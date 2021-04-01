COVID deaths plummet in nursing homes. New report reveals the dramatic fall

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katie Camero
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes have dropped by 91% since late December when residents were prioritized to receive the first batches of COVID-19 vaccines, according to a new report from The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).

The report released Tuesday also shows new COVID-19 cases among residents of long-term care facilities have dropped by 96% since a peak week in December when there were more than 30,000 new resident cases.

It’s a move in the right direction, experts say, given this population faces some of the greatest risks of severe disease and death because of their age and potential medical conditions that suppress their immune systems.

“We are not out of the woods yet, but these numbers are incredibly encouraging and a major morale booster for frontline caregivers who have been working tirelessly for more than a year to protect our residents,” Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL, which represents more than 14,000 nursing homes across the country, said in a statement. “This trend shows that when long term care is prioritized, as with the national vaccine rollout, we can protect our vulnerable elderly population.”

The positive news comes as cases in the general public trend upwards following steady declines over the last several weeks.

The most recent seven-day average of new coronavirus cases increased by nearly 12% from the previous week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday during a White House COVID-19 briefing, with more than 61,000 new cases this week.

New hospital admissions are also rising, with a 6% jump in the seven-day average from the week prior. Deaths, on the other hand, continue to drop.

More hope for nursing home residents? Drug protects them against COVID, study finds

The American Health Care Association together with LeadingAge are also trying to address challenges affecting the quality of care in nursing homes that the pandemic has exposed, such as staff shortages and underfunded government reimbursements.

The groups introduced the Care For Our Seniors Act that focuses on four areas: “Enhancing the quality of care with enhanced standards for infection preventionists; requiring that each nursing home have a registered nurse on-staff, 24 hours per day; requiring a minimum 30-day supply of personal protective equipment in all nursing homes; attracting, retaining and developing more long term care professionals.”

Coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes have dropped by 91% since late December when residents were prioritized to receive the first batches of COVID-19 vaccines, according to a new report from The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
Coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes have dropped by 91% since late December when residents were prioritized to receive the first batches of COVID-19 vaccines, according to a new report from The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.

As of March 25, about 3.7 million coronavirus vaccine doses (47%) have been given to long-term care facility staff and residents, according to a CDC tracker.

“With a growing elderly population soon needing our services, the moment is now. We must pay tribute to all those who lost their lives to this vicious virus and resolve to bring forth a brighter future,” Parkinson said. “We have already seen what progress can be made when policymakers come together to make long term care residents a priority and through these reforms, we can significantly improve the quality of care for our current residents and generations to come.”

Recommended Stories

  • Three die trapped inside blazing home with security bars, California firefighters say

    Neighbors could hear screams inside but could not reach the residents.

  • How Biden's tax plan will impact retirement planning

    Retirement Solutions Group President & CEO Alan Becker joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the long-term effects Biden's tax plan will have on retirement planning.

  • No joke: Roy Williams’ retirement had perfect timing. ‘Ol Roy’ really was that good.

    UNC basketball coach Roy Williams, 70, left us wanting more after he retired Thursday morning.

  • Crypto-art investors could face a surprise on tax day since NFTs can lead to a hefty tax bill

    "Holy s---, that's a lot of taxes," digital artist Beeple told CNBC after he found out how much he'd have to pay in taxes on his $69 million NFT sale.

  • Bitcoin uses as much energy as Sweden and is on course to use even more. Experts say that's a 'major problem' for its future.

    Bill Gates has said bitcoin was "not a great climate thing." As it surges in value, miners hunt for more tokens with networks of energy-hungry computers.

  • 'This affects all of us': Marches, rallies against Asian hate crimes see widespread participation

    People united across the country this weekend against crimes targeting Asian Americans. Marchers gathered in cities like New York and Washington.

