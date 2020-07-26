COVID-19 is a disaster for people with disabilities. Without 30-year-old law, it would be worse

The isolation can be terrifying and tragic. The stress can exacerbate mental illness and other health problems. Add the loss of mobility and independence, the disruption of routines: the beloved caregiver who doesn't come, the day program that doesn't open, the concern that lack of support will give families no choice but to institutionalize.

In the hospital, people who can't speak are left with no one to communicate for them, vulnerable to the fear medical care will be rationed, given to someone deemed more worthy or valuable than themselves.

Though everyone has been suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic, people with disabilities have perhaps been the most disadvantaged, their lives the most disrupted.

Germán Parodi hasn't left the Philadelphia home he shares with his 76-year-old grandmother since March. Parodi, who uses a wheelchair, worries his loss of fitness opportunities will affect his cognitive abilities, so he's made sure to stay extra busy. He's on video chats and phone calls seven days a week, he said, working for a nonprofit group he co-runs to help others with disabilities.

The situation would be far worse, he and other advocates said, without a law that turned 30 Sunday.

The Americans with Disabilities Act, signed on July 26, 1990, by President George H.W. Bush, guarantees equal protection for people with a wide range of disabilities, from mental health issues to physical challenges. It was modeled after the 1964 Civil Rights Act, providing equal access to government services, schools, buildings, private employers and commercial facilities.

President George H. W. Bush signs the Americans with Disabilities Act during a ceremony July 26, 1990, on the South Lawn of the White House. Joining the president are, from left, Evan Kemp, chairman of the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission; the Rev. Harold Wilke; Sandra Parrino, chairman of the National Council on Disability; and Justin Dart, chairman of The President's Council on Disabilities.

"We are in a much better place in 2020 than we were in 1990. Dramatically better," said Michael Ashley Stein, co-founder and executive director of the Harvard Law School Project on Disability and a visiting professor at Harvard Law School.

Although the ADA has made a profound difference, it hasn't removed all prejudice against people with disabilities – any more than the Civil Rights Act resolved all bias against Black people.

“Other than rare instances of overt animus, most of the discrimination we see towards people with disabilities in this country tends to be from what we call ‘malign neglect,’” Stein said. "It's not that we're trying to exclude them from opportunity, it's that we didn't even bother to consider them eligible or worthy of opportunities."

The ADA, like other civil rights laws, Stein said, "puts the burden on the oppressed to make changes," requiring an endless fight to protect those rights.

Some of those fights have garnered headlines during the COVID-19 outbreak, such as when treatment was stopped for a Texan named Michael Hickson, who was paralyzed for three years before catching the virus. Others have happened more quietly – Parodi is helping one of his clients stay out of a nursing home.

More than 1 in 4 adult Americans have some kind of disability that limits their daily functioning. Whatever helps them will probably help many more people, said Dr. Oluwaferanmi Okanlami, an assistant professor of family medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Michigan. Curb cuts at street corners, for instance, allow wheelchair users easier access to sidewalks and also help parents with strollers and those using dollies to make deliveries.

There's a lot the "abled" community can learn from the disabled community during the pandemic, said Okanlami, who was an all-American varsity track athlete at Stanford University and an orthopedic resident at Yale before a diving accident seven years ago. People with disabilities are used to the uncertainty of medical challenges. They're used to having to ensure they'll be safe if they try a new restaurant or a new hotel. "We've had to do that," he said.