Covid: How ethnicity and wealth affect US vaccine rollout

Jake Horton - BBC Reality Check
·4 min read
US vaccination
US vaccination

The US vaccination rollout among people belonging to ethnic minorities is significantly behind that of white Americans - and wealthier areas are often getting jabs first, according to the latest data.

We have looked into the numbers and the possible reasons behind the disparities.

What do the figures show?

Despite being about twice as likely to die from Covid, Hispanic and black Americans are being vaccinated at a much slower rate than their white counterparts, according to figures published by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Vaccination rates in the US
Vaccination rates in the US

Of those who have received their first dose, 7.5 % are black and 8.6% are Hispanic, despite these groups comprising more than 13% and 18% of the US population respectively.

But it is important to bear in mind only about half of those vaccinated have their ethnicity recorded.

And the black and Hispanic populations are younger so less likely to be in the age groups prioritised in the initial phases of the vaccination programme.

But alongside other reports, it is clear vaccinations for people belonging to minorities are lagging behind the white population.

A Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) study of states reporting vaccination data by ethnicity shows white people are being vaccinated at almost twice the rate of black Americans on average, and significantly more than that in some states.

Black American vaccination rate
Black American vaccination rate

"What we are seeing right now is a pretty consistent trend across the states that shows gaps in vaccinations for black and Hispanic people, although the size of those gaps varies," the KFF's Racial Equity and Health Policy Program director, Samantha Artiga, says.

White people are more than twice as likely to have been vaccinated as Hispanic Americans, on average, but nearly five times in Georgia and over four times in several other states.

Hispanic vaccination rate
Hispanic vaccination rate

Why is this happening?

"In many communities of colour, there is historical distrust of government - and even some healthcare systems," American Public Health Association executive director Dr Georges Benjamin says.

There is a history of unethical medical experimentation on black Americans.

For several decades from the 1930s, syphilis was left untreated in hundreds of black American without their knowledge, as part of an experiment, in what became known as the Tuskegee scandal, for example.

And misleading claims online have targeted people belonging to ethnic minorities, exacerbating fears.

A poll in December showed black people in particular far more likely than white to fear vaccination, although this has improved in surveys since.

Hispanic woman in LA
Some Hispanics are hesitant to receive the vaccine

There are other problems with trust when it comes to Hispanic Americans, who, Dr Benjamin says, are sometimes concerned about their immigration status or feel they may be profiled.

"In most cases [when being vaccinated], you have to put your name down and show an ID," he says.

"And if don't have an ID, that may put you at risk - that certainly plays a role in distrust."

What about wealth?

"Particularly at this early stage of the vaccine rollout, a lot of these gaps reflect differential access to the vaccines," Ms Artiga says.

"It is dependent on access to high-speed internet to sign up to online appointments, having transportation to a vaccination clinic, having flexibility in one's work and caregiving schedule."

This means people in wealthier neighbourhoods with more resources are often vaccinated first.

And people belonging to ethnic minorities in the US are typically poorer, with the poverty rate among Hispanic or black Americans more than twice that of their white counterparts, according to the latest data.

New York City vaccine centre
People lining up for a jab at a mass vaccination site in New York

Dr Benjamin says: "We've always known there's been a strong correlation with wealth and health - and this plays out with Covid vaccinations."

Taking New York City as an example, we can see areas with a higher average household income have received more jabs.

NYC vaccinations
NYC vaccinations

And this pattern has played out in many other US cities.

What action is being taken?

The Biden administration has promised $250m (£180m) for outreach initiatives to encourage vaccination among underserved populations.

More vaccine clinics - and doses - are now becoming available in some poorer areas.

And the hesitancy gap affecting people belonging to ethnic minorities appears to be narrowing.

Banner image reading &#39;more about coronavirus&#39;
Banner image reading 'more about coronavirus'
Banner
Banner
Reality Check branding
Reality Check branding

What claims do you want BBC Reality Check to investigate? Get in touch

Read more from Reality Check

Recommended Stories

  • 34 celebrities who look almost unrecognizable after dyeing their hair platinum blonde

    Dyeing hair platinum blonde is one of the most drastic changes a person can make to their look - here are 34 celebrities who took the plunge.

