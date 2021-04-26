COVID food pantries draw claims of communism in the Philippines

Barnaby Lo
·4 min read

Manila, Philippines — Julie Ann de Leon is homeless and jobless. At 52, she also has four children to feed. She used to make up to $15 per day helping drivers of jeepneys, the Philippines' version of mini-bus taxis, find passengers in Manila. But coronavirus lockdowns have upended the public transport sector, and De Leon is lucky now to bring home 75 cents in a day.

Julie Ann de Leon visits the&#xa0; Maginhawa community food pantry in Quezon City, a suburb of the Philippines&#39; capital Manila, April 26, 2021. / Credit: CBS/Barnaby Lo
Julie Ann de Leon visits the Maginhawa community food pantry in Quezon City, a suburb of the Philippines' capital Manila, April 26, 2021. / Credit: CBS/Barnaby Lo

When she learned that food aid was being distributed by private citizens to help other members of the community get through the pandemic downturn, she wasted no time. On Friday she walked three miles to get to the community pantry in the Maginhawa neighborhood of Quezon City, a suburb of the capital, where she spent four hours in line.

"I'd be thankful for whatever is given. If it's food that's enough only for a day, that's still a huge help for us," she told CBS News.

The community pantry idea started in Maginhawa, with a single wooden cart of fresh food and essential goods being left out in the middle of April. But with so many in need, the idea quickly caught on and spread like wildfire across the Philippines. Just a couple weeks later, there are around 400 "pantries" operating around the country.

Volunteers and recipients are seen at the Maginhawa community pantry food donation site in Quezon City, outside Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2021. / Credit: CBS/Barnaby Lo
Volunteers and recipients are seen at the Maginhawa community pantry food donation site in Quezon City, outside Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2021. / Credit: CBS/Barnaby Lo

The idea is to donate only what you can and take only what you need, according to Ana Patricia Non, the young woman who set up the Maginhawa Community Pantry.

"I thought this might just be a small step, but we need to take action, because government aid has not been enough," Non said on Saturday in an interview with Manila-based online media platform, "Now You Know."

The Philippines now has to the fastest-growing COVID-19 outbreak in Southeast Asia. On Monday, the country's health department reported 8,929 new cases, bringing the total to over 1 million. There were 70 more deaths blamed on the disease on Monday.

The virus has forced the government to impose protracted lockdowns, which have pushed the economy to fall into its worst recession since World War II. More than 4 million Filipinos were unemployed in February, according to government data.

Filipinos line up at the Maginhawa community pantry in Quezon City, outside the capital city of Manila, Philippines, to receive food, April 26, 2021. / Credit: CBS/Barnaby Lo
Filipinos line up at the Maginhawa community pantry in Quezon City, outside the capital city of Manila, Philippines, to receive food, April 26, 2021. / Credit: CBS/Barnaby Lo

"We have a small neighborhood store but people are jobless, so our sales have also suffered. We never needed help like this," said Manila resident Maria Luisa Baradicho.

Community activism, or communism?

Despite the apparent spirit of goodwill behind the pantries, however, some government officials have cast doubts over the intentions of organizers.

"Why are these community pantries sprouting all over all of a sudden? Why do they have a single theme?" Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade, spokesperson of the government's anti-communist task force, said in an interview with local cable news network, One News.

He then compared Ana Patricia Non to Satan.

"Patricia is one person, right? Same with Satan. Satan gave Eve an apple. That's how it all started."

Non closed her shop for a day out of fear for her own safety and the safety of the volunteers who work with her.

"Police officers repeatedly asked for my contact number. I also learned that they kept asking for my address from my volunteers," she told CBS News.

The clincher was a post on Facebook by a local police office, accusing Patricia and other community pantry proponents of being fronts for the armed faction of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

The practice of labeling people communists, known in the Philippines as "red-tagging," has increased under hardline President Rodrigo Duterte. Blamed for the killing of several activists, the movement has clear parallels with the Cold War-era "Red Scare" in the U.S. and the anti-communist crusading of Sen. Joseph McCarthy.

