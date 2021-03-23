Covid: DoorDash delivers at-home test kits

Cody Godwin - BBC News, San Francisco
·2 min read
A mobile phone showing the DoorDash logo sits between a fork and a knife on top of a dinner plate
A mobile phone showing the DoorDash logo sits between a fork and a knife on top of a dinner plate

Would you like a Covid test with your chips?

Some US residents can now get one alongside a meal after food ordering service DoorDash announced they'll deliver at-home tests to cities across the country.

Two types of tests will be available - a nasal swab or a saliva sample - the company said. Both can yield results within 24 to 48 hours.

It is the first such scheme to be launched by a delivery service.

"Amidst the pandemic, one of our priorities has been to make health and wellness essentials more accessible for customers, and we will continue to expand our offerings in the healthcare space," a spokesperson for DoorDash said.

DoorDash is offering polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kits from Vault Health and Everlywell. Such tests can pick up smaller amounts of the virus that other tests might miss.

They can be ordered in two ways: via the DoorDash app or through Vault Health's website.

Delivery via the app is available in 12 cities including Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, and Phoenix, with plans to expand.

Ordering via Vault Health's website allows users in 20 cities - including Houston, Las Vegas, and San Diego - to have a test kit delivered to their door.

Test kits

The Food and Drug Administration has authorised a handful of at-home Coronavirus testing kits.

PCR tests can detect inactive virus particles and might yield a positive test, resulting in some people being told to isolate when they are no longer capable of infecting anyone.

The prices and availability of testing kits in the US vary, though the ones offered by DoorDash range in price from $109 (£79) to $119 (£87) and may require a video call with medical personnel during the test.

Some insurance companies might reimburse the cost of at-home tests.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

Cody Godwin is part of the BBC Tech team based in San Francisco. For more news, follow her on Twitter at @MsCodyGodwin

Recommended Stories

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • Jonathan Scott called Zooey Deschanel his 'perfect person.' Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    The "New Girl" star and "Property Brothers" host have been together for almost a year and a half. Here's a look at their relationship so far.

  • What we know about 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa, who police say killed 10 in Boulder, Colorado

    Ahmad Alissa, of Arvada, Colorado, was charged with killing 10 people at King Soopers market in Boulder. His brother said he had been bullied.

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Disney has 12 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.

    Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced a "Fantastic 4" reboot.

  • 'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week

    The police officer who died was identified as Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran who responded to the King Soopers during the shooting.

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • Russia, China push for U.N. Security Council summit, lash out at West

    Russia and China said on Tuesday they wanted a summit of permanent members of the U.N. Security Council amid what they called heightened political turbulence, with Moscow saying they both believed the United States was acting in a destructive way. The two allies, whose relations with the West are under increasing strain, made the call for a summit in a joint statement after talks between their foreign ministers in the city of Guilin. "At a time of increasing global political turbulence, a summit of the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council is particularly necessary to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve humankind's common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability," they said in a statement published on the Russian foreign ministry's website.

  • The US Navy's giving a stealth Zumwalt destroyer control of drone ships and aircraft for a future naval combat experiment

    The Navy will give the stealth destroyer control of the unmanned assets in an exercise looking at possibilities for future naval warfare.

  • Tucker Carlson’s Biggest Advertiser Unloads on Fox News

    Stephen MaturenTrump-boosting pillow salesman Mike Lindell took a swing at Fox News this week, complaining that the conservative network—which essentially plays his MyPillow commercials on a loop—isn’t giving him a platform to peddle his baseless voting machine conspiracies. Fox might be “in” on a conspiracy against MAGA heads, Lindell ultimately suggested.The pillow mogul, who has become the face of a dead-end MAGA coalition still trying to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory, appeared on far-right pundit Eric Metaxas’ radio show on Monday to discuss his continued efforts to prove the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Donald Trump. Lindell also discussed his fraught attempts to create a new social media site (he was booted from Twitter and other platforms earlier this year for repeatedly pushing voting disinformation).After boasting that his new platform would automatically give so-called influencers “millions” of followers when they join—especially if they’ve been kicked off YouTube for making false claims—Lindell then grumbled about Fox News supposedly kowtowing to voting-software firms Dominion and Smartmatic in the wake of billion-dollar legal complaints.“Lawsuits can be used as a way to silence people,” Metaxas noted in a moment first flagged by Salon staff writer Zachary Petrizzo. “They can be legitimate. But they can also be used as a way to silence people. And I’ve noticed that Fox and other people, rather than face the thing, they just say, We’re not gonna talk about that, we don’t want to get sued. That’s what’s happening in America.”MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell goes all in on attacking Fox News. “What’s the matter with you...what, are you in on it” Lindell said. pic.twitter.com/pXjMrTFekR— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 23, 2021 Last month, Smartmatic filed a $2.7-billion libel lawsuit against Fox News, three hosts (including recently canceled Lou Dobbs), and former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, saying they all spread false information that the company rigged the 2020 election. Dominion, another voting machine company at the center of debunked election conspiracies, has sued Lindell himself for $1.3 billion.“I want to say one thing here—here’s things that don’t make sense,” an animated Lindell replied. “Let’s just talk about Fox! You’re already sued! It’s too late to close the gate, the cows are already out of the barn!”The MAGA maven continued, “Why can’t people go on there and say their free speech then?! You’re already sued, Fox. What do you have—are you going to get double sued? What’s the matter with you?”Growing increasingly agitated, Lindell expressed anger and frustration with the network before finally asking, “What are they, in on it? I don’t get it. Is it a fake lawsuit?”A Treasure Hunter, a Satanism Expert, and Mike Lindell Fight to Overturn Biden Win in ArizonaNotably, Lindell’s pillow commercials are by far the biggest advertiser on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox’s most-watched show. As host Tucker Carlson has courted controversy over the past couple of years, the vast majority of the network’s blue-chip advertisers have ditched the primetime show, leaving mostly MyPillow ads, Fox News promos, and direct marketers.While it remains to be seen if Fox News reacts in any way to one of its largest sponsors directly calling the network out, Lindell has been able to force one right-wing outlet to come groveling back for not letting him spout crazed conspiracies on-air.After Newsmax anchor Bob Sellers repeatedly interrupted Lindell during an interview before literally walking off the set when the MyPillow founder wouldn’t stop talking about voting machines, Sellers begged “friend of the network” Lindell for forgiveness while assuring viewers that the pillow tycoon would “continue to be an important guest on Newsmax.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden says 100 million Americans will have received stimulus checks by Wednesday