  • Hedge Funds’ Battle With Toshiba Comes to Head in Crucial Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- A confrontation that has pitted one of Japan’s corporate giants against two overseas-based hedge funds will come to a head on Thursday, when shareholders of Toshiba Corp. gather for an unprecedented vote that could test the country’s commitment to better corporate governance.Shareholders of the conglomerate will convene for a mostly virtual extraordinary meeting to vote on two separate proposals brought by Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management and San Francisco’s Farallon Capital Management. The motions respectively call for a probe into the fairness of voting at the last shareholders’ meeting in July, and ask management to seek shareholder approval for how it uses capital.The outcome of the votes could help determine not just the long-term fate of Toshiba’s board -- which has struggled to win investors’ confidence since an accounting scandal resulted in the sale of its crown-jewel memory-chip business -- but also show how far a push for better management and greater shareholder rights has really progressed in the country.Effissimo, the secretive fund founded by former colleagues of Japanese activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, has been Toshiba’s largest shareholder since 2017. Its motion calls for a probe into voting at the company’s AGM in 2020, where Effissimo says several investors were “unable to vote in a manner consistent with their intentions.”At many shareholders meetings in Japan, management typically wins regardless thanks to the backing of the country’s institutional investors. But with just 57% of shareholders at the last meeting approving the reelection of chief executive officer Nobuaki Kurumatani, support for management is far from certain. Defeat for the board could put Kurumatani, a company outsider from the banking sector appointed in the wake of the company’s tumultuous accounting scandals, under pressure ahead of the next election to be held in the summer.“Toshiba is such an emblematic name,” said Nicholas Benes, head of the Board Director Training Institute of Japan. If the vote fails, “I wouldn’t blame investors -- foreign investors in particular -- if they thought after that, that the ‘old Japan’ is back in business the way it was before.”The shareholders’ meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday. Voting IrregularitiesEffissimo tried last year to have its co-founder Yoichiro Imai named to Toshiba’s board, along with other directors. When that proposal was rejected and management’s own slate of directors appointed instead, it was seen as a setback for activists who sought more influence at the conglomerate after years of accounting scandals and business missteps.However, suspicion soon followed that the vote count had not been entirely above board. One shareholder with a 1.3% stake reported that its votes weren’t counted, despite being mailed several days before the deadline. In September, the Financial Times reported that Hiromichi Mizuno, the former chief investment officer of the Government Pension Investment Fund and a board member of Tesla, spoke to Harvard University’s endowment fund ahead of the vote, after which the fund abstained from voting.In a response to Bloomberg News, Mizuno questioned why people assumed Effissimo’s proposal refers to Harvard. Effissimo’s proposal doesn’t mention Harvard by name, referring only to a “large shareholder,” though in a presentation about the EGM the fund cites media reports which mention the university.A representative for Effissimo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The suspicions surrounding the voting prompted Effissimo to break years of silence and call for an extraordinary general meeting, seeking “reassurance that there has not been an assault on the integrity of shareholder voting.”