

Caitlin Frumerie, executive director of the Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless, says the state has more than double the number of people experiencing homelessness than last year, some of whom have moved into their vehicles.

Though more safe parking lots are popping up in Colorado and Wisconsin, Frumerie has not been able to persuade a single business to open its parking lot at night so dislocated residents have a safe and legal place to stay. Retrieving their impounded vehicles has become a line item in her budget.

Heather Surovik and Nicholas Atencio lived in their car in a safe parking lot program in Longmont, Colorado before finding permanent housing late last year.
Heather Surovik and Nicholas Atencio lived in their car in a safe parking lot program in Longmont, Colorado before finding permanent housing late last year.

In Longmont, the safe parking lot program has been a godsend for homeless families, Zanovitch says.

With a long waiting list, the SafeLot program in Longmont has grown since opening in June. By adding two auxiliary lots, the program can accommodate 19 vehicles. It has helped find housing for 11 people from seven households and in coming months will expand to Boulder.

Two years ago when Atencio and Surovik ended up in their car during another rough patch, they had to scrape the morning frost from the interior of the windows. The couple dreaded the prospect of bundling up for another winter under the roof of their car.

Today, they are counting their blessings. Right before the holidays, Surovik was hired at HOPE Homeless Outreach and she and Atencio moved into an apartment where her son has his own room and they could celebrate Christmas as a family. On Monday, Atencio started a new job as a plumber.

“I just love my job,” Surovik said. “It’s a humbling experience to be the one to hand out a coat, a pair of shoes or a hot sandwich.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID crisis: Laid off and evicted, more people make cars their home

Latest Stories

  • Trump lawyers fight impeachment managers over the word 'fight'

    Earlier this week, Democratic House impeachment managers pointed out that then-President Donald Trump urged his supporters to "fight" 20 times during his speech that preceded their deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested after model's body found near highway

    Police officers were able to track down a Texas man after his details were found on a note in the 47-year-old’s pocket

  • White House deputy press secretary reportedly threatened to 'destroy' reporter

    TJ Ducklo, White House deputy press secretary, reportedly threatened to "destroy" a reporter pursuing a story about his relationship. After the Biden aide earlier this week was revealed to be dating Alexi McCammond, a political journalist for Axios, Vanity Fair reported that Ducklo tried to intimidate Politico reporter Tara Palmeri while she was pursuing a story about the relationship, threatening to ruin her reputation if she published it. "I will destroy you," Ducklo reportedly threatened in a phone call with Palmeri. Ducklo also made "derogatory and misogynistic" comments toward Palmeri, Vanity Fair writes, such as by claiming she was only writing about the relationship because she's "jealous" that another man "wanted to f---" McCammond "and not you." The comments reportedly prompted "tense meetings" between Politico editors and the White House, and Ducklo subsequently told Palmeri he was "sorry he lost his cool," the report says. But he also reportedly "did not delve into any specifics or apologize for threatening and sexually harassing the reporter." Read more at Vanity Fair. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostTrump will be convicted by history, right?Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

  • Cuomo Chaos: N.Y. Dems Consider Revoking Emergency Powers as Nursing Home Coverup Unravels