  • Suu Kyi faces new charge under Myanmar's secrets act; wireless internet suspended

    Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the army overthrew Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1 citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election that her party swept. In a new measure to stifle communication about the turmoil, the junta ordered internet service providers to shut down wireless broadband services until further notice, several telecoms sources said. Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) have been detained since the coup and the junta had earlier accused her of several minor offences including illegally importing six handheld radios and breaching coronavirus protocols.

  • Yoga still banned in Alabama public schools, for now, as conservatives cite Hinduism ties

    Opponents claimed that the bill could lead to proselytizing by followers of Hinduism, a claim the sponsor called "asinine."

  • Derek Chauvin trial: George Floyd's girlfriend tells of first kiss and addiction

    Courteney Ross gives emotional testimony during the fourth day of Derek Chauvin's murder trial.

  • These Modern Dressers Prove That Style and Function Are One and the Same

    Organic materials tend to soften the look of a space, no matter the style, and this soft-close dresser is proof that a modern dresser can take many forms. Get it now! Though a completely mirrored chest of drawers feels ultra-contemporary, the seriously symmetrical design recalls the glamour of early-19th-century Empire furniture. Get it now! When it comes to coastal-chic pieces, Serena & Lily is our go-to.

  • Hollywood studios have been largely quiet about Georgia. What to know

    Studios, which have previously threatened boycotts of filming in Georgia over legislation, have been largely quiet over new election rules. Why?

  • Blackhawks' Bowman named as GM of 2022 US Olympic men's team

    With an opportunity to draw from what he considers the deepest pool of American-born talent ever assembled, Stan Bowman welcomes expectations that come with being the general manager of USA Hockey’s 2022 Olympic men’s national team. “I’m humbled and honored and can’t wait to get started,” the three-time Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks GM said upon being selected for the U.S. team post on Wednesday. “You just look around the NHL and we’ve got American players all over the place doing special things every night,” he added.

  • Georgia lawmaker arrested for knocking on Gov. Kemp's door calls possible 8-year prison term 'unfounded'

    Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, who was arrested last week after attempting to gain access to the office where Gov. Brian Kemp was signing a controversial voting restriction bill into law, said Thursday that her actions were justified.

  • Mother tried to save 9-year-old boy in California shooting that killed 4 - officials

    (Reuters) -One of the four fatal victims in a shooting rampage in suburban Los Angeles on Wednesday was a 9-year-old boy who may have died in his wounded mother's arms as she tried in vain to save him, officials said on Thursday. "It appears that a little boy died in his mother's arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer told a news conference. The bloodshed in Orange, California, about 30 miles (48 km)southeast of central Los Angeles, marked the third deadly mass shooting in the United States in less than a month.

  • Biden keeps saying 'no one making under $400,000' will see their taxes go up under his proposals. But the threshold applies to households, not individuals.

    Biden says "no one making under $400,000 will see their taxes go up," but the White House says families qualify. That still only hits the richest.

  • I made cinnamon rolls using 3 celebrity-chef recipes, and the best one blew me away

    I followed recipes from Alton Brown, Sandra Lee, and Ree Drummond to see which famous chef would help me make the best cinnamon rolls for breakfast.

  • An Asian American woman says Chick-fil-A listed her name as 'China' on her order. The chain says it's a misunderstanding.

    The customer says she just wants to know that Chick-fil-A is taking the matter seriously, adding that she doesn't care about offers of free food.

  • Suspect Identified After Deadly ‘Business Dispute’ Shooting Spree in California

