COVID dashboard

Sep. 2—A man previously convicted of sexually assaulting two girls in Reading has been sentenced to 86 to 177 years in prison.

Marcus Dove, 33, had been convicted this year by a Berks County jury of four counts of rape of a child; two counts each of indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption; and related counts.

Dove, who was sentenced Thursday by Judge M. Theresa Johnson, also was found by the court to be a sexually violent predator.

Dove, who knew the victims, was living in Reading at the time of the assaults between Jan. 1, 2015, and Aug. 6, 2020. The vicitms' ages were unavailable.