    Democrats in the New York State Assembly will weigh rescinding Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers as one of his top aides attempts to walk back her stunning admission that the administration covered up the true number of COVID nursing home deaths in order to avoid being attacked by the Trump administration. The Democratic lawmakers plan to hold a conference Friday morning to discuss stripping the governor of the emergency powers granted to him last year when the pandemic began, local news outlet NY1 reported. Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa recently admitted that the Cuomo administration covered up the real data on coronavirus nursing home deaths in New York in order to hide the magnitude of the issue from federal authorities, the New York Post reported. She apologized to state Democratic lawmakers during a recent video conference call, saying “we froze” out of fear that the true death toll would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors. The state had been tabulating the deaths of nursing home residents who died after being transported to the hospital as hospital deaths, making it difficult to ascertain the actual number of residents who died. In September, the state Senate sought to obtain more accurate numbers from the state health department about the number of nursing home patients who died from the virus. Around the same time, former President Trump turned New York’s nursing home deaths into “a giant political football” and urged the Justice Department to investigate the administration, and “basically, we froze,” DeRosa said. “So we do apologize,” DeRosa told the New York Democratic lawmakers. “I do understand the position that you were put in. I know that it is not fair. It was not our intention to put you in that political position with the Republicans.” On Friday, DeRosa attempted to clarify her remarks, saying that she was simply “explaining that when we received the DOJ inquiry, we needed to temporarily set aside the Legislature’s request to deal with the federal request first.” “We informed the houses of this at the time,” DeRosa said in a statement. “We were comprehensive and transparent in our responses to the DOJ, and then had to immediately focus our resources on the second wave and vaccine rollout.” However, a bipartisan group of New York lawmakers is already calling for a thorough investigation of the matter, and some have called for Cuomo to be criminally prosecuted. Some Democrats have specifically urged the legislature to reconsider allowing Cuomo’s emergency powers, granted to him in March. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who often spars with Cuomo on local issues, said he agrees “100 percent” with stripping Cuomo of emergency powers. State Senator Andrew Gornardes, a Democrat, said Cuomo committed a “betrayal of the public trust” and urged the legislature to “reconsider its broad grant of emergency powers to the governor.” “There needs to be full accountability for what happened,” Gornardes wrote in a tweet. Cuomo traveled to Washington on Friday to meet with President Joe Biden about the Democrats’ COVID relief bill as backlash against the nursing home coverup mounted.

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

    New security camera footage unveiled Wednesday at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial showed just how close the mob ransacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 came to nabbing former Vice President Mike Pence and his family. When U.S. Strategic Command saw the footage, CNN reported late Thursday, they realized how close the mob came to Pence's "nuclear football," the backup nuclear launch system a military aide carries near the vice president at all times in case the president is incapacitated. The military officer, apparently seen fleeing down back stairs with Pence and his family, never lost control of the backup "football," and Trump was safe in the White House during the entire period Pence was being hunted down, a defense official told CNN. That means the Pentagon would not have needed to deactivate Pence's nuclear launch system, even if they had been aware it was in danger. And if the insurrectionists had managed to grab the "football," they would not have been able to bypass the security systems, the official added. That's not the point, Kingston Reif of the Arms Control Association told CNN. "The risk associated with the insurrectionists getting their hands on Pence's football wasn't that they could have initiated an unauthorized launch. But had they stolen the football and acquired its contents, which include pre-planned nuclear strike options, they could have shared the contents with the world," creating "a security breach of almost incomprehensible proportions." The people who broke into the Capitol were clearly not opposed to taking home trophies. Florida Man, Helpfully, Includes Closeup Of Barcode On Damaged U.S. Senate Property In His Facebook Post About Storming The U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/d5cSXVkkEA — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 11, 2021 Thankfully, we never have to know what they would have done had they found Pence, or his nuclear strike machine. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostTrump will be convicted by history, right?5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Georgia: Potential vote fraud case handed to prosecutors

    Georgia election officials say they’re referring for possible criminal prosecution a potential voter fraud case involving a group recently linked to one of the state's new Democratic U.S. senators — The New Georgia Project. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat elected to the Senate last month, is named as a respondent in the case because of his former ties to the group, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. It’s among 35 cases involving potential violations of election law being sent from the State Election Board to the attorney general or local prosecutors, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement Thursday.

