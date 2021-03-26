COVID face masks and sanitizer can be deducted from taxes, the IRS says

You know those face masks and face shields that have become a standard part of your going-out look over the last year? And all that hand sanitizer and those sanitizing wipes you've been buying — whenever you can find that stuff?

The masks, sanitizing gels and other protective gear you purchased last year, to keep yourself safe from COVID, is tax-deductible on your 2020 return, the IRS has announced.

So if you’ve yet to file your taxes, you might be able to recoup some of what it cost to arm yourself against the pandemic.

How this tax break work?

On Friday, the tax agency clarified that whatever taxpayers spent on personal protective equipment to help prevent the spread of COVID — including masks, hand sanitizer or sanitizing wipes — qualifies as deductible medical care expenses on tax returns.

So, the money you or other members of your household paid for those materials in 2020 may be claimed when you submit your taxes this year, provided that none of the costs were reimbursed by an insurance company.

But in order to get the write-off, you'll need to itemize deductions, and your medical expenses for the year must exceed 7.5% of your adjusted gross income. That's your taxable income before itemized deductions have been subtracted.

It's estimated that fewer than 10% of taxpayers will itemize deductions on their 2020 returns. The 2017 tax law signed by President Donald Trump bulked up the standard deduction and made it much more difficult to itemize.

But if that's something you're still able to do, medical expenses — including what you spent to protect against COVID — might help you get a larger tax refund. Note that you may have to wait a while for that money, because the IRS is struggling with a massive backlog of returns.

What if you need your refund money ASAP?

