Covid: Face mask rules relax but what do workers think?

Dearbail Jordan & Lucy Hooker - Business reporter, BBC News
·5 min read
Woman removes face mask
Woman removes face mask

The legal requirement to wear face masks in England to help stop the spread of Covid has now been lifted.

The government has said it "expects and recommends" people continue wearing a face covering in enclosed spaces.

But if businesses want customers or passengers to use a mask, it is now up to companies to get people to comply.

Or, more specifically, it will be their employees who will have to ask the public to wear a face covering.

Some businesses, such as Tesco and Sainsbury's, have said they will "encourage" shoppers to wear face coverings. Uber is making mask-wearing mandatory.

Waterstones also said it will ask people to wear masks in its book shops. However, judging by the mixed response the retailer received to its announcement, it is a hugely contentious issue.

So, the BBC asked a cross-section of workers in England how they felt about masks, and whether they will feel safe now that, from Monday, they are no longer compulsory.

The bus driver

"This is just another nail in the coffin," said Taj, who has been driving buses in Yorkshire for nearly 35 years.

Face coverings were, he said, "the last safety net" for him and his fellow bus drivers but now they are being lifted, they "feel vulnerable".

The pandemic has been dangerous for bus drivers. A recent report found that 42 staff who worked on buses for Transport for London died after catching the virus.

Masked passengers on bus
Masked passengers on bus

Taj, who did not want his surname used, says the problem for drivers is that they are in a "confined corner" of a "confined bus" and "everybody has to pass us".

"Whether they've got a pass or they pay, they have got to touch the machine one way or the other so they are stood in our vicinity for five, 10, 15 seconds. If they aren't wearing a mask, they are breathing and exhaling in that small space where we are.

"We can wear a mask, we can leave a window open, but still these are really, really worrying times for us."

Taj said while his employer has been very supportive of its workers, there is only so much the firm or he can do.

"We said it from the beginning that we would not be able to police it because that would put us in a very difficult position. People may actually become violent."

He wants the government to make masks mandatory for travelling on public transport.

"We are a nation that doesn't like to be confined and imprisoned in any way, shape or form," he says. "That's why we think that as soon as restrictions are over on Monday we are not going to be able to get people to wear masks on buses so that's why we are asking for the government to make it mandatory."

His message for passengers? "We are just asking people to be mindful that we are human beings," he said. "All we are asking is please respect our health, our safety and the health and safety of our loved ones."

The shop assistant

Cathryn, who works in a large superstore in Chesterfield, thinks it is a mistake to remove the legal requirement to wear a mask as well as relaxing social distancing rules.

"In the last few weeks in our store alone we've seen an increase in people testing positive and self-isolating," she said. "That kind of data is significant enough to warrant adhering to social distancing measures."

Masked people in supermarket
Masked people in supermarket

However, even with rules in place, she said it has been difficult to get people to wear masks in-store. Some customers have even spat at her colleagues

"We've seen people physically threatened, verbally abused, just for reminding customers to wear a mask," said Cathryn.

"People have been really nasty. You wouldn't tolerate it in a normal environment. Why should we because we're employees?"

She believes that with the number of Covid cases rising in the UK, rules should be getting stricter not being relaxed.

"We've had the football, people travelling more - it's common sense you get a rise in positive cases and isolation. Where's the common sense factor in loosening all the restrictions for it to have more impact?

"It's not just a personal point of view," she said. "You've got to think about the amount of people in store. It's not just about yourself, it is about everyone."

The bar worker

Ferdinand Lyons, a full-time bar worker at a pub in London, is "slightly apprehensive" about the relaxation of Covid rules in England on Monday.

"Obviously, if we don't feel comfortable with [customers] not wearing masks, it is not exactly like we can say 'we don't want to be there' because it would jeopardise our position in the workplace. That's the scariest thing," he said.

Barman pouring beer
Barman pouring beer

He said that getting people to follow rules when pubs have been allowed to open during the pandemic "has already been quite difficult for us".

Although, Ferdinand said, most customers have been fine with wearing masks and have not had any issues with social distancing rules.

And anyway: "In a pub, we're in a bit more of a privileged position where if they aren't following the rules we can refuse service," he said. "So, it has been a bit easier because obviously people want to remain in there."

What Ferdinand would like to see is the option of the government being able to re-introduce masks again if case numbers warrant it.

But he believes government ambivalence "with what the restrictions are going to be and the rules around it is putting us in a position where we don't know whether they have to or they don't have to [wear masks]. I think that's the biggest problem, and so it is harder for us to do our job".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coco Gauff to miss Olympics after positive COVID-19 test

    Rising U.S. tennis star Coco Gauff announced Sunday she tested positive for the coronavirus and will not compete in this […] The post Coco Gauff to miss Olympics after positive COVID-19 test appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tarrant County over the weekend

    Health experts are warning that the county is experiencing a COVID-19 surge, paralleling the rise of the delta variant across the country.

  • Collin Morikawa admits magnitude of historic Open victory is ‘hard to take in’

    The 24-year-old is the first player to win two different majors at their first attempt.

  • Havana protests: Almost my entire family has fled Cuba. But we will not flee any more.

    When protests erupted last week, it was a dream come true. Cubans will no longer seek freedom on foreign shores. Cubans want freedom at home.