  • WH Official Threatened Reporter over Story on His Relationship, Accused Her of Sexual Jealousy

    A White House official threatened Politico reporter Tara Palmeri after she pursued a story on the official’s relationship with a different reporter at Axios, Vanity Fair revealed on Friday. Palmeri reached out to Axios reporter Alexi McCammond on January 20 to ask for comment on McCammond’s relationship with incoming Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo. A male Politico reporter reached out to Ducklo for comment, but Ducklo subsequently called Palmeri and, in an off-the-record conversation, threatened to ruin her reputation if the story was published. “I will destroy you,” Ducklo told Palmeri, sources familiar with the incident reported to Vanity Fair. Ducklo then accused Palmeri of being “jealous” that an unidentified man “wanted to f***” McCammond “and not you,” and also alleged that Palmeri was “jealous” of his own relationship with McCammond. The altercation sparked conversations between senior Politico staff and White House officials, including Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, and adviser Anita Dunn. Senior White House officials acknowledged that Ducklo’s behavior was inappropriate, but also accused Palmeri of breaking her agreement with Ducklo to speak off the record. Ducklo sent Palmeri a general apology for losing his temper. Psaki announced on Friday, several hours after the Vanity Fair story broke, that Ducklo would be suspended without pay for one week. “In addition to his initial apology, [Ducklo] has sent [Palmeri] a personal note expressing his profound regret,” Psaki said in a statement. “He has been placed on a one-week suspension without pay. In addition, when he returns, he will no longer be assigned to work with any reporters at Politico.” On January 21, one day after Ducklo’s altercation with Palmeri, President Biden told political appointees at a virtual swearing-in ceremony, “If you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts.” Ducklo’s and McCammond’s relationship was profiled in People magazine earlier this week. The People story dropped hours after Politico reached out to the White House for comment on the relationship — a chain of events that was subsequently noted in Politico‘s Playbook. The Biden administration has promised a change from the Trump administration’s frequently adversarial relationship with the media. Various reporters expressed disappointment after publication of the report on Ducklo’s comments. “I’ve taken a lot of flak from Donald Trump and his underlings for my reporting: legal threats, name-calling, physical removal from campaign events. I don’t recall personally encountering anything quite so vicious as the phone call described here,” Politico national correspondent Ben Schreckinger commented on Twitter.

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Police Search for MIT Graduate Considered 'Armed and Dangerous' in Murder of Yale Student

    Police have identified a person of interest in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang. Jiang, who attended the Yale School of Environment, was shot to death on Lawrence Street in New Haven, Connecticut on Saturday night. The person of interest in the case has been identified by police as 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan, who is considered to be armed and dangerous, NBC Connecticut reported.

  • Trump's impeachment defense wraps up after less than 3 hours

    Former President Donald Trump's impeachment defense has already wrapped up. Trump's lawyers on Friday afternoon concluded their arguments in the former president's impeachment trial about three hours after they began, ultimately only using two-and-a-half hours to make their case when discounting a break. Both sides in the impeachment trial were allotted 16 hours over two days for their arguments. While neither used the full amount of time, House impeachment managers made their arguments over the course of two days on Wednesday and Thursday. Trump's defense during the fourth day of the trial made the case that his remarks before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot were protected political speech, and they repeatedly played clips they argued showed that Democrats have made similar statements. Some of these videos were played more than once throughout the presentation. While wrapping up the arguments, attorney Bruce Castor told lawmakers "we will not take most of our time today" in "the hopes that you will take back these hours and use them to get delivery of COVID relief to the American people." The next step, according to CBS, will be four hours of questions, but the trial now looks to be on track to potentially wrap up with a vote on Saturday. Trump is highly likely to be acquitted of the charges, which could explain why his defense didn't feel the need to use even half of its allotted time. "Rule #1 of politics is when you have the votes, you vote and when you don't, you talk," Bloomberg's Steven Dennis wrote. "Explains why defense was so short: They think they have the votes." More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostTrump will be convicted by history, right?Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

  • Kim Jong-un admits North Korea facing 'worst ever' crisis amid sanctions, Covid and natural disasters

