Covid Hammers China’s Developers by Starving Them of Cash

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years is prolonging the country’s property slump, starving stressed developers of cash and weighing on the economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Only weeks ago, things were looking up for the battered real estate sector after the government pledged to prevent a disorderly collapse. Now the industry is contending with lockdowns in key cities including Shanghai that are keeping prospective homebuyers away.

China’s property sector contracted for a third straight quarter, official figures showed Tuesday. A 29% drop in new home sales in March was the biggest since they began falling last July. Seven months of falling home prices are adding to the pain.

“With the Covid outbreaks it’s hard to call the market bottom,” said Ziv Ang, a Kuala Lumpur-based analyst at UOB Kay Hian, who had previously expected home sales to trough around May.

That’s a fresh setback for debt-laden developers, which have been hoping for a rebound in sales to help them withstand their liquidity crisis as financing dries up and more bonds come due. It also adds pressure on policy makers to shore up an economy that’s facing weakening consumer spending and the highest unemployment rate since the early months of the pandemic.

Lockdowns are hitting some of China’s strongest economic belts, from the manufacturing heartland in the Yangtze River Delta area in the east to trading centers in the Pearl River Delta in the south. In Shanghai, the biggest housing market among tier-one cites, a dozen new-home projects due to go on sale were postponed because of the pandemic, according to research last week by property consultant Tospur.

“One major loser amid lockdowns is the property sector, which is now in the darkest moment with lots of defaults and consolidations,” said Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Group Ltd. “At the national level, more policy support is needed for the sector to turn around.”

Already one builder, Zhenro Properties Group Ltd., has blamed the virus wave for missing bond payments this month, adding it to a growing list of defaulters.

Real estate firms have been trying to woo customers online, with mixed success. While some have convinced homebuyers to view apartments with virtual reality technology since March under partial Covid restrictions, full lockdowns in April eventually threw housing activities into a standstill, according to Lu Wenxi, an analyst at property agency Centaline Group.

“I’m now worried about being fired,” said You Zheng, a 26-year-old real estate agent who had been handing out leaflets to passers by with his mask on for months. “It was difficult enough last month when prospective buyers were afraid of being locked in a compound during apartment viewing. Now who knows when sales can resume.”

This time, the potential blow is likely to be worse than it was during the first outbreak more than two years ago in Wuhan. Property sales in the inland city account for just 0.8% of the nationwide total, while the recently grounded Shanghai and Shenzhen make up a combined 6.5%.

What’s more, homebuyer sentiment is much more fragile now than it was in early 2020, before the government’s crackdown on excessive leverage triggered the cash squeeze and disrupted construction. Back then, pent-up demand led to a quick recovery.

“The Covid outbreak is so sudden that it brings new risks to the real estate industry, which is already in a trough,” said Sheng Songcheng, a former director of the People’s Bank of China’s statistics and analysis department. “Given the overall property policies are still strict, whether home sales can eventually repeat a substantial rebound like the one seen in 2020 needs to be seen.”

Chinese developers will face their biggest bond maturity wall in years in July, according to Bloomberg calculations. Refinancing is still constrained for the majority of private players, with average yields on offshore junk-rated debt dominated by builders above 20%.

While developer bonds and stocks have climbed in recent weeks on the government’s pledge to help, the rally has begun to lose steam amid scant signs of policy details.

A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of Chinese developer shares fell as much as 3.7% on Tuesday morning, paring its gain from a March 15 low to 36%. Chinese junk dollar bonds dropped 1 to 2 cents on the dollar, according to credit traders.

Among a batch of support measures following the Covid outbreaks, the central bank late Monday called for “reasonable” down-payment thresholds for residential mortgages based on each city’s situation. Banks in several Chinese cities have cut deposit requirements for some homebuyers since February.

Still, recent easing announced by various cities doesn’t amount to a reversal of China’s overall real estate industry policy, and default risks in certain major developers still exist, the official Xinhua news agency reported Tuesday.

“Sentiment may improve only with a turnaround in distressed developers’ liquidity, which is unlikely in the near term without stronger policy support,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung wrote in a note this week. “Covid’s spread adds additional near-term threats.”

(Updates with property sector contraction in third paragraph, stocks and bonds and policy support measures in the last section)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine says 'Battle of Donbas' has begun, Russia pushing in east

    Ukraine's army has been bracing for a new Russian assault on its eastern flank since Moscow withdrew its forces from near Kyiv and from Ukraine's north late last month in order to focus on an assault in the Ukrainian region of Donbas. "We can now say that Russian forces have started the battle of the Donbas, for which they have long prepared," Zelenskiy said in a video address.

  • Tesla Graphite Supplier Lands $107 Million U.S. Loan for Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- A critical minerals company with an agreement to supply Tesla Inc. with battery-ready graphite has been awarded a conditional loan of up to $107 million from the Biden administration to help finance a U.S. plant expansion.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to H

  • Didi’s Brief U.S. Foray Is Ending. What Happens Next?