“Failure to perform a thorough and independent investigation will set a harmful precedent for Toshiba and Japan as a whole,” the hedge fund said in its presentation on Wednesday. “Only an independent investigation will help restore confidence in Toshiba.”Toshiba said it sees “no validity or reasonable grounds” to further investigate the matter by electing investigators given that its audit committee has already examined it. It said conducting an “unnecessary investigation” into the voting issue would disrupt the day-to-day operation of Toshiba and have a significant impact on the running of the company.Capital PlansDays after Effissimo submitted its request in December, Farallon -- another fund that usually keeps a low profile -- joined the calls for a shareholder vote, this time asking management to seek shareholder approval for how it plans to allocate capital.The U.S. hedge fund, which is the second-largest shareholder with a 5.8% stake, said there was a “lack of trust” between shareholders and management. It accused Toshiba of reneging on commitments detailed in a 2018 plan on how it would use its funds, and expressed concern about management’s plans to deploy its capital for M&A.“We want the company to reach its potential and the key is rebuilding trust with shareholders and the market,” a representative for Farallon said by email.Toshiba denied any major alterations to its capital allocation plans.“No changes have been made to the policies since the formulation of the ‘Toshiba Next Plan’” in 2018, the company said in a March 16 presentation. Farallon’s proposal to return cash to shareholders if they don’t approve spending plans “will completely destroy all seeds for medium-to-long-term growth.”The controversy has been a fresh blow for the company, once synonymous with the global ascent of corporate Japan. It narrowly avoided delisting in 2017 after multibillion-dollar losses at its Westinghouse U.S. nuclear unit pushed liabilities beyond its level of assets, and the confrontation comes just months after it won promotion back to the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s first section.Once the world’s second-largest memory-chip maker after Samsung Electronics Co., it was forced to sell its prized semiconductor business and take an infusion of cash from a large contingent of more vocal shareholders -- a step which eased funding concerns but also led to the increased scrutiny set to come to a head on Thursday.Corporate BellwetherProxy firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis are both advising investors to vote for Effissimo’s proposal to appoint three individuals to investigate the vote at 2020’s meeting. The California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the U.S., said it’s also backing the proposal.The proxy advisers were split on Farallon’s proposal: Glass Lewis recommends voting for it, while ISS advises against it, saying it is “overly prescriptive.” Still, the firm said the proposal’s presence on the ballot should further signal to management of “the urgent need to address the deteriorating trust of its shareholder base.”The outcome of the votes will reveal how deeply the stewardship code has sunk into the system in Japan, according to Benes. While a number of companies have taken steps to improve corporate governance, Toshiba will be a bellwether for whether corporate Japan is indeed moving in the right direction, he said.“Toshiba has likely behaved badly in the past, regarding operations as well as their use of political pressure for manipulating the voting of shareholders, and may get pushback from those same investors,” said Jamie Rosenwald, the co-founder of Dalton Investments, a $2.9 billion U.S. money manager that actively invests in Japanese stocks. “But I fear that most shareholders have Toshiba fatigue at this point.”“There is little doubt that management must rebuild investor trust,” Takeyuki Ishida, head of Japan research at ISS, wrote in a report. “One could argue that if investor mistrust is so pervasive, shareholders might be better served by voting out management at the next AGM.”(Updates with time of meeting in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ignoring the History of Anti-Asian Racism Is Another Form of Violence

