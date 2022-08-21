COVID dashboard

Aug. 21—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Rasmanii Nelson, 45, who recently lived in the 300 block of North Fifth Street, on an aggravated assault charge. He is about 6 feet 1 inch and 180 pounds. On April 14, Nelson was being escorted to the 10th floor of the Berks County Courthouse by deputy sheriffs. Nelson got into a scuffle with the deputies and fled the building, the sheriff's department said.

—Victor Fontanez, 44, who recently lived in the 200 block of West Douglass Street, on a charge of washing vehicle titles. He is about 5 feet 2 inches and 160 pounds. Officials said that between Oct. 1 and June 16, Fontanez did submit a false Texas title in order to obtain a Pennsylvania title from PennDOT in order to deceive a buyer of a vehicle with a false vin number. He also gave false information on the vehicle's true mileage, officials said.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.c