    Reuters/Orange County PoliceAuthorities have identified 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez as the gunman who allegedly opened fire inside a California office building on Wednesday, killing four people in what officials said was a “business dispute.”During a Thursday press conference, police said they were looking into whether Gonzalez chained the gates to the Orange County office complex and lay in wait before opening fire and killing four people—including a 9-year-old—and wounding another. While authorities have not named the victims, they have identified them as one man, two females, and a 9-year-old boy. A female and Gonzalez are being treated at a local hospital.“It appears a little boy died in his mother’s arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre,” Orange County District Attorney Public Administrator Todd Spitzer said Thursday, adding that Gonzalez may be eligible for the death penalty if convicted.BREAKING: Suspect in mass shooting in Orange identified by Orange PD as 44-year-old Aminadab Gasiola Gonzalez from Fullerton. Police say he has a personal and/or business relationship with adult victims and that this was not a random shooting. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/EbO3r2btBg— Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) April 1, 2021 Spitzer said the “horrific rampage” was the result of a “targeted” attack. All the victims knew Gonzalez through business or personal relationships. At around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of shots fired at the offices of Unified Homes, a real estate business and mobile home seller located in the complex alongside other businesses.A law enforcement source told ABC7 said the gunman shot “into the windows” after locking the courtyard. Since the gates were chained shut with bike cable locks, officers were forced to engage Gonzalez from the outside while they waited for bolt cutters. Gonzalez was also armed with pepper spray and handcuffs, police said.Eventually, Gonzalez was apprehended with a gunshot wound—though authorities did not say if it was sustained by an officer or self-inflicted.In the complex’s courtyard, police then found two victims, the young boy and a woman who remains in critical condition. On the upstairs outdoor landing, police found a woman fatally shot. Two others were found inside the office.Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, said Thursday that police found a semi-automatic handgun, a backpack with pepper spray, handcuffs, and ammunition in the scene. They believe it belonged to Gonzalez.Public records list Gonzalez’s address as a mobile home park in Anaheim that appears to be closed. He is listed as the owner of three trucking businesses and a relative of a licensed real estate agent who works for Unified Homes. Gonzalez’s family did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's requests for comment. One man who identified himself as a friend of one of the victims posted on Facebook: “He killed my friend for whatever reason. Why no one knows. It’s just a sad thing to hear. Never in a million years would I think something like this could happen to him.”Wednesday’s massacre marks the third mass shooting in the United States in two weeks. A gunman in Atlanta killed eight people in three Asian massage parlors. Days later, a 21-year-old man killed ten people inside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump's post-presidency is reportedly plagued by infighting and grifting

    In the months since former President Donald Trump departed the White House, something of a "cold war" has erupted in his orbit among "competing factions that are seeking to capitalize on their time with" him, a new Politico report describes. The report details how, as one former senior administration official put it, people in Trump's orbit who "didn't like each other four months ago" now "all have a common interest: how to get some coin out of the Trump post-presidency." In fact, Trump himself has reportedly been warned by his allies that he's currently surrounded by people who are all "singularly focused on enriching themselves," Politico writes. "They're competing for his money," a former senior administration official told Politico. "I've told the president, 'You need to be cognizant of this.'" For example, there was reportedly a bit of a "whodunit" among officials when someone appeared to possibly abuse a confidential donor list, to the point that there had to be a warning sent out that anyone who misuses campaign resources could face prosecution. Former aides and advisers have also accused one another of "overstating" their access to the former president in an attempt to land clients, suggesting to campaigns that hiring them might help get them a Trump endorsement, and they're also all "squabbling" for access to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Politico says. Trump spokesperson Jason Miller disputed this characterization of an environment Politico compared to Lord of the Flies, arguing that actually, there's currently "the least amount of ally competition or conflict at this point than I've ever seen," since the former president's orbit now consists only of "true believers." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersBiden picks 5 Cabinet secretaries to take on 'special responsibility' selling infrastructure planMatt Gaetz, trying to prove his extortion claims, shares salacious new details of the DOJ's case against him

  • Man Arrested For Hate Crime After Threatening to Shoot Chinese Customers at SF Bakery

    A man who threatened to shoot Asian customers at a bakery in San Francisco has been arrested on hate crime charges, local authorities confirmed. Police were called to the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue in Tenderloin on Sunday morning after a man “entered a local business, threatened to get a gun and shoot AAPI customers,” according to a Twitter post by the SFPD Tenderloin Station. TL Officers arrested the suspect and booked him in County Jail.