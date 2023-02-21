World's Failure to Wipe Out Covid Bodes Badly for Next Pandemic

World's Failure to Wipe Out Covid Bodes Badly for Next Pandemic
23
Michelle Fay Cortez
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- For much of the past century, a strategy known as elimination was the gold standard for dealing with deadly new viruses. But China’s abrupt reversal of its Covid Zero policy, which took it to an extreme, has cast doubts over the approach and left a gaping hole in the world’s game plan for the next pandemic.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Even outside China, elimination measures such as stay-at-home orders proved politically unpopular and difficult to carry out. With some medical experts doubting whether airborne respiratory pathogens can be suppressed, global public health officials are now without a consensus on how best to contain new infectious diseases.

Early in the pandemic, proponents argued the strategy was morally, scientifically and economically superior to so-called mitigation approaches, such as slowing the spread of disease through physical distancing and limiting social gatherings or letting the virus loose among the young while protecting more vulnerable members of the population.

As cases spread throughout the world, the full weight of the policy emerged, demanding strict border controls, lockdowns and extensive testing and contact-tracing. But it also required fast action and global coordination, which was difficult to achieve.

China’s Most Locked-Down City Shows Perils of Endless Covid Zero

“In hindsight, people could have said let’s throw everything we can at this pandemic and try to stamp it out,” said epidemiologist Michael Baker, who was the architect of New Zealand’s early elimination Covid response. “I think we had a reasonable chance of doing it. But the opportunity is very early on in a pandemic. Once there’s global distribution, you’ve got a huge challenge.”

China’s experience, marked by months-long lockdowns, isolation and family separations, showed simultaneously that elimination was possible and that it came at a cost too high for most countries, especially democratic ones, to bear.

The first example was in Wuhan, where Covid pervaded the city in late 2019 and was wiped out less than five months later.

Proof of Concept

“It was quite a revelation that China was able to stop transmission in 2020 in Wuhan,” said Baker, who recently became the director of the Public Health Communication Centre in New Zealand, a non-profit group designed to improve the way medical information and research is conveyed. “That was the proof of concept.”

China Hits Zero Covid Cases with a Month of Draconian Curbs

New Zealand, which had a little more of a heads up, followed China’s example. It halted the march of Covid with an intense, two-month stay-at-home order, plus other measures like contact tracing and quarantines. A handful of other governments in Asia also pursued the policy, including in Hong Kong, Australia, Taiwan, and Singapore, with varying degrees of success. Vietnam, Laos and Mongolia, with long borders and limited resources, also used it.

The initial benefits were clear. All were able to curb infections until pharmaceutical interventions like vaccines and antivirals were developed. During that time, health care providers learned how to best treat patients, such as giving them steroids and positioning them on their stomachs, which boosted survival.

Per-capita death rates in Covid Zero countries came in far below those that opted for mitigation, also known as flattening the curve. Japan and South Korea, which didn't pursue elimination but where social distancing and masking were followed closely, also fared well in suppressing deaths.

While President Xi Jinping touted China’s success at saving lives, the unrelenting restrictions long after vaccines became widely available triggered protests while dragging on the economy. Academics said the severity of China’s approach may have tainted the world’s perceptions of elimination measures which, when applied less harshly, have helped to contain deadly diseases like polio, measles and SARS.

“It created a false alternative in which a draconian, individual rights-destroying lockdown was seen as one option, and the other was to do nothing,” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

China imposed a tracking system that forced millions of people to routinely get laboratory-run PCR tests to do things like go to the office, eat in a restaurant or ride the subway. Simply being in the proximity of someone who later tested positive could mean lead to home confinement or being taken to a quarantine camp.

In Shanghai, 25 million people were locked down for two months in 2022. In other cities, workers fled manufacturing plants that used closed-loop systems that kept them inside the factories. Residents scaled fences and shoppers rushed exits when rumors of infections cropped up, for fear of being forced into weeks of isolation. Protests, once unheard of, erupted.

In the face of such discontent, China abruptly dropped its stringent elimination measures in December. Infection rates soared, with the government estimating 37 million people a day were getting infected at one point.

Travelers Face Hong Kong Isolation Camps and Weeks in Quarantine

China wasn’t alone in grappling with the costs of elimination. Thousands of Australians caught outside the country when Covid flared were denied re-entry for more than 18 months, while Melbourne endured six lockdowns over 262 days in a bid to keep the virus out. New Zealand’s “Go Hard, Go Early” approach was also criticized when tough lockdown steps led to rising unemployment and domestic violence. Both countries have since seen a change in leadership.

Public Revolt

Even governments that decided against elimination, opting instead to flatten the curve, struggled to persuade people to follow basic control methods. In the US and many parts of Europe, topics like mask-wearing and immunizations for high-risk people became political quagmires, despite studies showing they slowed infections and saved lives.

It was particularly difficult to persuade people to accept sacrifices like online schooling and social isolation without knowing how long the pandemic would last. Especially in the early stages, health officials were unsure which mitigation measures would prove successful or how long it would take to develop pharmaceutical interventions.

“We were hoping we could switch this thing off,” with immunity from vaccination or previous infection preventing transmission of the virus, said Jodie McVernon, director of epidemiology at the University of Melbourne’s Doherty Institute. “Those hopes were relatively short lived. We moved on from the idea that we can immunize the world and turn the infection off.”

The nature of Covid, with its mutations and hyper-infectivity, made elimination particularly challenging.

“When you are dealing with omicron, there is no threading the needle,” McVernon said. “Once omicron was out of the bottle, there was no squeezing the genie back in.”

