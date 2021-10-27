Covid Hit at Least 59,000 Meat Workers in Early Pandemic, Report Says

Mike Dorning and Megan Boyanton
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- At least 59,000 meatpacking workers contracted the coronavirus in the first year of the pandemic as the virus rapidly spread in plants’ cramped conditions, according to internal documents from five major meat conglomerates obtained by a U.S. House subcommittee investigating the coronavirus response.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The panel’s findings offer greater detail on the virus’ toll among a largely immigrant workforce that managers implored to keep showing up for work as much of the rest of the country shut down, often in massive plants that employ hundreds or thousands of people working elbow-to-elbow along fast-moving production lines. At least 269 meatpacking workers at the five companies died from Covid-19 between March 1, 2020, and Feb. 1 the following year, the panel reported on Wednesday.

The report by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis cites interviews with staff members of the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration saying that leaders of the agency made “a political decision” in 2020 during the Trump administration not to issue a regulatory standard that would have required meatpacking companies to take specific steps to protect workers.

The committee staff cited examples of individual plants where infection rates soared as high as 54% of the workforce at JBS SA’s facility in Hyrum, Utah, and 50% at Tyson Foods Inc.’s plant in Amarillo, Texas.

At the Amarillo plant, employees as late as May 2, 2020, were working in masks “saturated” with sweat and other fluids and separated only by flimsy “plastic bags on frames” rather than barriers, according to the report. The subcommittee based its findings on a memo it obtained from local and federal authorities to Tyson.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture report issued in September pointed to the closer working conditions in meatpacking plants than other U.S. manufacturing facilities as a likely reason the industry became an early epicenter of the pandemic. The 49 rural U.S. counties most dependent on meatpacking plants for employment had Covid infection rates 10 times the level of other manufacturing-dependent rural counties in May 2020, the USDA found.

Tyson announced Tuesday that more than 96% of its active workforce is now vaccinated. In a deal with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, the corporation required its U.S. team members to be fully inoculated by Nov. 1.

The subcommittee’s coronavirus findings were based on internal documents from JBS, Tyson, Smithfield Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., and National Beef Inc.

The totals are likely an undercount since in many cases they don’t include Covid infections detected through off-site tests or cases self-reported by employees, the committee staff said.

Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which represents meatpacking workers said the report “exposes the truth that the deadly impact of the pandemic on America’s meatpacking workers was far worse than previously reported. ”

Tyson spent more than $810 million to address the coronavirus pandemic with personal protective equipment, social distancing measures, additional benefits for team members and a boost in medical staff, spokesman Gary Mickelson said.

Corporate Investments

JBS USA invested more than $760 million in its pandemic response, the company said in a statement, pointing to hundreds of safety measures that often outpaced federal guidance and industry standards. The corporation covers 100% of Covid-related worker healthcare costs and conducted more than 80,000 surveillance tests to date, the statement said.

Cargill said in a statement that the company worked to maintain safe and consistent operations and didn’t hesitate to temporarily idle or reduce capacity at plants when necessary. The corporation said that its operations meet or exceed the federal government’s health and safety standards issued for processors and that it hosted several federal agencies for tours.

Smithfield said in a statement that it swiftly and effectively came into compliance with all health and safety recommendations and continues to operate under that guidance today. The company tested its workers frequently, uncovering even asymptomatic cases that would not have otherwise been detected in the wider community, it said.

(Updates with UFCW reaction in the 10th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Merchandise-Trade Gap Widens to Record as Exports Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. merchandise-trade deficit widened to a fresh record in September as exports retreated for the first time in seven months.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe gap increased to $96.3 billion last month from a revised $88.2 billion in August, according to Commerce Department data released Wednesday. The median estimate

  • Exclusive-China developers propose offshore debt maturity extension, restructuring to regulators - sources

    Some Chinese property developers have voiced their intention to the regulators to extend their offshore bond maturities or undertake a debt restructuring, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as a growing number of defaults hits the sector. The developers proposed the ideas at a meeting jointly held by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the State Administration for Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Tuesday, said the sources. It was not immediately clear which developers raised those proposals, and what decision the regulators would settle on.

  • ’70s radical David Gilbert granted parole in Brink’s robbery

    Former Weather Underground radical David Gilbert has been granted parole after 40 years behind bars for his role in a deadly 1981 Brink’s robbery that was a violent echo of left-wing extremism born in the 1960s, the state corrections department said Tuesday. Gilbert, 76, has been imprisoned since shortly after the infamously botched armored car robbery in which a guard and two police officers were killed. Gilbert appeared before the state parole board Oct. 19 and was subsequently granted parole, Thomas Mailey, a spokesperson for the New York state corrections department, said Tuesday.

