COVID crisis in Texas: An 'overwhelming' battle to save lives

The scene inside United Memorial Medical Center in Houston has become all too familiar: Overwhelmed medical staff fighting to curb the wave of COVID-19 patients that come through the hospital’s doors every day.

Meanwhile, in earlier pandemic hot spots like New York, the medical emergency has subsided, Texas is among the many U.S. states battling a resurgence of the virus that is straining its health care systems.

PHOTO: Dr. Joseph Varon, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center goes over the files of patients infected with COVID-19 at a daily meeting with his team of healthcare workers at UMMC, in Houston, Texas, July 17, 2020. (Callaghan O'hare/Reuters) More

Dr. Joseph Varon, the chief medical officer of United Memorial Medical Center said he is afraid he will soon face a dilemma many doctors elsewhere said they confronted earlier in the pandemic -- deciding who to save.

"I'm afraid that at some point in time I'm going to have to make some very serious decisions," he told Reuters in an interview. "I'm starting to get the idea that I cannot save everybody."

PHOTO: A death note written by Dr. Joseph Varon, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), about a COVID-19 patient who died while being intubated in Houston, Texas, July 17, 2020. (Callaghan O'hare/Reuters) More

Varon, 58, is overseeing the hospital's unit dedicated to COVID-19 patients, where he said he tends to an average of 40 people a day. He said he signed more death certificates in the last week than at any point in his career.

PHOTO: Dr. Joseph Varon, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center wears personal protective equipment as he stretches his legs before treating COVID-19 patients at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. (Callaghan O'hare/Reuters) More

Earlier this month, Reuters followed the lung and critical care specialist on a shift as he hurried through the hallways -- a small cohort of nurses and medical students in tow -- pausing to inspect X-rays or medical charts and check on patients, offering them words of comfort or reaching out to hold their hand.

Many of those in Varon's COVID-19 unit needed nasal tubes to help them breathe, some required intubation.

PHOTO: Fernando Olvera wears a picture around his neck for patients to know what he looks like while wearing personal protective equipment as he visits the room of a COVID-19 patient at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. (Callaghan O'hare/Reuters) More

In the afternoon, the physician and his team rushed to resuscitate a patient, performing CPR on a man who was later pronounced dead. Medical personnel covered his body in white sheets and wrapped it in a biohazard bag.

As the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the nation for months showed little signs of abating, health care workers on the front lines often fall prey to the virus that has killed around 150,000 people in the United States.

PHOTO: Efrain Guevara, 63, who has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with COVID-19, lies on a hospital bed at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Houston, Texas, July 17, 2020. (Callaghan O'hare/Reuters) More

Varon's team is no exception. Christina Mathers, a 43-year-old nurse at UMMC, (pictured in the first photograph) was told she tested positive for COVID-19 last week after she reported feeling ill during her shift.

"That's the hardest thing to ever hear ... It messes with you," said Mathers, who has been working every other day since April 29. "But I wouldn't go anywhere else but here."