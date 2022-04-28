COVID-hit Beijing keeps up guard in fear of Shanghai-like misery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's capital Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up checks at others on Thursday, as most of the city's 22 million residents embarked on more COVID-19 mass testing aimed at averting a Shanghai-like lockdown.

As Beijing rolled out three rounds of mass testing this week across a number of districts, it locked down a number of residential compounds, office blocks and a university after infections were found while shutting some schools, entertainment venues and tourist sites.

Universal Studios in Beijing announced late on Wednesday it would require visitors to show negative test results before they could enter the theme park, starting on Friday.

Across Beijing, positive cases were found among the nearly 20 million samples acquired in the first round of mass testing, but numbers remained small. The city on Thursday reported 50 new infections for April 27, up from 34 a day earlier.

Since April 22, Beijing has found over 160 cases, more than half in Chaoyang, the city's most populous district known for its night life, malls and embassies.

Despite the low caseload, Beijing remained on edge.

Yanqing, a small district in the north of Beijing with a population of 350,000, said on Thursday it will start screening those who live and work in the area, even though it is not on the list of districts ordered to conduct mass testing this week.

ON EDGE

When the outbreak in Shanghai began, new infections were under 100 a day in March 1-10 before doubling and then surging to more than 700 by March 20.

By the end of March, Shanghai was reporting thousands of new infections, prompting a citywide lockdown and upending the lives of its 25 million residents.

So far, Beijing has tried to avoid disrupting its economy, allowing residents to go to work even as they get tested, unless infections are found and localised lockdowns are required.

"We'll have to stay at the dormitory first, then come back to work after the lockdown is lifted," said a migrant worker surnamed Wu, who arrived in Beijing on Wednesday after a 10-hour train journey with a friend.

The two were to begin work in a canteen of the Beijing University of Technology, but that did not happen after residential compounds next to the university went into a lockdown.

After a long discussion with staff at the university, they were told to go stay at a dormitory currently under lockdown.

"We can cook in the dormitory, and I'm sure it's only a matter of time until the lockdown is lifted," said Wu.

"I won't ask for money if I don't work."

(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Thomas Suen and Yifan Wang; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Johnson County fraudster gets long prison sentence for cheating investors out of millions

    Phil Hudnall will begin serving his 114-month federal sentence after completing nine years in a Colorado prison.

  • Man kidnapped, robbed USPS workers to steal packages, feds say. He’s prison bound

    He “terrorized two postal workers at gunpoint, and he will now spend decades behind bars for his actions,” officials said.

  • Beijing to test 20 million to avert lockdown

    STORY: About three-quarters of Beijing's population lined up for COVID-19 tests on Tuesday (April 26) as authorities in the Chinese capital raced to stamp out the latest outbreak.And avert the debilitating city-wide lockdown that has shrouded Shanghai for over a month. People in Beijing were stocking up on food supplies after seeing residents in Shanghai struggling to meet their basic needs. Mr. Zhao is a retired editor living in the capital: "When I went to the supermarket last night, vegetables and eggs were all sold out. It was not that there was no supply, but that the transportation could not keep up. I went to the supermarket again this morning, and the shelves were full of all kinds of vegetables, eggs, and everything. So, you don't need to worry about supply, but you don't know when the epidemic will happen in your community area. Once there are cases, it will be closed. So every family needs to have a little stock for urgent use."Concerns about the economy echoed among residents, businesses and financial markets, with Chinese stocks lingering near two-year lows."I feel that there must be an impact, whether it is on the economy or on personal employment and development but I think this impact is still a temporary difficulty."And officials have urged residents to refrain from leaving the capital and avoid gatherings for the upcoming Labor Day holidays.The mandatory testing orders cover 20 million people, days after dozens of infections were found. Shanghai waited for about a month and more than 1,000 reported cases before launching city-wide testing in early April. The prolonged lockdown there has fueled frustration over lost wages, family separation and quarantine conditions, as well as access to medical care and food.The Shanghai government did not immediately comment on signs of growing discontent.Beijing recorded 33 new COVID cases for Monday (April 25), up from 19 the day before with no deaths reported so far in the outbreak. The total case load is miniscule compared with the numbers in Shanghai.

  • Beijing begins third day of mass testing as cases rise

    People in Beijing's Chaoyang district -- the Chinese capital's most populous -- queue up to get coronavirus tests as the capital city enters its third day of mandatory testing. Under its zero-Covid policy, China has used lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions to stamp out infections. IMAGES Duration: 01:29

  • Bouncer faces murder charge for punching ejected bar patron

    Philadelphia police say an arrest warrant on a third-degree murder charge has been issued for a bouncer at a gay bar seen on video punching a patron, who later died.

