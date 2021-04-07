COVID forces switch from hairdresser to dog groomer

A dog sits on a service table at the shop of Jeje Jouly Touk in the Israeli northern city of Acre
Ali Sawafta and Nuha Sharaf
·1 min read

By Ali Sawafta and Nuha Sharaf

ACRE, Israel (Reuters) - Her tool of work has not changed - a pair of scissors - but hairdresser Jeje Jouly Touk has switched customers from humans to dogs.

COVID-19 restrictions on beauty salons left her jobless, so she became a professional dog groomer, a relatively rare occupation for an woman from Israel's Arab community.

Dogs are considered unclean by some in the Arab world, but attitudes are changing and many now own them as pets.

Turning adversity into opportunity, Touk, 36, opened the B-rex dog spa in Acre a few months after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, offering grooming, claw clipping and other services.

"Dogs are my passion," she said in the brightly coloured salon in the historic coastal city, which is known as Akka in Arabic and Akko in Hebrew.

Israel’s Arab minority - Palestinian by heritage, Israeli by citizenship - are mostly descended from the Palestinians who lived under Ottoman and then British colonial rule.

Because their families stayed within the borders of what became the modern state of Israel in 1948, most speak Hebrew as well as Arabic. The salon is visited by both Jewish and Arab customers and she is helped by her son, who wants to become a veterinarian.

"Before she gives the dog the needed treatment, she works on forming a connection first, this is what makes me always come back," said Hamada Kleib, owner of Pablo, a Doberman pinscher.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Ismael Khader in Acre, Nuha Sharaf; Editing by Alison Williams)

Recommended Stories

  • These Hawaiian Shelter Dogs Are Getting a Night at Maui's Best Resorts

    These pups are about to live the good life they deserve.

  • 4 Hidden Costs of Accessory Dwelling Units

    Constructing a "granny flat" or garage apartment? It can be a pricey undertaking—albeit one that pays off in the long run. Make sure you're aware of these potential ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) costs that can sneak up on you.

  • Lottery winner in NC forgoes fancy car and new house for something simple: A driveway

    Catawba County man beat 1 in 1.2 million odds to win.

  • California's Pacific Gas & Electric charged in 2019 wildfire

    A California prosecutor filed 33 criminal charges Tuesday accusing troubled Pacific Gas & Electric of inadvertently injuring six firefighters and endangering public health with smoke and ash in a 2019 fire blamed on its equipment. The nation's largest utility denied that it committed any crimes even as it accepted that its transmission line sparked the blaze. The Sonoma County district attorney charged the utility with five felony and 28 misdemeanor counts in the October 2019 Kincade Fire north of San Francisco, including recklessly causing a fire that seriously injured six firefighters.

  • Queen Elizabeth Is Opening Her Buckingham Palace Gardens to the Public for Summer Picnics

    Queen Elizabeth's London residence did not open to visitors last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club

    Kim Kardashian has added billionaire to her resume. The cosmetics and shapewear businesswoman, who launched her career off the reality TV series "Keeping Up with The Kardashians," was included on Tuesday for the first time on Forbes magazine's list of the world's billionaires. Forbes said it estimated that Kardashian, 40, "is now worth $1 billion, up from $780 million in October, thanks to two lucrative businesses - KKW and Skims - as well as cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments."

  • How Saturated Color Gave Life to Each Room in This 7,000-Square-Foot Home

    Designer Taylor Anne knew how to let each hue tell its own story.

  • Letters to the Editor: The pandemic gives educators an opportunity to close so many divides

    English learners are struggling with remote education, but there are new opportunities for schools to address longstanding inequities.

  • Hunter Biden Says His Addiction Issues Stemmed from 'Serious Trauma' of Mom's 1972 Car Crash Death

    The president's 51-year-old son opened up about his substance abuse and recovery in two interviews with CBS News this week

  • South Korea's 'King of Instant Noodles' Passes Away at 91

    Shin Choon-ho, 91, founder of the wildly successful food and beverage company, Nongshim, died last Saturday of a chronic illness. Noodle king: Known as the "King of instant noodles," Shin was the chairman of the South Korean-based company for 29 years, having founded it in 1965, according to the Korea Times. Born in December of 1930 in Ulsan, South Korea, he was one of eight siblings.