    President Joe Biden set a goal last Monday to send 100 million direct payments worth $1,400 to Americans in the next 10 days.

  • Woman sees fatal stabbing of two people on Zoom — and calls 911, California cops say

    “We just can’t believe it.”

  • What life is like for a man who has 2 tiny houses on his own private island in Florida

    Tim Davidson splits his time between an octagon-shaped home designed to withstand hurricanes and another tiny dwelling decked in Tiffany glass.

  • Is all well within Archewell? Questions raised as Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s chief of staff steps down

    She is the philanthropic heavyweight hired to spearhead the Sussexes’ Stateside relaunch after “Megxit”. Having advised Bill and Melinda Gates, Catherine St-Laurent appeared the perfect fit as Harry and Meghan’s new chief of staff and executive director of their non-profit Archewell Foundation when she was hand-picked last April. Yet just 11 months on from her appointment being announced to much fanfare, the Montreal-born big hitter is stepping down from a position many had thought would occupy her for years to come. Not least because, to take up the post, she had resigned from a highly sought-after role advising Mrs Gates’s Pivotal Ventures social progress project. Hence why eyebrows were raised on Monday night at news of the mother-of-two’s surprise decision to “transition to an advisory role”. She will be replaced by the Sussexes’s UK spokesman, James Holt, who has worked for the couple for five years. Although sources close to the Duke and Duchess insisted that Ms St-Laurent would continue to advise them through her social impact firm, insiders have claimed that the bilingual strategist, who has also worked in Brussels and London and featured in PR Week’s 40 under 40 in 2014, “wanted out”. The Telegraph understands that she will no longer be considered a full-time employee nor remain on the payroll. According to one well-placed insider: “I think there was a sense that she was having to fulfil a great many functions for the couple – not all of which were necessarily in her job spec. “Catherine’s very bubbly and has a big personality. She was the bright hope to run their organisation so this is surprising news. They do not have a big team out in LA so it is undoubtedly going to be a blow.”

  • Obama says that a pandemic 'cannot be the only thing that slows mass shootings' in response to the Colorado massacre

    The former president said America must "make it harder for those with hate in their hearts to buy weapons of war" after the Colorado massacre.

  • Kyle Lowry is emerging as the biggest trade chip who could swing the NBA's tight playoff race

    Kyle Lowry is reportedly being pursued by the 76ers, Heat, and Clippers, three contenders who could use his all-around skill set.

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • Clippers coach benches starters, down by 21, and backups lead comeback to stun Hawks

    Clippers coach Tyronn Lue removed all his starters with the team down 21 points. From there, the bench rallied the team to a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

  • US military recorded ‘a lot more’ UFO sightings than made public, says ex-intelligence director

    There have been "a lot more" UFO sightings than has previously been made public, Donald Trump's former intelligence chief has said, as the US government prepares to release a declassified report on unidentified flying objects. The Pentagon has evidence of UFOs breaking the sound barrier without a sonic boom and other “difficult to explain” phenomena, said John Ratcliffe, the Director of National Intelligence under the Trump administration. "There are a lot more sightings than have been made public," Mr Ratcliffe told Fox News. "Some of those have been declassified. "And when we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain," he said.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter has made its first appearance on the red planet. It's set to fly within weeks.

    The Ingenuity helicopter could pioneer a new way to explore space. In the future, drones may do reconnaissance for Mars astronauts and rovers.