  • Shanghai wants ‘societal zero COVID’ as Beijing residents stockpile supplies for another lockdown

    Shanghai's total lockdown has been in place for near a month, taking a toll on residents who have been confined to their homes.

  • Fed up with COVID lockdown, bankers, fund managers looking to leave Shanghai

    Finance sector professionals in Shanghai are preparing to move back to Hong Kong and other offshore centres after spending only a few years in the Chinese city as a harsh COVID-19 lockdown has hurt their business prospects and upended daily lives. The four-week-long lockdown, which has forced most of the city's 26 million people indoors, has started to weigh on prospective financial deals with some transactions being put on hold due to logistical challenges, industry executives said. Xu is now waiting for cross-border movement restrictions to be relaxed so that travel becomes easier between the mainland and Hong Kong, and is considering sending his children back to local schools in Hong Kong, while paring his ties to Shanghai "as a ground for work only".

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The shift comes amid a gradual drop of cases and a fall in the number of deaths linked to COVID-19, thanks to the spread of the less virulent Omicron variant and the immunisation of over 70% of the EU population, with half of the population having received also a booster shot. The study issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marks the first time in which more than half of the U.S. population has been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus at least once, and offers a detailed view of the impact of the Omicron surge in the United States.

  • Ford celebrates rollout of F-150 Lightning, the first electric pickup for the masses

    Taking on Tesla: Ford CEO Jim Farley said his company intends to become the world's top EV manufacturer.

  • Trump Warns of Killer ‘Tomatoes, Pineapples, and Bananas’ in Court Docs

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastWell, this is bananas.According to former President Donald Trump, hurling a fruit at someone can be a lethal act—one that justifies the use of violence to thwart any use of produce as projectile.In transcripts of an October 2021 deposition, filed in court on Tuesday, the twice-impeached former president insisted tomatoes, pineapples, and bananas can be “very dangerous” weapons that justify violent acts of “self-defense.” (Elsewhere in the just-re

  • Beijing residents clear out supermarket shelves amid fears that the capital city will soon face Shanghai-style food shortages in a lockdown

    The panic comes after nearly all of Beijing's 21 million residents were ordered to undergo mass Covid tests on Tuesday.

  • Olivia Rodrigo Serves Street Style In Cropped Tank Top, Corduroy Pants & Dr. Martens Boots

    Olivia Rodrigo was spotted leaving her hotel in New York City in a cropped tank top, corduroy pants and combat boots.

  • 'Everything is halted': Shanghai shutdowns are worsening shortages

    Thousands of air fryers are stuck in factories, warehouses and ports in central China, where shutdowns have stalled millions of dollars worth of inventory for Yedi Houseware, a family-run business in Los Angeles. How quickly those backlogged appliances make it to the United States could have wide-ranging implications across the U.S. economy, as domestic manufacturers and retailers brace for another round of disruptions from recent covid-related shutdowns in Shanghai, China's largest city. White

  • Newly released video shows teen speeding in Lamborghini before fatal crash

    Newly released video shows 17-year-old Brendan Khuri running a red light while driving his Lamborghini SUV at over 100mph during rush hour traffic before he violently crashes into the vehicle of Monique Munoz, killing her.

  • LAPD arrests suspect in attempted armed robbery in Hollywood

    LAPD says the suspects were caught on camera moments after they pulled a gun on people inside a white Audi near the intersection of Highland and Melrose avenues.

  • A Wisconsin couple died from electrocution after attempting a viral crafting technique called fractal wood burning

    Videos of the process have gone viral on TikTok, with #woodturning and #woodburning garnering hundreds of millions of views on the popular video app.

  • Suspect in Lily Peters killing planned attack "from the get-go," prosecutors say

    Peters was found dead in Wisconsin on Monday after her family had reported her missing the day before.

  • Former FBI And CIA Agents Are Sharing “What They Can Reveal Without Killing Us,” And OMG

    "FBI trainees go to the Holocaust Memorial Museum in DC. The lesson is what can happen if you blindly follow orders without questioning the morality behind them."View Entire Post ›

  • ‘You are my brother.’ They survived the Holocaust, and found each other 79 years later

    Yitzhak “Jack” Waksal knew he had seen that face before.

  • Murder case dismissed after Cincinnati police detective finds gun during jury selection

    Prosecutors dismissed charges against Delrico Peoples after the lead detective found the alleged murder weapon already in evidence.