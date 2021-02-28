COVID curbs dampen carousing on Jewish costume festival Purim

  • COVID-19 restrictions during Purim in Ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem
  • Israeli police patrol the streets during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem
  • COVID-19 restrictions during Purim in Ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem
  • COVID-19 restrictions during Purim in Ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem
  • COVID-19 restrictions during Purim in Ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem
1 / 5

COVID curbs dampen carousing on Jewish costume festival Purim

COVID-19 restrictions during Purim in Ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem
Dan Williams
·2 min read

By Dan Williams

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - COVID-19 curbs have curtailed celebrations of the Jewish costume festival of Purim, with Israeli police preventing parties and some rabbis urging people not to drink too much so social distancing is maintained.

Drawn from the biblical Book of Esther's account of how the Jews were spared genocide in ancient Persia, Purim is commemorated with the wearing of all kinds of fancy dress costumes, donating food for feasts - and drinking to excess.

But this year, Israel, which began emerging from its third national lockdown on Feb. 21, reimposed night curfews for the long Purim weekend and limited access to Jerusalem.

Purim parties were banned, with fines for anyone hosting them. That led to spontaneous street parties in Tel Aviv. Police commander Ziv Saguy said they were giving out 200 fines an hour.

Long traffic jams formed on the road to Jerusalem as police tried to stop large groups of reaching the holy city for the festival. Some people ditched their vehicles and walked up the highway instead.

Excessive drinking is a key part of the festival but several ultra-Orthodox Jewish leaders took out a front-page ad in a community newspaper urging a more abstemious Purim this year.

"He who gets drunk loses his clarity of mind and is liable not to conduct himself with the necessary caution to safeguard his health", the ad read, according to the Arutz 7 news site.

Israel's tight-knit ultra-Orthodox community has been especially hard-hit by COVID-19. According to one Health Ministry official, they make up about 15% of the population but have at times accounted for as much as 35% of coronavirus cases.

Some ultra-Orthodox have also defied state-ordered closures of schools and synagogues, touching off clashes with police.

As Purim festivities wound down on Sunday, one such confrontation flared up in Mea Shearim, an ultra-Orthodox district of Jerusalem, when costumed celebrants put up an effigy of the national police chief, a Reuters photographer said.

Riot police in surgical masks closed in, removing the effigy and scattering the celebrants, some of whom yelled abuse at the officers while others danced. Saguy said two men were arrested.

(Writing by Dan Williams; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Recommended Stories

  • More than 850 cattle on ship face slaughter amid bluetongue fears

    A vets’ report has concluded the animals had suffered from lengthy journey

  • CPAC: Gaetz says media ‘biased’ over Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip and should have focused on ‘caravans’ of migrants instead

    Outspoken GOP congressman complains ‘the left and the media’ were less concerned about ‘caravans going through Mexico’ than Texas senator visiting

  • Israeli team in Greece probing ship suspected of oil spill, ministry says

    Israel has sent investigators to Greece to inspect a ship suspected of causing an oil spill that has covered much of Israel's shoreline with tar, the Environment Protection Ministry said on Saturday. Israel has been looking at a spill from a ship that passed about 50 km (30 miles) offshore on Feb. 11 as the possible source of what environmental groups are calling a disaster for wildlife. "We will ... use all means until we find the environmental perpetrator responsible for the pollution," Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said in a statement.

  • New York Governor Cuomo faces fresh claims of sexual harassment

    New York's governor denies wrongdoing and orders an external inquiry after claims by a second ex-aide.

  • Vaccine-seeking patients asked for ID before booking COVID-19 appointment

    Residents say they made it through the long wait times only to get tripped up when the website wanted digital copies of their ID.

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • FDA advisory panel endorses Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use

    A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Friday recommended the authorization of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.Why it matters: The FDA is expected to make a final decision within days on the J&J vaccine, which was found to be 66% effective against moderate to severe COVID. An emergency use authorization would allow distribution to immediately begin, helping streamline and speed up the vaccine rollout across the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday that J&J will have 3 million to 4 million ready for distribution next week.The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNtech shots are the only other vaccines that have received FDA authorization. Unlike Moderna's shot, J&J's vaccine does not require ultra-cold storage, simplifying the logistics of distribution.Go deeper: FDA analysis finds Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine is safe and effectiveMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Exclusive: Entrepreneurs could escape Rishi Sunak's corporation tax rise

    Entrepreneurs could be spared an expected hike in corporation tax in next week's Budget with a lower rate introduced for small businesses, The Telegraph has learned. Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, is weighing up bringing back the small profits rate, axed by George Osborne in 2015, to support small to medium-sized companies. This lower rate taxed smaller companies with turnover of up to £300,000 at 20 per cent of profits. One source said: "They are going to bring back the lower corporation tax rate that got faded out under George Osborne." Smaller companies are also expected to be given back a suite of tax allowances for plant and machines which will help manufacturers in the Midlands and the North. As part of the changes, Mr Sunak is expected to increase corporation tax for larger firms to as much as 25 per cent by the end of this Parliament in 2024 at the latest. The small profits rate was axed by Mr Osborne when he slashed the main corporation tax rate in the first few years of the last decade. Mr Sunak could also give National Insurance holidays to companies that hire new staff in a bid to encourage firms to take on employees as the pandemic eases, sources say. Any change would be expected to come in after winding up of the Government's furlough scheme, which has seen taxpayers fund the jobs of people who cannot work during the pandemic. The furlough scheme is currently due to finish at the end of April.

  • GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy said he'd bet his 'personal house' that Republicans will 'get the majority back' in 2022

    "I would bet my house. My personal house. Don't tell my wife, but I will bet it," McCarthy said on Saturday to a CPAC crowd.

  • White poet won't translate Amanda Gorman's works after criticism it was inappropriate

    Holland's Marieke Lucas Rijneveld, the youngest author to win the International Booker Prize, stepped down from the role on Friday.

  • The DOJ says it will appeal after a Trump-appointed judge struck down a federal eviction moratorium

    Justice Department attorneys on Saturday said they would appeal a Trump-appointed judge's ruling that the federal eviction moratorium is unlawful.

  • Vegas is betting on Trump announcing his 2024 reelection bid during highly-anticipated CPAC speech

    Trump is expected to use his Florida speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement.

  • Ted Cruz said the Republican Party is 'not just the party of country clubs' but CPAC is fixated on Donald Trump - a man who literally lives at one

    Trump, who lives at his private Mar-a-Lago club, has already stolen the show at CPAC and will deliver his own speech on the last day of the conference.

  • Donald Trump at CPAC: Ex-president expected to declare himself leader of Republican Party

    Trump is not expected to declare a 2024 presidential candidacy - he is likely to discuss plans for the 2022 congressional elections.

  • Second former aide accuses New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment

    Charlotte Bennett told The New York Times she was repeatedly made to feel uncomfortable by Cuomo after she was hired in 2019 in the governor's office.

  • Jonah Hill slams the media for body-shaming photos: 'I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself'

    After the Daily Mail posted photos of a shirtless Jonah Hill, the actor clapped back at "public mockery of his body" and said it "doesn't phase" him.

  • L.A. restaurant closes after high-tech "dine and dash" scheme

    "I just felt so incredibly helpless and frustrated," said Spoon by H owner and chef Yoonjin Hwang.

  • 'We're done with that lifestyle': Jessica Watkins, Ohio woman charged in Capitol riot, renounces Oath Keepers

    Jessica Watkins, 38, says she has disbanded her local armed group and is canceling her Oath Keeper membership after her arrest.

  • SNL Gives Fox News Something to Love by Roasting Dr. Fauci and Andrew Cuomo

    This past week, Fox News finally lost its collective mind over Saturday Night Live’s reluctance to parody Joe Biden the way the show hammered Donald Trump for the previous four years. And while that trend continued on the latest episode, SNL did give any conservative viewers out there something to love by taking on not only Dr. Anthony Fauci but also a trio of Democratic governors in a cold open game show called “So You Think You Can Get the Vaccine.”“The vaccine rollout is going strong, but it is also very confusing,” Kate McKinnon’s Fauci said at the top of the sketch. “Who can get it? How? When? Where is it? Do both doses go in the same arm or different arms or what? I don’t know!”The convoluted game found regular Americans quizzing California’s Gavin Newsom, New York’s Andrew Cuomo, and Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer about whether they qualified for vaccinations.SNL Destroys Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Batshit Transphobia“First, he’s hated by every single person in California except those 10 people he had dinner with in Napa that one time,” Fauci said, introducing Alex Moffat’s Newsom, who replied, “What can I say? I love dinner.”Next up was Pete Davidson’s Cuomo, who, in Fauci’s words is “currently under fire for futzing with old dead people and also for the kind of sexual harassment allegations that make you go, ‘Yeah, I can see that.’”“Yes, hello. Nice bodies, some of you,” Cuomo said. “I know, I’m in the friggin’ doghouse again. Remember when your favorite movie was my PowerPoints? Remember, ‘Today is Tuesday?’ When can we go back to that? I mean, come on!”And then there was Cecily Strong’s Whitmer, who complained that while people yell at her fellow governors about their policies, “They yell at me, ‘Get her!’ But hey, that’s life.”Of course, the sketch, which highlighted just how hard it can by for vulnerable Americans to figure out how and when they can get vaccinated against COVID-19, did feature one moment that will likely rub Fox News viewers the wrong way. That came when Aidy Bryant’s Ted Cruz returned fresh from his stand-up comedy performance at CPAC to share some new material.“It is great to be back in New York City,” Cruz began. “I’m sorry, my arms are tired because I just flew back from Cancun, Mexico. But can you really blame a brother for wanting some sun?” Then he threw out his new catchphrase for good measure: “Freedom!!!” For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Opinion: Tiger Woods crash wakes us up to the everyday nuisance of car culture

    Readers use the Tiger Woods crash to decry the dangers of driving and the public's obsession with celebrity status.