  • Study: Drought-breaking rains more rare, erratic in US West

    Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet, according to a sweeping government study released Tuesday that concludes the situation is worsening. The most dramatic changes were recorded in the desert Southwest, where the average dry period between rainstorms grew from about 30 days in the 1970s to 45 days between storms now, said Joel Biederman, a research hydrologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Southwest Watershed Research Center in Tucson, Arizona. The consequences of the intense dry periods that pummeled areas of the West in recent years were severe — more intense and dangerous wildfires, parched croplands and not enough vegetation to support livestock and wildlife.

  • El Salvador's long-dominant parties in crisis after drubbing

    Saúl Meléndez, a former fighter during El Salvador’s civil war, was for years a loyal member of the leftist political party formed by his fellow ex-guerrillas after the war. The Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front — the party Meléndez left in 2015 and that expelled Bukele in 2017 — suffered a drubbing in February's national elections.

  • NFL: Nike suspend Texans' quarterback Watson over sexual assault allegations

    Twenty-two women have come forward and filed lawsuits against Watson, 25, who is also being investigated by the NFL for allegations they described as "deeply disturbing". Massage therapist Ashley Solis, the woman who filed the first lawsuit alleging sexual assault by Watson, disclosed her identity and said on Tuesday she has since experienced anxiety, depression and panic attacks.

  • Ready to travel outside the US? Passport renewal backlog could delay you for months

    Processing times have slowed significantly since the pandemic.

  • Fact check: 'Betty' comic from 1997 showed kids attending virtual school in 2021

    A "Betty" comic from February 1997 showed kids in 2021 attending virtual school on personal computers with cameras mounted on their monitors.

  • How the Hurricanes inched closer to the first-place Florida Panthers

    Staal scores twice each as the Canes beat the NHL Central Division leaders in the first of a two-game set at PNC Arena.

  • Groups: Census privacy tool could hurt voting rights goals

    A new method being used for the first time by the U.S. Census Bureau to protect people's privacy in 2020 census data could hamper voting rights enforcement and make it harder for congressional and legislative districts to have equal populations, according to a report from two leading civil rights groups. In test data, the method known as “differential privacy” made smaller counties appear to have more people than they actually did at the expense of more populous counties. It also made counties appear more homogenous than they really are where clear majorities of people have a specific race or ethnic background, according to an analysis conducted by the civil rights groups.

  • Navy corpsman dead after shooting wounds two sailors

    A Navy corpsman on Tuesday shot two other service members, wounding one of them critically, at a Maryland business park before traveling to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed. Authorities in Frederick, about 45 miles northwest of Washington, identified the alleged shooter as Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, a 38 year old U.S. Navy hospital corpsman.The initial shootings were at Riverside Tech Park, a sprawling, suburban-style complex of buildings that house commercial businesses. Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando: "We are now able to confirm in the Tech Park there's a military institution that's tied to the military. That's where the shooting took place. I can confirm a rifle was used."Afterwards, Woldesenbet went to Fort Detrick, an Army base about four miles away."The subject was stopped at the gate and before he was able to be searched he sped past the gate, made it about a half mile into the installation. He was pursued immediately. They were able to stop him in a parking lot."Army Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley said he then brandished a weapon at the military personnel who pursued him. He was then fatally shot. As to whether the shooter knew the victims, Talley said they were looking into it but refused to speculate. Talley: "We don’t want to compromise any aspect of the investigation.”Authorities said detectives are still trying to determine a possible motive.

  • Neighbours stars allege racism on set of Australian soap opera

    Two Aboriginal-Australian actors have alleged they witnessed racism on the set of popular soap Neighbours. Shareena Clanton wrote on Instagram she experienced "multiple racist traumas" on the "highly problematic show". Meyne Wyatt tweeted and said he too had witnessed racism when he was a series regular on Neighbours from 2014 to 2016. Both stars, who are Australian and of indigenous descent, said they witnessed other cast members using racist terms. Clanton said: "I'll never work for this show again."

  • Car slams into utility pole in Milton

    A car crashed into a utility pole in Milton.