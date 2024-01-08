Covid deaths: Track the latest trends and fatality count

Three years into the Covid pandemic, hundreds of people are still dying of the disease every day.

NBC News is tracking the latest Covid death totals with data from the National Center for Health Statistics. These graphics will be updated every Friday.

Covid deaths have leveled out below 600 deaths a day since the omicron wave subsided in early 2022.

See the latest data on Covid hospitalizations and vaccinations, and follow all of NBC News’ Covid coverage.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com