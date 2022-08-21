COVID dashboard

Aug. 21—State police are trying to identify two men who stole about 45 gallons of fuel out of a tank stored at Daniel Boone High School.

According to state police, security camera footage shows the theft occurred early Friday morning around 2:15 a.m. The two men were seen carrying empty fuel cans to the fuel tank and left in either an SUV or van.

Police said the stolen fuel is worth about $200.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact state police at 610-378-4011.