The mayor of Quezon City, where Non's community pantry is located, quickly stepped in. The Facebook post was taken down and the office of the city's police chief issued an apology.

Parlade and another spokesperson for the government's anti-communist task force, Lorraine Badoy, have been barred from publicly commenting on the community pantries.

"Kindness is everyone's color. Whatever your beliefs are, as long as you are helping wholeheartedly, you can be assured of our support," Delfin Lorezana, the country's national defense secretary, said in a statement.

Teddy Casiño, a former left-leaning lawmaker and a community pantry organizer himself, said he didn't expect the red-tagging.

"I was taken aback, because it's so clear that there's nothing sinister about this thing. What's sad is that those who were harassed had to stop, and those who may have been thinking about putting up pantries, didn't anymore."

CBS News&#39; Barnaby Lo (left) speaks with community pantry organizers Ana Patricia Non and Teddy Casi&#xf1;o about their efforts to feed hungry Filipinos amid the COVID-19 epidemic in their country on his show
CBS News' Barnaby Lo (left) speaks with community pantry organizers Ana Patricia Non and Teddy Casiño about their efforts to feed hungry Filipinos amid the COVID-19 epidemic in their country on his show

At the end of the day, Non said the community pantries aren't meant to be a permanent solution.

"Eventually donations will die down. Donors will get tired. And that's okay; Community pantries are not meant to solve poverty and hunger; it's just meant to get us through one day at a time."

CBS News' Barnaby Lo in Manila hosts the current affairs program "Viewpoint" on the "Now You Know" online civic media platform.

Women suffer higher levels of "Zoom fatigue," study says

Curtain begins to come up for New York performing artists

October 2020: Alexey Navalny describes the poisoning ordeal he says Vladimir Putin perpetrated

Recommended Stories

  • Store refuses to sell gun to man who said he wanted to kill 8 people, Texas cops say

    Police are searching for him.

  • Students at more than 30 colleges won't be allowed back unless they're vaccinated against COVID-19

    California State University and the University of California join a growing list of universities that will require the vaccine for staff and students.

  • German contender wants tougher stance on China, Russia

    A leading contender to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor this fall has called for “dialogue and toughness” toward China when it comes to defending democratic values and human rights. Annalena Baerbock, the environmentalist Greens' candidate for chancellorship, told the weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that Europe should use its economic might to block Chinese goods made with forced labor and avoid communications technologies that endanger European security. Baerbock cited China's investment in infrastructure and energy grids through Central Asia to Europe as “brutal power politics.”

  • Minari 's Youn Yuh-jung Says Her First Oscars Experience Is 'Exciting and Very Strange'

    If Youn Yuh-jung wins the coveted Oscar, she will make history as the first South Korean actress to win for Best Supporting Actress

  • Elizabeth City declares state of emergency as it awaits release of body-cam footage

    Leaders say “there may potentially be a period of civil unrest within the city following the public release of that footage.”

  • ‘Deep systemic racism’: will Minneapolis’s police department ever change?

