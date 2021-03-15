Covid food delivery: 'You need passion and energy'

Tom Espiner - Business reporter, BBC News
·6 min read

Danny Wheeler was raised on a council estate in Hatfield and it was always his dream to have his own fried chicken business.

So when he was made redundant from his digital marketing job during the pandemic, he teamed up with friends to open their own firm, Eli's Pop Up.

"It's very empowering," he says. "I don't regret anything."

After building up a social media buzz, they started taking orders through a website and using a kitchen in a local pub to prepare food to deliver around Hatfield.

There were some teething problems - "Our first night was an absolute catastrophe," he says - but now the business is running smoothly.

"It is a sacrifice in terms of time," he says. "You need the passion and the energy.

"I did the website, a friend designed the logo, we make the food - everything is made from scratch."

Danny and his friends used to travel down to London to buy street food such as fried chicken and burgers, being unimpressed with the selection in Hatfield from fast-food chains, and also by their ethos.

With the big chains, "there's no connection between the business and the community," he says.

Firms like Eli's Pop Up have been riding a huge rise in people ordering online takeaway and restaurant deliveries during the Covid-19 crisis.

Successive lockdowns have meant many restaurants signing up to food delivery platforms to reach customers unable to get out and dine in.

But some independent businesses decided to go it alone and set up their own delivery network.

Bill Eaton runs Pie Street in Totnes with his business partner, Richard Hobson-Scott.

During the first lockdown, they were faced with a choice - mothball the business and keep furloughing the staff, or ramp up their small delivery operation.

They chose the latter and bought a moped to bike pies around the small Devon town.

While the business would be in the same position financially had they closed down, Pie Street has raised its profile and built up a lot of goodwill by delivering, Bill says.

"In the long run, it will be a benefit, because we are one of the businesses that kept going and didn't give up," he says. "It's been great fun."

He adds pies are the perfect comfort food in a pandemic. "When people need cheering up, when you think of a pie you can't help but smile," he says.

And with Covid restrictions due to end in June, the business is expecting the "busiest summer ever".

"We're looking forward to it and dreading it," he says.

Online boom

Hospitality has been battered by the coronavirus crisis and was one of the sectors worst hit by the pandemic.

The crisis cost the sector £200m per day in 2020, with sales dropping more than half, industry body UK Hospitality said in January.

But struggling restaurants and takeaways got a boost from online deliveries, according to analyst firm Kantar.

While the food and soft drinks market nearly halved to £26bn from March to January compared with the previous 10 months, the value of deliveries more than doubled, jumping to nearly £6bn.

"People were looking for ways to treat themselves," said Kantar analyst Lucy Chapman. "People were looking for ways to vary their routine."

Rather than cooking at home all the time and washing up or loading up the dishwasher, people wanted to have a break, she said.

Fast food thirst

Those treats mainly took the form of fast food. The value of "quick service" deliveries from March to January more than doubled to over £5bn, a growth of 173%, compared with the 10 months before.

There was much bigger growth for deliveries from restaurants with table service - that value jumped nearly 250% as struggling restaurants looked around for ways to generate cash.

But the value of the fast food delivered to UK customers far outweighed the £580m for table-service restaurants.

Growing appetite

Deliveries rose to all age groups, but the over-55s saw the greatest growth - up 300% to £1.6bn from March to January.

Many people in that age group may not have had restaurant food delivered before, Ms Chapman said, and have now got into the habit.

Barista makes a takeaway coffee Brod Danish bakery and coffee shop, June 2020, Penarth
Barista makes a takeaway coffee Brod Danish bakery and coffee shop, June 2020, Penarth

While younger people have been hit hard in the pocket by the coronavirus crisis, that group still spent more than £812m on food deliveries, a 150% increase compared with the time immediately before coronavirus.

Younger people tend to be more comfortable using technology to order food, she said, but with few other options for getting restaurant food in the crisis, older age groups found that it was relatively easy to order online.

There was growth in deliveries across all British regions. Northern England spent the most on food deliveries, with spend nearly doubling to £1.5bn.

TV dinners

As restaurants, pubs and cafes were closed to sit-in customers during the first lockdown, some of the big fast food players such as McDonald's and Nando's also closed their doors.

This left a gap in the market, and as online grocery delivery queues lengthened, many consumers turned to takeaways, said Gaetana Mak, an analyst at research firm Ibisworld.

Even as restaurants reopened in the summer, social-distancing measures meant that many people kept ordering home deliveries, she said.

There was also a rise in people watching on-demand television, which increased food orders.

Streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer, which were already popular, got more viewers during the year.

People ordered food and watched TV as a treat.

Market slice

Some fast food firms such as Domino's Pizza did well in 2020, with sales and profits growing.

Delivery firms Deliveroo, Just Eat Takeaway and Uber Eats also saw huge growth, although all were still loss-making.

Despite many more deliveries over the past five years, the big food delivery platforms are in a desperate scramble to get more customers, Ms Mak said, with competition cutting into revenues and profits.

However, Ibisworld expects their revenue to increase to £7bn over the next five years.