A unified global response is now even less likely in the next pandemic. The number of emerging infectious diseases continues to grow due to global warming and the development of rural areas that are home to wild animals, which act as hosts for many viruses.

This Nation Was Ready for Covid. Now It’s Eyeing the Next Threat

Countries that were able to initially follow an elimination strategy are likely to pursue it again, while those that couldn’t are unlikely to be swayed by the example set during Covid, said Chen Xi, an associate professor specializing in aging and public health at Yale University in Connecticut.

“It all comes down to a country’s culture and political governance structure,” he said.

--With assistance from Jinshan Hong.

(Adds the measures Japan and South Korea took in the 11th paragraph, and China’s peak infection rates in the 16th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Surprise Biden visit to Ukraine moves some to tears in South Florida

    President Joe Biden delivered a surprise visit to Ukraine that moved some in South Florida to tears.

  • Public told to ‘bin’ dead birds despite avian flu outbreak

    Woman says call handler told her to bin dead birds because authorities ‘so busy’

  • Prepare bird flu vaccines now before virus jumps to humans, top scientist warns

    Governments across the world should urgently organise vaccines and other countermeasures to combat bird flu lest the disease which recently jumped to mammals starts to spread in humans, according to one of the world’s leading scientists.

  • North Korea Fires More Ballistic Missiles as It Warns US

    North Korea fired a barrage of suspected ballistic missiles. And Pyongyang issued a warning to the US over joint military exercises. South Korea said North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles between 7 and 7:11 a.m. on Monday. On Sunday, the US held aerial drills with South Korea and Japan in a show of force that came a day after North Korea conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test.&nbsp;Sangmi Cha reports on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Samsung, Hynix Pain Deepens as Price Collapse Echoes 2008 Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The memory chip industry is going through a historic decline in demand, with two of the worst quarterly drops on record at the end of last year.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarThe average price for DRAM, the memory used to power phones and PCs, plu

  • Looking for new investment options? Here's what to know about real estate beyond homeownership

    Many Americans are so enamored with homeownership that they might forget there are other real estate investment options — possibly better ones.

  • Biden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into War

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv and met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, declaring “unwavering support” in a dramatic show of solidarity as Russia’s invasion nears the one-year mark.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Market

  • Bitcoin Rises Near $25,000. Watch for These Key Levels.

    In the absence of U.S. stock trading or major catalysts on Presidents' Day, cryptos continued to drift upward with Bitcoin at its highest since last June.

  • What is Long COVID and What Are the Symptoms? Here's What to Know

    Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews revealed he's been dealing with long COVID, but what does that mean?

  • The best Presidents' Day laptop sales, including a stellar Samsung for only $147

    Apple, HP, Microsoft, more: Boot up these amazing deals at Amazon, Walmart and Target.

  • Taking an antibiotic after sex helps gay men curb STDs — but could fuel drug resistance

    A growing body of research shows taking doxycycline after sex helps prevent STDs, but some experts fear this intervention could fuel drug-resistant pathogens.

  • 8 pending free agents the Bears should let walk in 2023

    Ahead of free agency, we're looking at some in-house free agents the Bears shouldn't re-sign in 2023.

  • Investors in a Bind as Risk Appetite Slams Into a Resolute Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock-market investors clamoring for a sense of direction after a month of yo-yo action are bracing for a week chock-full of economic data and Federal Reserve speakers that should help clarify the next step for US equities.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Kyiv Trip Nearly Year Into WarAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG Market

  • This simple contrarian stock strategy has had a blowout start. Don’t keep chasing it, warns Citi.

    Citigroup says a simple strategy involving selling the winners and buying the losers of 2022 has paid off thanks to a market rally, oil-sector profit-taking and surging tech stocks. But it's almost over.

  • New Zealand needs to rebuild for weather resilience, PM says

    After last week's damaging cyclone, New Zealand needs to rebuild with more resilient infrastructure to cope with more frequent and intense weather events, the prime minister said Tuesday. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has described Cyclone Gabrielle, which caused widespread damage on New Zealand’s North Island and claimed 11 lives, as the country’s most damaging natural disaster in at least a generation. The cyclone followed another storm two weeks earlier that swamped New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland, and killed four people.

  • George Santos' elaborate lies have seen the congressman compared to a 19th-century huckster. History bears that out.

    Dressing well, overstating your résumé, getting the local politicians on your side, and reaching heights as a result were all in the tool kit.

  • ChatGPT Mania: 3 Stocks With the Most to Lose

    Artificial intelligence has been a mainstream idea for years, going back to the days of the Terminator movies, where humanity and machines waged war. While ChatGPT and related technology could help some companies, it could hurt others. Disruption is always lurking, and companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) should watch over their shoulders.

  • 'I've had a wonderful life': Former President Jimmy Carter lived serving God and others

    If anyone could perfectly sum up his life on this Earth, it is former President Jimmy Carter himself, a man who lived every day helping others.

  • Firework-Shooting Crowd Forces Police Vehicle to Retreat in Austin

    One officer was reported injured after police responded to an “unlawful” street race gathering in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, February 18.Video shared to Twitter by Aaron Crews shows a police vehicle reversing while a large crowd hits and pushes the vehicle’s hood. The police vehicle is then directly hit with a firework.In a statement, Austin Police Department said several police vehicles were damaged responding to the incident.“The department is committed to stopping this conduct. Lawbreaking in this manner will result in enforcement and arrest,” the statement said. Credit: Aaron Crews via Storyful

  • What's in U.S. foods that Europe deems unfit for human consumption?

    One expert says most Americans likely don't realize how many additives they're eating that European regulators shun — and it's "almost certainly" making them sick.