    This moment is a reminder to share our stories and create long-lasting change. Our lives depend on it.

  • Watch Michelle Obama swerve Jimmy Kimmel's question about her and the former president's sex life

    The former first lady joked that the late-night host was "obsessed" with the topic.

  • William and Kate, plus world leaders, wish Ireland a COVID-safe St. Patrick's Day

    The duke and duchess of Cambridge and President Biden are among the prominent world figures celebrating Ireland on St. Patrick's Day.

  • Hong Kong rises to fourth in global financial centre rankings on the back of strong IPO market, mainland stock links

    Hong Kong improved its standing among global financial centres in a newly released study, thanks to the popularity of its stock market and many cross-border trading schemes with mainland China, officials said. Hong Kong ranked fourth in the 29th edition of the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) report, which is published by City of London's think tank Z/Yen Group in partnership with the Shenzhen-based research firm China Development Institute. New York maintained its top spot, followed by London and Shanghai. Singapore came in fifth and Beijing sixth. Tokyo dropped three places from fourth to seventh. Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. "We are encouraged by the fact that Hong Kong has consistently been ranked among the top financial centres in the world since Global Financial Centres Index's debut in 2007," said Laurence Li Lu-jen, chairman of Financial Services Development Council, a Hong Kong government-funded body tasked with promoting the sector. Laurence Li Lu-jen, chairman of Financial Services Development Council. Photo: Jonathan Wong alt=Laurence Li Lu-jen, chairman of Financial Services Development Council. Photo: Jonathan Wong> The ranking, released twice a year in March and September, is based on a global online survey of over 10,774 respondents, who evaluate 126 cities on five areas of competitiveness. While Hong Kong ranked fourth in terms of business environment, human capital, infrastructure and reputation, it ranked fifth in financial sector development, said Mike Wardle, director and head of indices of Z/Yen Group, one of the authors of the report. "The achievement for Hong Kong is that it is firmly established among the leading world financial centres in a very competitive system. We expect this to continue to be the case going forward," Wardle said. Hong Kong's main board ranked second last year after Nasdaq, with companies raising over US$50 billion from IPOs, a year-on-year jump of 27 per cent. The city carried out a listing reform in 2018 to allow tech companies with weighted voting rights and pre-revenue biotech firms to list. "Hong Kong's financial markets have indeed performed very well over the last year," Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury told a webinar on Wednesday, where he was joined by the authors of the report. "Despite challenges and uncertainties presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, our markets demonstrated resilience and robust performance in terms of IPO funds raised and trading volume." "Not only is Hong Kong a preferred international fundraising platform now, but it is also the world's second largest fundraising hub for biotech companies," Hui said. A total of 43 companies have raised a combined US$54 billion under the new listing regime. This includes Alibaba Group Holding, the owner of this newspaper, which raised US$12.9 billion from its secondary listing in November 2019. The trend continues this year with search engine Baidu launching a secondary share sale this week. Other proposals currently under consideration include cross-border trading schemes such as the ETF connect, wealth management connect and the south bound link of the bond connect. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Gun-toting Lauren Boebert applauded by GOP as says she wants to be called ‘congressman’ in rant against trans rights

    Comments come as Senate committee hold hearing on Equality Act

  • ‘They are all safe’: Cuomo receives Johnson & Johnson vaccine to promote confidence in jab

    ‘They all work, they are all safe ... take whatever vaccine you can get,’ Mr Cuomo says about the vaccines

  • This legendary Marine sniper made the Corps' longest known kill shot more than 50 years ago with a machine gun

    Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Hathcock spent his life demonstrating and teaching "that the deadliest thing on the battlefield is one well-aimed shot."

  • Bernie Sanders rips into Jeff Bezos: 'You are worth $182 billion ... why are you doing everything in your power to stop your workers' from unionizing?

    Bezos declined to testify at a hearing on income inequality, which included testimony from a pro-union Amazon worker in Alabama.

  • Richard Branson's cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • Demi Lovato opens up about her broken engagement to Max Ehrich and says their relationship was 'false advertising'

    "The hardest part of the breakup was mourning the person that I thought he was," the singer said in her new documentary.

  • A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

    Her symptoms disappeared 36 hours after her second shot, she told the Washington Post. Scientists don't have a clear explanation for this.

  • Severe storms, tornadoes are moving through the South. People are sharing stunning images, videos.

    One man shared a video he took on the road that showed a tornado behind him near Waynesboro, Mississippi.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Melissa McCarthy shows what happened after she was bitten by a bug in Australia

    The Emmy-winning actor has been Down Under filming the miniseries "Nine Perfect Strangers."

  • Sharon Osbourne 'may not return to US talk show' as race row escalates

    The Talk will remain off air while her dispute with a co-host over Piers Morgan is investigated.

  • Prince Harry has spoken to William and Charles for 1st time since Oprah interview

    The Duke of Sussex has been in touch with both his brother and his father in the wake of his and his wife’s candid interview that’s rocked the royal family.

  • Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared photos of herself with and without makeup to remind people that glamour 'washes off'

    The professional skier said she loves getting dressed up, but wanted to remind people that she's the "same person" with or without makeup.

  • Woman refuses to wear mask in Texas, again, gets arrested

    An Oregon woman who was recorded on police body camera video refusing to wear a mask at a Texas bank last week was arrested Wednesday after declining to wear a mask inside another Texas business. Terry Wright, 65, already had a warrant out for her arrest after she refused to wear a mask in a Bank of America branch in Galveston, Texas, last Thursday. Police arrested Wright on Wednesday after she entered the Office Depot in Texas City and said she would not cover her nose and mouth to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, police spokesman Cpl.