  • British Open runner-up Jordan Spieth says ‘I did everything I could’

    Jordan Spieth fired a 4-under 66 in Sunday's final round to tie the lowest 72-hole total by a runner-up (Phil Mickelson, 2016).

  • Jo O'Meara says she has sympathy for Jesy Nelson as she felt like 'the ugly one' in S Club 7

    The former S Club 7 star said she feels empathy for Jesy Nelson, after she was repeatedly targeted by vile trolls.

  • COVID clusters spread in Vietnam

    Vietnam is suffering from its worst COVID-19 outbreak yet, state TV reported on Sunday.Sixteen southern provinces will face restrictions for two weeks, as the country's daily COVID-19 cases hit a new record of over 5,900 infections.Domestic flights were also suspended to and from the south until next month.The Health ministry has sent 2,000 ventilators and tens of thousands of its most highly-qualified health workers to hard-hit areas.Meanwhile, in the capital Hanoi, citizens were told to stay at home.The city has already stopped indoor dining and closed salons and gyms.Vietnam has been one of the world's coronavirus success stories due to targeted mass testing, strict contact tracing, and border controls.But new clusters of infections in recent weeks have triggered concern among health officials.The country of 98 million has received nearly 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.Fewer than 300,000 people have been fully vaccinated.

  • Appeals court sides with CDC, Norwegian Cruise Lines over DeSantis on vaccination rules

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines for cruise lines returning to operation are rules, not suggestions, a federal appeals court ruled Saturday night, reversing a lower court decision in favor of the state of Florida.

  • Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in western US

    Erratic winds and parched Oregon forests added to the dangers for firefighters on Monday as they battled the largest wildfire in the U.S., one of dozens burning across several Western states. The destructive Bootleg Fire was considered one of the largest in modern Oregon history and was burning more than 476 square miles (1,210 square kilometers), an area about the size of Los Angeles. The blaze just north of the California border was 25% contained.

  • Vietnam curbs movement in southern areas as COVID-19 cases hit record

    Vietnam will impose restrictions on movement in 16 southern provinces for two weeks from Monday as the country faces its worst COVID-19 outbreak so far, the government said on Saturday. Vietnam has managed to keep coronavirus cases relatively low due to targeted mass testing and strict contact tracing, border controls and quarantine measures, but new clusters of infections in recent weeks have triggered concern among health officials. "The current outbreak we are facing is getting more complicated," the government said in a statement.

  • Milwaukee Bucks edge closer to NBA title

    Phoenix started as the better side, holding a double-digit lead early.

  • ‘Matilda’ Becomes Second Netflix Production In The UK To Suffer Covid Outbreak

    EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has partially shuttered production on feature Matilda amid a coronavirus outbreak, making it the streamer’s second UK shoot in as many days to be disrupted by the pandemic after we first told you that Bridgerton was paused on Saturday. Deadline can reveal that the first filming unit on Working Title’s Matilda had to […]

  • Can Biden’s child tax credit really cut child poverty in half?

    The president has said the monthly checks will have a transformational impact on American families, but skeptics fear those who need the help the most could be left out.

  • England's 'freedom day' marred by soaring cases and isolation chaos

    LONDON (Reuters) -Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 'freedom day' ending over a year of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England was marred on Monday by surging infections, warnings of supermarket shortages and his own forced self-isolation. If the vaccines prove effective in reducing severe illness and deaths even while infections reach record levels, Johnson's decision could offer a path out of the worst public health crisis in decades. But Johnson's big day was marred by "pingdemic chaos" as a National Health Service app ordered hundreds of thousands of people to self-isolate - prompting warnings supermarket shelves could soon be emptied.

  • CNN’s Brian Stelter Shredded by His Own Guest: ‘You Are One of the Reasons People Can’t Stand the Media’ (Video)

    Michael Wolff, the author best known for the tell-all “Fire & Fury: Inside The Trump White House,” appeared on “Reliable Sources” this weekend to promote his newest book — but also took the opportunity to air some of his grievances with host Brian Stelter. What started as a general complaint about all media and Wolff defending comments he’s made in the past quickly turned into the veteran writer tearing into Stelter directly. “I think you yourself, you know, while you’re a nice guy, you’re full

  • Shailene Woodley Says Sex Scenes Where Women Wear Bras Are Unrealistic

    "In real life, I don’t think I ever did that, sex with a bra — or very, very rarely,” Woodley says when talking about filming intimate scenes.

  • Millennials are breaking free from their desk jobs and working remotely in places like Mexico - leaving a path of destruction in their wake

    Expats are moving to some of the world's most remote places. Many don't stick around long enough to reckon with the long-term effects of their lifestyle.

  • Brands Cut Ties with Kris Wu over Alleged Predatory Behavior

    Beauty brand Kans cut short Wu's endorsement, others like Porsche, Master Kong, and Tencent's King of Glory have backed away from the star.

  • Rob Lowe, 57, shares shirtless selfie: 'How are you so hot?'

    The actor won praise from fans — and ribbing from his unimpressed sons.

  • Paulina Porizkova Just Debuted the Cheekiest Baywatch-Inspired Video

    Paulina Porizkov isn’t the kind of gal to shy away from posting some pretty cheeky content on her Instagram. Whether she’s sharing intimate details about her sex life or stripping down for some steamy photos, the forever supermodel embodies the confidence we can only hope to embody someday. And her latest video is true to […]