Covid: How ethnicity and wealth affect US vaccine rollout

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A confrontation that has pitted one of Japan’s corporate giants against two overseas-based hedge funds will come to a head on Thursday, when shareholders of Toshiba Corp. gather for an unprecedented vote that could test the country’s commitment to better corporate governance.Shareholders of the conglomerate will convene for a mostly virtual extraordinary meeting to vote on two separate proposals brought by Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management and San Francisco’s Farallon Capital Management. The motions respectively call for a probe into the fairness of voting at the last shareholders’ meeting in July, and ask management to seek shareholder approval for how it uses capital.The outcome of the votes could help determine not just the long-term fate of Toshiba’s board -- which has struggled to win investors’ confidence since an accounting scandal resulted in the sale of its crown-jewel memory-chip business -- but also show how far a push for better management and greater shareholder rights has really progressed in the country.Effissimo, the secretive fund founded by former colleagues of Japanese activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, has been Toshiba’s largest shareholder since 2017. Its motion calls for a probe into voting at the company’s AGM in 2020, where Effissimo says several investors were “unable to vote in a manner consistent with their intentions.”At many shareholders meetings in Japan, management typically wins regardless thanks to the backing of the country’s institutional investors. But with just 57% of shareholders at the last meeting approving the reelection of chief executive officer Nobuaki Kurumatani, support for management is far from certain. Defeat for the board could put Kurumatani, a company outsider from the banking sector appointed in the wake of the company’s tumultuous accounting scandals, under pressure ahead of the next election to be held in the summer.“Toshiba is such an emblematic name,” said Nicholas Benes, head of the Board Director Training Institute of Japan. If the vote fails, “I wouldn’t blame investors -- foreign investors in particular -- if they thought after that, that the ‘old Japan’ is back in business the way it was before.”The shareholders’ meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday. Voting IrregularitiesEffissimo tried last year to have its co-founder Yoichiro Imai named to Toshiba’s board, along with other directors. When that proposal was rejected and management’s own slate of directors appointed instead, it was seen as a setback for activists who sought more influence at the conglomerate after years of accounting scandals and business missteps.However, suspicion soon followed that the vote count had not been entirely above board. One shareholder with a 1.3% stake reported that its votes weren’t counted, despite being mailed several days before the deadline. In September, the Financial Times reported that Hiromichi Mizuno, the former chief investment officer of the Government Pension Investment Fund and a board member of Tesla, spoke to Harvard University’s endowment fund ahead of the vote, after which the fund abstained from voting.In a response to Bloomberg News, Mizuno questioned why people assumed Effissimo’s proposal refers to Harvard. Effissimo’s proposal doesn’t mention Harvard by name, referring only to a “large shareholder,” though in a presentation about the EGM the fund cites media reports which mention the university.A representative for Effissimo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The suspicions surrounding the voting prompted Effissimo to break years of silence and call for an extraordinary general meeting, seeking “reassurance that there has not been an assault on the integrity of shareholder voting.”“Failure to perform a thorough and independent investigation will set a harmful precedent for Toshiba and Japan as a whole,” the hedge fund said in its presentation on Wednesday. “Only an independent investigation will help restore confidence in Toshiba.”Toshiba said it sees “no validity or reasonable grounds” to further investigate the matter by electing investigators given that its audit committee has already examined it. It said conducting an “unnecessary investigation” into the voting issue would disrupt the day-to-day operation of Toshiba and have a significant impact on the running of the company.Capital PlansDays after Effissimo submitted its request in December, Farallon -- another fund that usually keeps a low profile -- joined the calls for a shareholder vote, this time asking management to seek shareholder approval for how it plans to allocate capital.The U.S. hedge fund, which is the second-largest shareholder with a 5.8% stake, said there was a “lack of trust” between shareholders and management. It accused Toshiba of reneging on commitments detailed in a 2018 plan on how it would use its funds, and expressed concern about management’s plans to deploy its capital for M&A.“We want the company to reach its potential and the key is rebuilding trust with shareholders and the market,” a representative for Farallon said by email.Toshiba denied any major alterations to its capital allocation plans.“No changes have been made to the policies since the formulation of the ‘Toshiba Next Plan’” in 2018, the company said in a March 16 presentation. Farallon’s proposal to return cash to shareholders if they don’t approve spending plans “will completely destroy all seeds for medium-to-long-term growth.”The controversy has been a fresh blow for the company, once synonymous with the global ascent of corporate Japan. It narrowly avoided delisting in 2017 after multibillion-dollar losses at its Westinghouse U.S. nuclear unit pushed liabilities beyond its level of assets, and the confrontation comes just months after it won promotion back to the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s first section.Once the world’s second-largest memory-chip maker after Samsung Electronics Co., it was forced to sell its prized semiconductor business and take an infusion of cash from a large contingent of more vocal shareholders -- a step which eased funding concerns but also led to the increased scrutiny set to come to a head on Thursday.Corporate BellwetherProxy firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis are both advising investors to vote for Effissimo’s proposal to appoint three individuals to investigate the vote at 2020’s meeting. The California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the U.S., said it’s also backing the proposal.The proxy advisers were split on Farallon’s proposal: Glass Lewis recommends voting for it, while ISS advises against it, saying it is “overly prescriptive.” Still, the firm said the proposal’s presence on the ballot should further signal to management of “the urgent need to address the deteriorating trust of its shareholder base.”The outcome of the votes will reveal how deeply the stewardship code has sunk into the system in Japan, according to Benes. While a number of companies have taken steps to improve corporate governance, Toshiba will be a bellwether for whether corporate Japan is indeed moving in the right direction, he said.“Toshiba has likely behaved badly in the past, regarding operations as well as their use of political pressure for manipulating the voting of shareholders, and may get pushback from those same investors,” said Jamie Rosenwald, the co-founder of Dalton Investments, a $2.9 billion U.S. money manager that actively invests in Japanese stocks. “But I fear that most shareholders have Toshiba fatigue at this point.”“There is little doubt that management must rebuild investor trust,” Takeyuki Ishida, head of Japan research at ISS, wrote in a report. “One could argue that if investor mistrust is so pervasive, shareholders might be better served by voting out management at the next AGM.”(Updates with time of meeting in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.