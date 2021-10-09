A COVID-free "cruise to nowhere"
Plying out of Hong Kong's waters, the "Genting Dream" cruise ship offers a breath of fresh air for stir-crazy city dwellers seeking a COVID-free bubble on the high seas. Correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports.
Saskia van Leeuwen and her three friends bought a double-decker bus and turned it into a hostel with nine beds, a kitchen, and a living space.
It’s “our version of Hogwarts,” wrote the hosts on Airbnb.
It becomes the latest of several recent mass layoffs of employees serving San Francisco International Airport.
With the new Disney Genie+ service - which replaces the free FastPass service - customers will need to pay extra if they want to skip lines.
As winter approaches and travelers start dreaming of warm weather, the Caribbean beckons. But 19 months into the pandemic, much of the region is struggling with the delta variant surge and insufficient access to the coronavirus vaccine. Late last month, the Pan American Health Organization warned that health systems in some Eastern Caribbean islands were becoming overwhelmed with the increase of cases and shortages of workers and supplies.
"We are moving step by step, cautiously but flexibly to adapt to real situations of the pandemic."
The surge in spending on luxury goods suggests many Chinese consumers are comfortable bringing their passion for fancy foreign-made goods home.
Thinking about making a trip to Central or South America soon? You may want to get familiar with the countries' COVID-19 travel restrictions.
United Airlines said Thursday that it will fly more than 3,500 daily domestic flights in December, representing 91% of its December 2019 domestic schedule as it seeks to meet an expected surge in holiday travel. The dominant carrier at San Francisco International Airport, or SFO, said it marks the carrier’s biggest domestic schedule since the pandemic began in March 2020. On Thursday, United (NASDAQ: UAL) touted the increased service it will provide to Cleveland and other Midwest cities to warmer climes, while also offering almost 70 daily flights to popular ski destinations such as a new route from Southern California’s Orange County and Aspen, Colorado.
In all the controversy over corporate Covid-19 vaccine mandates at airlines something has been lost: Whether consumers — travelers in airlines’ case — even care. Fundamentally, what matters to a carrier like United Airlines or Delta Air Lines is whether a traveler buys a ticket and flies them, hopefully repeatedly. That is their business. Of […]
One shopper even called it the “perfect travel bag.”
American Airlines, and its wholly-owned regional partners, have roughly 13,000 employees based at CLT.
India is set to begin granting new tourist visas to foreigners traveling by chartered flights beginning Oct. 15 and non-chartered flights Nov. 15.
Experts say the best time to book holiday travel was months ago but you can still find cheap flight deals and take advantage of flexible policies now.
Now that the busy summer travel season has ended, the average wait time for nonexpedited passports has dropped from 18 weeks to 14 weeks.
The removal of most Latin American countries from the red list marks a significant move forward for the UK and a very important one for the nations concerned.
Channel all your Christmas cheer to help Buddy the Elf power up the Kringle 3000 sleigh and help Santa fly!
A new Los Angeles ordinance requires proof of vaccination at indoor venues, including museums. Will they accept digital proof? Photos of vaccination cards?
India's flag-carrier, which has been sold to the Tata group, began as a mail service carrier in 1932.
Cruise ships are returning to San Francisco after a 19-month hiatus brought on by the pandemic in what's sure to be a boost to the city's economy, the mayor announced Friday. The Majestic Princess will sail into the port of San Francisco Monday, the first cruise ship to dock in the San Francisco Bay Area since March 2020 when the Grand Princess captured the world's attention and made the coronavirus real to millions in the United States. The port of San Francisco, home to the Bay Area's only passenger cruise terminal, expects to welcome 21 cruise ships through the remainder of the year.