A COVID-free "cruise to nowhere"

American City Business Journals

United Airlines said Thursday that it will fly more than 3,500 daily domestic flights in December, representing 91% of its December 2019 domestic schedule as it seeks to meet an expected surge in holiday travel. The dominant carrier at San Francisco International Airport, or SFO, said it marks the carrier’s biggest domestic schedule since the pandemic began in March 2020. On Thursday, United (NASDAQ: UAL) touted the increased service it will provide to Cleveland and other Midwest cities to warmer climes, while also offering almost 70 daily flights to popular ski destinations such as a new route from Southern California’s Orange County and Aspen, Colorado.