    The department has seen decades of reform efforts, but activists say racism and violence are too ingrained to eliminate As Derek Chauvin crushed George Floyd’s neck under his knee, slowly killing him, a police officer who had just joined the force repeatedly asked Chauvin if they should adjust Floyd’s position. Chauvin, a 19-year-veteran of the department, refused. That precise interaction – an experienced officer training younger officers to act violently – was not a one-time failure, but a “systemic” problem within the Minneapolis police department, according to RT Rybak, who served as Minneapolis mayor for 12 years. “Since 1980, every mayor, including me, has had a reform agenda for the Minneapolis police,” Rybak said. “None of us has made anywhere the change that is necessary.” The day after Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, the US justice department announced an investigation into whether Floyd’s murder was part of a pattern of discriminatory and illegal behavior by the Minneapolis police department. This was far from the first time the justice department has tried to intervene in Minneapolis police violence. For decades, local, state and federal officials have attempted to train Minneapolis police officers not to shoot or harm people unnecessarily and to have more positive interactions with Black, Indigenous, and Asian residents. Minneapolis police officers have been given numerous community relations, trust-building, and implicit bias trainings. People hold placards with paintings of George Floyd, Daunte Wright and Philando Castile, all killed by Minneapolis-area police, after the verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters But these formal trainings had been undermined by the lessons officers have taught each other on the street, the reactions of senior officers to anti-racism initiatives, and the success of the local police union in shielding officers from legal consequences, no matter how heinous their behavior, Rybak said. None of that is likely to change easily. “I think it’s difficult to come to any other conclusion than: there’s deep systemic racism within the department,”said Rybak, who was mayor of Minneapolis from 2002 to 2014. “That doesn’t mean that every officer is racist, but it does mean that the culture is.” In the wake of Floyd’s death last year, the then head of the Minneapolis police union called Floyd a “violent criminal” and labeled the people protesting against his murder terrorists. After Chauvin was convicted of murder, the union released a statement accepting the jury’s decision, expressing “deep remorse” for the “pain” the community feels but also criticizing what it called the “political pandering” and “race-baiting” of elected officials. The need for sweeping police reform is now a centrist position in Minneapolis. The majority of the city council last year pledged to “dismantle” and “abolish” the police department. The effort collided with political and bureaucratic barriers but is now moving forward through a new attempt to put the future of the department to voters. The current police chief, Medaria Arradondo, said in a statement that he “welcomes this investigation” and that he believed the justice department would provide “additional support” to implement “changes he would like to see” in the department. The Minneapolis police chief, Medaria Arradondo, seen in February. Photograph: Richard Tsong-Taatarii/AP Arrradondo himself was among a group of five Black officers who sued the department over racial discrimination in 2007, a lawsuit that was settled for a combined $740,000. Some local residents said they were hopeful a federal investigation could bring improvements, while others, including longtime activists against police violence, argued that the problem with police killings was bigger than the Minneapolis police department, and that federal scrutiny was needed across the entire state. In the past twenty years, 208 people have died in Minnesota after “a physical confrontation with law enforcement”, a database compiled by the Minneapolis Star Tribune calculated. While only 7% of Minnesotans are Black, they accounted for 26% of those deaths. Some of the most high-profile police killings of Black men in the state were committed by officers in police departments in the Minneapolis suburbs, not in the city itself, including the killing of 32-year-old Philando Castile in 2016 and 20-year-old Daunte Wright earlier this month. Other local activists said they saw the justice department investigation as mere political theater from the Biden administration and said they believed the police department was unreformable. “The Minneapolis police department has served as the poster child for reform. If you can think of a reform, it’s been tried in Minneapolis,” said Miski Noor, one of the co-founders of Black Visions, a local organization that advocates for abolishing the police. Protestors carry a banner depicting Philando Castile on in 2017 in neighboring St Paul, Minnesota. Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images “Currently, we have a Black police chief. Before that, we had an Indigenous woman who was queer as a police chief. They’ve tried all of the ‘identity’ pieces … They’ve had all of the implicit bias training possible, and still they continue to murder Black people indiscriminately.” The justice department investigation “will spend millions of taxpayers dollars to tell us what we already know”, Noor said, calling it “a symbolic gesture that will do nothing to protect black life”. ‘Everyone screams change’ As part of the justice department’s new investigation, federal officials will once again scrutinize the department’s use of force, including against protesters and people dealing with mental illness; its process for holding officers accountable for misbehavior; and its training policies, among other issues. In 2002, after a police officer shot and injured a 11-year-old Black child during an attempted drug raid in north Minneapolis, the police department entered into a “mediation process” with the justice department, agreeing to be “more aware of race and mental health issues” and to work on use of force and department diversity, according to news reports. The agreement expired in 2008. In 2014, Minneapolis was one of six cities chosen for an Obama administration justice department program that aimed to rebuild trust between communities of color and the police, which included official reforms in the department’s use of force policies and “24 hours of procedural justice and implicit bias training” for every officer in the department. When it came to Minneapolis, the protests after Floyd’s murder clearly showed that training effort “wasn’t enough”, one of the researchers who evaluated that justice department program wrote last year. High-profile incidents of Minneapolis police violence go back decades, including a 1989 incident in which the police department set fire to the home of of an elderly Black couple, who died of smoke inhalation; a 1993 incident in which two Native American men were stuffed into the trunk of a police car; and a 2015 incident in which a police officer was caught on video threatening to break a Somali teenager’s legs. Daunte Wright’s casket is escorted out following a funeral in Minneapolis on Thursday. Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images The current Minneapolis mayor, Jacob Frey, ordered the Minneapolis police department to end undercover low-level marijuana stings after the Hennepin county public defender’s office revealed racial targeting. Between 24 January and 24 May 2018, 46 of 47 people arrested in stings were Black. In 2020, 55% of all youth imprisoned in Minnesota were Black – double the white youth incarceration rate. Of the total youth imprisoned across the state, almost 50% were from the county where Minneapolis is based. “I’m not the judge and I’m not the jury, but everyone screams change, and change starts with us. We need to take that step forward to make that change,” an early-career Black officer from the Minneapolis area told the Guardian. “I want to be that change.” The officer, who asked for anonymity, added that the community longed for more Black officers to be in positions of power: “We need you, climb the ladder,” the officer has been told by Black residents. While a justice department investigation might be productive, police officers could also use some benefit of the doubt, the officer argued. “All cops are not bad,” the officer said. “Just give people a chance.” Sixteen-year-old Rogen Abdalla, who organized a student demonstration against police killings at the state capitol two days before the Chauvin verdict, said she is hopeful about federal intervention, but does not expect change will come quickly. “If the investigation goes how I hope it goes, I think it’ll be a small step towards a better future, if not for me then for my children or grandchildren,” the teenager told the Guardian.

