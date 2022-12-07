As Covid Funds Dry Up, Uninsured Go ‘Back to the Old Ways’

The U.S. has spent about $25 billion to vaccinate, test and treat the uninsured during the Covid-19 pandemic, but with federal funds drying up and Congress declining to provide additional resources, many people without insurance are finding themselves unable to afford the health care they need.

“We’re back to the old ways,” Michele Johnson, executive director of the Tennessee Justice Center, told Noah Weiland and Sarah Kliff of The New York Times. “People are going without vitally important services, and/or they’re going into debt for the rest of their lives.”

A program run by the Department of Health and Human Services providing funds for testing and treatment for the uninsured shut down earlier this year, and in September the federal government stopped providing free Covid testing kits for all Americans, Weiland and Kliff report. Although booster shots and the Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid are still available at no cost, the supply will eventually run out. Meanwhile, the uninsured face potentially ruinous bills for basic services in the country’s Wild West of a health care system, with tests costing as much as $3,000 each and the price of hospitalization reaching into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The problem is particularly acute in the states that have refused to expand their Medicaid programs, as allowed by the Affordable Care Act. Kody H. Kinsley, who leads the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, told the Times that the pandemic-related federal spending on health care enabled the state “to temporarily create a bright spot for care,” but that the effect “is slowly vanishing.”

