Covid generation of students don’t know how to socialise, university boss suggests

The Covid generation of students need ice-breakers in lectures because they do not know how to socialise with each other, a vice-chancellor has suggested.

Prof Katie Normington, vice-chancellor of De Montfort University, said that students needed to learn how to network because they missed out on developing their social skills during the pandemic.

“Our seminar rooms and our classrooms are going to have to do a lot more social networking, a lot more ice breaking,” she told fellow vice-chancellors during a discussion at the Universities UK conference in Manchester.

She added: “That’s the age when you’re out there testing boundaries, working out what you can get away with, meeting people wherever you are going and this generation never had it.”

Prof Normington also said the inability to network was causing a “lack of community” that is going to “cause more absenteeism”.

A survey of around 2,000 university applicants by Unite Students earlier this year found that almost a third of teenagers said they had missed school because of mental health in the last two years. A quarter of those who agreed said they had missed more than 20 days.

‘Teenagers live so much of their lives online’

Mark Hallett, director of the Courtauld Institute of Art, said that teenagers’ online habits could be an issue for universities.

He said: “Many teenagers live so much of their lives online. And I had a student last week saying she feels much more vulnerable in the classroom than she does sitting behind a screen in her room.”

Prof Nic Beech, incoming vice-chancellor of Salford University, added that online learning presents a “real danger” as it starts to be seen as a substitute for in person, resulting in people becoming “more and more isolated”.

He also said students who had been through Covid were coming into universities that were in “huge transition and challenge with lots of staff who are facing struggles”.

“We have, in a sense, the perfect set of conditions for mental health challenges to be amplified and a whole group of people trying to get along with each other in that amplified situation,” he added.

Prof Beech said universities should be aware that a recent increase in drug use among students might not be recreational. It could be caused by self-medication, loneliness and failure to fit in.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.