  • EU blames China for endangering peace in South China Sea

    The European Union called out China on Saturday for endangering peace in the South China Sea and urged all parties to abide by a 2016 tribunal ruling which rejected most of China's claim to sovereignty in the sea, but which Beijing has rejected. The EU last week released a new policy aimed at stepping up its influence in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China's rising power. The Philippines on Friday protested to China over its failure to withdraw what it called as "threatening" boats believed to be manned by maritime militia around the disputed Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef.

  • Florida COVID update for Sunday: 4,671 cases, 37 deaths, current hospitalizations plunge

    A statistical cliff dive in current hospitalizations, one of the most reliable indicators of COVID-19 spread, overshadowed the Florida Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 dashboard report.

  • COVID-19 infections surge past 1 million in the Philippines

    Confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines surged past 1 million on Monday in the country’s latest grim milestone, as officials assess whether to extend a monthlong lockdown in the Manila region amid a deadly spike or relax it to fight an economic recession, joblessness and hunger. The Department of Health reported 8,929 new infections on Monday, bringing the country’s total to 1,006,428, including 16,853 deaths. The Philippines imposed its first massive coronavirus lockdown in March last year, shutting down most businesses, confining millions of people to their homes and shutting public transport.

  • If Joe Biden is America's Robin Hood, this is his merry band

    Bolstered by popular support, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to take from the rich to give to the poor, aided by advisers keen to address economic disparities and stop companies from avoiding paying taxes. Biden on the campaign trail in 2019 first signaled that he hoped to hike taxes on investment gains paid by the wealthy as a way to fund social programs, in that case healthcare. As president, he brought these advocates of progressive taxation, or a system where tax rates increase as income goes up, into the White House.

  • Will Jimmy Garoppolo be traded during the draft?