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is preparing to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, after its initial public offering there last year drew the wrath of Beijing. The Chinese ride-hailing giant said it plans to list in Hong Kong instead, allowing existing shareholders to convert their holdings in the company. There are challenges ahead -- for Didi, its shareholders and other Chinese companies looking to go public. Meanwhile, the government’s ongoing investigation and new regulatory measures h

  • Russia unleashes offensive on Ukraine, ushering in new phase of war

    British anti-ship missiles, tanks from Eastern European countries and armored vehicles from Australia are being rushed to the fight.

  • Russian forces launch ground assault in eastern industrial heartland, Ukraine says

    Russian forces try to break through defenses along the front line in the Donbas, but 'our servicemen are holding out,' a Ukrainian official said. Russia pounds Lviv, killing 7. Mariupol holds on.

  • Crypto Firm Blockchain.com Is Planning IPO as Soon as This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency startup Blockchain.com is interviewing banks for an initial public offering that could take place as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid S

  • Amazon to Undergo Racial Audit, Led by Former AG Lynch

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. said it agreed to undergo an independent racial equity audit, joining companies including Citigroup Inc. and Tyson Foods Inc. in performing such reviews. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook

  • Shiba, Dogecoin Among Biggest Losers as Macro Fears Lead to Market Fall

    Bitcoin traded below pivotal support of $40,000 in European hours on Monday, reaching its lowest prices in nearly a month.

  • Beatles, Stones, Hendrix, more: Photographer Wilson Lindsey captured an era in Detroit

    Freelancing for the Detroit Free Press, Wilson Lindsey photographed the booming rock scene in the 1960s. Here's a selection, including rare shots.

  • China’s Top Steeltown Returns to Partial Lockdown, Mass Testing

    (Bloomberg) -- Tangshan, a steelmaking hub about 100 miles from Beijing, has re-enforced Covid-19 lockdowns in some districts just over a week after lifting city-wide curbs.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsThe

  • Twitter board gets an 'F' for dealing with Elon Musk: former SEC chairman

    Twitter's board needs to be realistic, says this former SEC chairman.

  • How to Pay Taxes on Stocks

    If you sell stocks at a profit, you will owe taxes on those gains. Depending on how long you've owned the stock, you may owe at your regular income tax rate or at the capital gains rate, which is usually … Continue reading → The post How to Pay Taxes on Stocks appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Coal and Gas Boom May Help Ease The Global Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Record coal and natural gas extraction and consumption-sapping Covid lockdowns are slashing China’s import demand and helping loosen global fuel markets.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsDomestic

  • China’s Central Bank Pledges Support for Businesses Hit By Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank announced a spate of measures to help an economy which has been hit by lockdowns to control the current Covid outbreak, but the focus on boosting credit likely means the chances for broad-based easing are shrinking.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaste

  • Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech (BNTX) COVID Booster Effective in Young Kids

    A third dose of Pfizer (PFE) and partner BioNTech's (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine achieves a significant immune response against the Omicron variant in children aged between 5 years and 11 years.

  • China reports first COVID deaths in over 2 years amid Shanghai lockdown disaffection

    Three elderly Shanghai residents, all close to 90 years in age, are the first official COVID-19 deaths reported in China since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. After the extremely contagious Omicron variant led to Shanghai’s worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic, with over 320,000 people reportedly infected in early March, the city sent its 26 million residents back to a complete lockdown on April 1 per its zero-COVID strategy. In what is now the fourth week of strict quarantine, news of restless and desperate residents have increasingly surfaced on the web, including videos of people in need of food and medicine angrily clashing with police on the streets.

  • NBA Playoffs: How the top overall seed has fared in recent playoff history

    The Phoenix Suns are the top overall seed in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Heres how often the best-regular season team has gone on to win the Finals in recent history.

  • Shanghai factories sputter towards reopening as city aims to ease lockdown

    Manufacturers including Tesla began preparing on Monday to reopen their Shanghai plants as China’s most populous city speeds up efforts to get back to normal after a nearly three-week COVID shutdown. The shutdown in the city and China's measures to control the pandemic elsewhere have hurt the economy and rattled global supply chains. Shanghai's 25 million people have struggled with income losses, lack of steady food supplies, separation of families and poor conditions in quarantine centres.

  • Twitter needs to close a deal with Elon Musk: Morning Brief

    Twitter needs to recognize the reality. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 18, 2022.

  • Money from a pro-Israel PAC stirs passion, protest in Durham congressional race

    Fundraising by AIPAC, which backed President Donald Trump’s agenda on Israel, in a North Carolina Democratic primary led to a progressive group withdrawing its endorsement.