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered tougher legal supervision to support his development plans, state media said Thursday, as he works to salvage an economy battered by the pandemic and other challenges. Kim faces what appears to be the toughest crisis of his nine-year rule as the already-troubled economy is hit by pandemic-related border closings that have sharply reduced the North's external trade, a spate of natural disasters last summer and persistent U.S.-led sanctions. During the party congress, Kim described the difficulties as the "worst-ever." Kim spoke Wednesday during a ruling Workers' Party meeting this week convened to follow up on decisions made at the ruling party's congress in January, where he admitted previous economic plans had failed and announced a new five-year development plan. Kim "stressed the importance to strengthen legal supervision and control over the establishment and executive process of the national economic plan," the official Korean Central News Agency said.

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • Judge denies motions to issue new arrest warrant, increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied requests to issue an arrest warrant and increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of homicide for killing two people in Kenosha last summer. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office said Rittenhouse violated the conditions of his bail after he failed to update the court with his new address. Rittenhouse's attorney said his client had to move due to threats made against him. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for the alt-right, with his supporters raising enough money in November to get him released from custody on a $2 million bond. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, and said while his new address could be given to the court, it would not be made public or shared with prosecutors. "After what this town has been through in the last six months, I don't want any more problems," Schroeder said. "The police don't need any more problems. We don't need to have people's safety in jeopardy in any way." On Jan. 5, Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar, where prosecutors say he was drinking beer and hanging out with people singing the anthem of the Proud Boys. He was also photographed making a white supremacist hand sign. In response, a judge on Jan. 22 approved new conditions for Rittenhouse's bond, prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, having weapons, and associating with anyone known to harass others based on their race or religion. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostTrump will be convicted by history, right?Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Anger as Trump lawyer says Antifa leader was first Capitol rioter arrested and first to be let go

    Michael T van Der Veen’s claim quickly and strongly debunked

  • British-Iranian academic who escaped Iran accused of sexually abusing colleagues

    A British-Iranian academic who recently escaped from Iran has been accused of being a sexual predator after several of his alleged victims came forward to warn that he should not be allowed to work with women. Kameel Ahmady, who fled across Iran's mountains to Turkey before arriving in Britain, is known in Iran for his anthropological work on child marriage and female genital mutilation [FGM]. But after the news broke of his escape, which was first reported in the Guardian, four women approached the same newspaper and accused him of sexual abuse, which he denies. "When I heard about his other [alleged] victims, and the fact that they were being largely, if not completely ignored, I could not bottle it up any longer,” one alleged victim said. "Every single thing I know about [Ahmady] makes their testimonies credible. He is a predator and a serial abuser. I am so afraid that he will go on to have other opportunities to work with vulnerable women, and hurt them the way he hurt me," said another accuser. Mr Ahmady has strongly denied the allegations, describing them in a statement as "baseless slander." He also suggested that they had been fabricated by people colluding with the Iranian regime. "Since my escape from Iran, rival individuals and groups have been brought to bear upon me with the sole intention of destroying me, my research, as well as my professional and personal standing,” he wrote. “The press is now being manipulated by them and those afraid of them, and those seeking to displace me as a scholar in my field.” One of his accusers has claimed that Mr Ahmady began a sexually explicit conservation with her and that tried to give her lemonade laced with alcohol. He is also alleged to have summoned her to his room on the pretext for a work meeting, locked the door and assaulted her. Another alleged victim claimed that Mr Ahmady went to the bathroom during what she believed was a work meeting and then reappeared naked. The abuse allegations first emerged last year, which prompted Mr Ahmady to apologise in a message on social media which according to the Guardian has now been deleted. But after his interview with the Guardian, several alleged victims came forward again. This prompted Mr Ahmady to post a message on social media in which he apologised for "mistakes" he had made in the workplace, though according to the Guardian the message has since been deleted. He also said he was "not a rapist or an abusive person." Mr Ahmady was also investigated by the Iran Sociology Association, which suspended his membership as it said that "at the minimum, some abuse of power had occurred”.