    On Thursday night, we’ll finally learn which of the quarterbacks the 49ers will select with the third overall pick. On Friday or Saturday, we’ll possibly learn the next destination of their current starter. Peter King floats in his Football Morning in America column the notion that the 49ers could make Jimmy Garoppolo “more available than [more]

  • Florida bill would allow students to record professors to show political bias

    The bill, which is awaiting the signature of the governor, seems to align with the position of rightwing student activist groups The politicians who shaped the law acknowledge there is no evidence that political bias is a problem in the state’s public universities and publicly-funded colleges. Photograph: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images Republicans in Florida have stepped up their assault on what they call “Marxist professors and students” in the state’s public universities and colleges with a bill that encourages the reporting of lecturers perceived to be stifling “viewpoint diversity” on campus. The bill, currently awaiting the signature of the Florida governor and Donald Trump ally Ron DeSantis, will allow students to make recordings of lectures without their professors’ consent, and present them as evidence of political bias. It requires all 40 of Florida’s state-funded institutions of postsecondary education to conduct an annual survey of faculty and students to establish how well intellectual freedoms are protected on campus; and to “shield” students from efforts to limit their “access to, or observation of, ideas and opinions that they may find uncomfortable, unwelcome, disagreeable, or offensive.” Any institution that blocks a student’s access to such “expressive activities”, the definition of which includes the content of lectures as well as “all forms of peaceful assembly, protests and speeches,” exposes itself to legal action, the new bill states. Opponents say the shield clause, a late addition to the bill’s text as it worked its way through Florida’s Republican-dominated legislature, opens the door for white supremacist or other rightwing hate groups. “As we saw in Charlottesville, if you give them an opening like that they will come,” Dr Karen Morian, the president of the united faculty of Florida (UFF) union of more than 20,000 educators, said. “And if it’s at FAMU [the historically black Florida agricultural and mechanical university] and they think they’re going to be able to intimidate black college students, they will come. That’s actually pretty scary.” Morian said the clause allowing the clandestine recording of lectures is also problematic, despite the insistence by the bill’s defenders that educators have no right of privacy in a publicly-funded institution. “It carves out our classrooms as a public space, whereas in actuality the general public cannot walk through it during class,” she said. “They can walk across the campus, or from the parking lot to the office, that’s public space. But my classroom has never been read as a public space.” The Florida bill appears to align with the position of rightwing student activist groups such as Turning Point USA, which has long railed against what it sees as the left’s domination of campuses nationwide and maintains an online watchlist of radical professors who “advance leftist propaganda in the classroom”. The politicians who shaped the Florida law acknowledge there is no evidence that political bias is a problem in the state’s 12 public universities and 28 publicly-funded colleges, but argue that legislation is needed to find out if it exists. The bill is currently awaiting the signature of the Florida governor and Donald Trump ally Ron DeSantis Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images “We have a lot of anecdotal evidence of largely conservative students feeling very uncomfortable sharing their viewpoints in university classrooms, they’re getting shut down,” said the state congressman Alex Andrade, a co-sponsor of the bill. “It’s a common joke [among] conservative students that they have to tailor some of their essays to make them more progressive or left-leaning to get a better grade. When there’s at least anecdotal evidence that people are concerned about action against them for their political viewpoints it’s an issue we’d like to collect some data on.” Opponents say there is no need for the law and state that mechanisms already exist for students to report offensive or egregious behavior by lecturers. “It’s based on national news reports and not related to any incidents in Florida,” Yale Olenik, an attorney and legislative specialist at the Florida Education Association, told lawmakers at a February hearing. “Florida’s colleges and universities are not reporting issues, students are not complaining.” Andrade rejected the criticism. “Anytime a university professor is afraid of information that potentially makes them look bad, they translate ‘the solution in search of a problem’ because university professors have a pretty bad habit of always being right,” he said. “This is just a strict collection of data related to people’s concerns about their viewpoints, whether progressive or conservative, being held against them on college campuses.” The law’s architect, the state congressman Spencer Roach, did not respond to the Guardian’s request for comment but in a tweet when the bill passed the Florida senate earlier this month he framed the bill as a “protection of intellectual diversity”. “Freedom of speech is an unalienable right, despite what Marxist professors and students think,” he wrote. Democrats who voted against the bill pointed to a series of aggressive educational manoeuvres that Republican lawmakers have attempted during Florida’s current legislative session, which ends next week. Politicians backed down on a proposal to withhold scholarships from students pursuing degree courses they perceived as liberal, but are still advancing plans to end guaranteed funding for certain scholarships and tie their availability instead to the vagaries of state budgets. This week, the Florida house voted to expand a school choice program that critics say strips money and resources from public schools and sends taxpayer money to private institutions with discriminatory practices. “I’m not surprised that Republicans are hobbling public education from kindergarten to college because they are afraid of educated voters,” the state representative Omari Hardy said. “Republicans have done poorly in recent years with college-educated voters, which has fed their belief and fear that colleges have become indoctrination camps. They believe college students are these frail and fragile intellectual creatures but there’s no data showing that professors are indoctrinating their students.”