Deliveries will probably grow over time, the analysts said.

"We expect to see that people have changed a lot, including how we act on a day-to-day basis," said Ms Chapman. "We expect some of those habits will stick. We are not going to go back to how it was."

Meal kits
Meal kits

Tom Johnson at management consultants Trajectory Partnership said that the firm expected demand for online takeaway and home delivery to "stay pretty strong".

"This is probably more to do with economic pressures on consumers - takeaway is cheaper than a night out - and people actually quite liking the slower pace of life, rather than concern about going back to restaurants," he said.

UK Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said people were "desperate" to get back into pubs.

But with social distancing "massively" reducing revenues, "even more operators will have to focus on offering both in-venue and takeaway and delivery for some time to come just in order to survive," she said.

Recommended Stories

  • Cuomo scandal: New York vaccines czar calling Democrats to gauge their loyalty, report says

    New York governor insists he has done nothing wrong

  • Readers write: Unexpected connections, and an excellent issue

    Letters to the editor for the March 15, 2021 weekly magazine. Readers discuss unlikely connections with authors and a top-tier Monitor Weekly issue.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Jordan Spieth and his caddie fought like an old married couple after a shot at The Players Championship

    Jordan Spieth and caddie Michael Greller have been through a lot together, and it shows in the way they communicate on the course.

  • The atmosphere is grim at Trump's deserted Washington DC hotel as the MAGA crowd skips town, says report

    The Trump International Hotel is bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic while also suffering the fallout of its namesake's election defeat.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • Winter storm closes roads in Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska

    The National Weather Service in Wyoming called it a “historic and crippling” winter storm that would cause extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions through at least early Monday. Major roads southeast of a line that crosses diagonally from the southwest corner of Wyoming to its northeast corner were closed Sunday, including roads in and out of Cheyenne and Casper.

  • IRS "Get my payment" tool allows you to see when stimulus check will arrive

    The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment. Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Michael Cohen tweeted that his multiple meetings with the Manhattan district attorney prosecutors 'aren't good news' for Trump

    In a tweet Cohen quoted a legal expert saying recent interviews between Cohen and Manhattan DA prosecutors spelt trouble for Trump.

  • Cuomo's offices are deserted as staffers stop turning up to work amid sexual harassment allegations, report says

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo's offices are empty as his aides, many of whom believe their boss is guilty of sexual harassment, have opted to work remotely.

  • Americans can now start tracking the status of their $1,400 stimulus checks

    The IRS announced people can check the state of their direct payments using the "Get my Payment" portal.

  • Ronaldo hat trick takes him 'top of the world'

    Cristiano Ronaldo acclaimed himself to be “top of the World’s goalscoring list” after getting a hat trick on Sunday, while Brazilian soccer great Pelé congratulated the Juventus forward for surpassing his official tally of goals. The 36-year-old Ronaldo hit a hat trick for Juventus in a 3-1 win over Cagliari in Serie A to take his total to 770 career goals for club and country. “There’s no player in the World who hasn’t been raised listening to stories about his (Pelé’s) games, his goals and his achievements, and I’m no exception,” Ronaldo wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

  • Commentary: What Woody Allen's defenders are really upset about

    Even before 'Allen v. Farrow' premiered, Allen supporters came out against it. Their reaction says less about HBO's series than a changing culture.

  • Mitch McConnell has been accused of making 'silly' and 'cynical' remarks about Democrats, who he said were trying to take credit for stimulus efforts

    The Senate Minority Leader said last week said Democrats were trying to take credit for an economic recovery that began under President Trump. His remarks have been criticized.

  • 'We are human and we messed up': U.S. Marine account apologizes for comments defending female service members

    Amid a debate over the role of women in the military, an official Marine account told one commenter, "Come back when you’ve served and been pregnant."

  • Cuomo aide, who is accused of helping cover up nursing-home death tolls, was once a professor of ethics in government

    Linda Lacewell taught a New York University law school class called "Ethics in Government: Investigation and Enforcement."

  • Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo led the fashion march at the Grammys

    Doja Cat went for neon feathers and a moto-inspired look zipped allll the way down and Cynthia Erivo stunned in a sparkling silver gown with gold accents by Louis Vuitton at the Grammys as music's big night Sunday offered a luxe fashion moment for the stars. Dressed in Roberto Cavalli, Doja's look included cat-claw zips on each arm and a feathered skirt. Erivo's gown included a low cutout at the front with a gold bib effect at the top and a gold belt, while DaBaby brightened up a drastically pared-down red carpet in a bright mustard and green floral suit from Dolce & Gabbana.

  • One team from Kentucky gets in NCAA field. Another is left hanging on the bubble.

    Morehead State will open against West Virginia. Louisville named a replacement team if another school has to drop out.

  • 2,000 flights canceled in Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives

    More than 2,000 flights have been canceled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches (46-61 cm) of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips.

  • Katherine Heigl reveals she's going through a 'health crisis'

    The "Firefly Lane" star gave fans an update about her health on Instagram.