  • Germany debates privileges for those who've been vaccinated

    Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany's 16 states on Monday discussed whether people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should be exempt from certain restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the virus. The issue of special privileges for vaccinated people has been hotly debated in Germany, as in other countries. Others say restrictions on civil liberties are justified while people pose a risk to others.

  • Frustrated Canada presses White House to keep Great Lakes oil pipeline open

    Canada is pushing on several diplomatic fronts against the U.S. state of Michigan's efforts to close a cross-border oil pipeline, the second such dispute since Joe Biden became U.S. president in January, complicating the governments' efforts to work together to lower carbon emissions. Both governments are working to accelerate the energy transition, but their oil industries are interdependent, so a policy shift in one country can affect energy supply, and the political balance, in the other. The United States imports more crude from Canada than any other nation, at about 3.7 million barrels per day, or about 80%of Canada's crude output.

  • Turkey says it will respond in time to 'outrageous' U.S. genocide statement

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's declaration that massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide is "simply outrageous" and Turkey will respond over coming months, Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Sunday. Biden broke on Saturday with decades of carefully calibrated White House comments over the 1915 killings, delighting Armenia and its diaspora but further straining ties between Washington and Ankara, both members of the NATO military alliance. "There will be a reaction of different forms and kinds and degrees in coming days and months," Ibrahim Kalin, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman and adviser, told Reuters in an interview.

  • Tennis-Andreescu out of Madrid Open after positive COVID-19 test

    The 20-year-old said she tested negative twice before flying to Madrid for the tournament, which is set to begin Friday, but was told upon arrival that she had produced a positive test. "I am feeling good, I'm resting and continuing to follow the health protocols and safety guidelines," she said. The announcement marked yet another disappointment for Andreescu, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open in 2019 only to suffer a torn meniscus in her left knee a month later.

  • China berates Australia for comments over Taiwan

    Speaking at a regular news conference, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said he hoped Australia was aware of the sensitive nature of the Taiwan issue.On Sunday (April 25), Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton told the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) conflict with China over Taiwan "should not be discounted," but Australia will work with its allies in the region to try and maintain peace.Australia's diplomatic relations with China, its largest trading partner, have worsened since Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus which was first reported in the Chinese city Wuhan, prompting trade reprisals from Beijing.

  • Brazil cuts number of vaccines expected to be delivered by 30%

    The Brazilian government cut by nearly 30% the number of COVID-19 vaccines expected to be delivered between January and April, according to a new calendar released by the country's health minister on Saturday. Last month, former health minister Eduardo Pazuello said Brazil would receive roughly 103 million doses in the first four months of the year. The government said the reduction was due to lower-than-expected volume of active ingredients received and also because some vaccines are pending a permit to be used in the country.

  • Sacheen Littlefeather Claims She Was Blacklisted By Hollywood After Her Part In Brando Oscars Snub

    Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actress who stunningly rejected Marlon Brando’s Best Actor award for The Godfather in 1973, claims the move ended her Hollywood career A new documentary, Sacheen: Breaking The Silence, details the memorable political stunt, which was a protest by Brando on the depiction of Native Americans by the film industry. Littlefeather, […]

  • Newark Police didn’t fire shots in 2020 due to reform

    Police officers in Newark didn’t fire a single shot in 2020, which means the city did not have to pay to settle police brutality cases, according to NJ.com. Aqeela Sherills, head of the Newark Community Street Team, a group consisting of former offenders working to actively defuse violence in the city’s most violent areas, said “This is significant.”