  • Beijing tells Evergrande boss to pay firm's debts with own cash: report

    Chinese authorities have told Evergrande founder Xu Jiayin, once the country's richest man, to use his personal wealth to alleviate the embattled company's debt crisis, according to media reports.

  • China Covid Spike Wipes $4 Billion Off Hot Pot Firm This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Chinese hot pot chain has seen $4 billion in its market value evaporate in just three days, as the government’s escalating curbs to contain a resurgence in Covid-19 cases take a toll.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaHaidilao International Holding tumbled 7.5% on Wednesday to the lowest since March 2019. The drop brough

  • Another Chinese Developer Defaults in Wake of Evergrande Crisis

    China Evergrande Group (3333.HongKong), the country’s largest property and real estate group, is struggling with $305 billion worth of debt, and narrowly avoided default last week by repaying a $83.5 million coupon payment at the last minute. China’s government and regulators have tightened control on leverage in the property sectors in the past few months, which makes it harder for developers to refinance, and for their customers to take on debt to buy houses.

  • Kyle Beach comes forward as John Doe in Blackhawks investigation

    With courage to come forward and speak openly about his experience in 2010 with the Chicago Blackhawks, "John Doe" has revealed his identity.

  • Jason Sudeikis Spent SNL Afterparty 'Reminiscing' About His Time as a Cast Member

    Jason Sudeikis starred on the long-running sketch comedy show from 2005 to 2013

  • 'You will not summon me': Dave Chappelle on engaging with trans community; fired Netflix employee speaks

    Dave Chappelle doesn't want people attacking the LGBTQ community in the wake of his controversial Netflix special "The Closer."

  • German would-be coalition backs ending COVID state of emergency

    Germany's pandemic-related state of emergency looks set to expire next month after the three political parties in talks to form the next government said on Wednesday they did not support extending it. The state of emergency that enabled the federal and state government to impose measures like lockdowns and curfews without a parliamentary vote is set to lapse on Nov. 25 unless parliament agrees to extend it. The Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats, the three parties which hope to agree on a coalition government by early December after a national election last month, hold a parliamentary majority.

  • McLaren CEO Resigns From U.K. Supercar Manufacturer

    (Bloomberg) -- McLaren Automotive Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Mike Flewitt will step down after eight years leading the closely held company, which has started a search for a successor.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Woking, England-based supecar maker said Wednesday that Michael Macht, a McLaren Group non-executive director, will ov

  • Indie Film World Takes Stock of Market Landscape on Eve of Virtual AFM

    As COVID’s shadow swept across the independent film market over the past 20 months, the banking and finance sector experienced a collective shudder: insurance was unavailable; completion bonders blocked COVID-19 cover; A-listers avoided shoots; and streamers shifted millions of eyeballs away from already shuttered cinemas. Now, as AFM prepares for an all-online offering, with many […]

  • Halloween trick-or-treating to soften Hershey's supply chain troubles

    With costumed trick-or-treaters raring to go door to door this year after a pandemic-ridden 2020, candy maker Hershey Co is expected to bump up its annual sales forecast even as supply chain bottlenecks plague the industry. Hershey has about 70% of its manufacturing capacity in the United States, and that is expected to help it deliver its Kisses and Reese's in time for what is expected to be the biggest Halloween in terms of spending. The period around the October holiday is Hershey's busiest time of the year, making up about 10% of the company's annual sales.

  • The problem that might actually hurt Facebook

    Without younger users, Facebook could lose its edge over the competition.

  • 'The threat of COVID is not gone," says Milwaukee medical director

    Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center Medical Director, talks about the process of approving the COVID-19 vaccine for children and the global fight against COVID-19.

  • Companies to U.S. shipping regulator: enough probes, start enforcing

    A U.S. trade group representing companies selling luggage, backpacks and other travel products has written President Joe Biden asking that regulations on shipping and other fees be strictly enforced to help bring down the cost of shipping. The Travel Goods Association, whose companies do some $1 billion in U.S. sales annually, asked for "immediate action – aggressive enforcement, leadership to bring the full gamut (of) stakeholders to the table, provide immediate relief, and more." They said shipping costs are now eight to 10 times higher than what they paid last fall and that they "are now witnessing rates that exceed the value of product being shipped within the container."

  • Bitcoin’s price comes crashing down a week after all-time high

    The cryptocurrency is down as traders book profit.

  • San Francisco’s Empty Offices Delay Apartment-Rent Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- San Francisco is the only U.S. apartment market that hasn’t seen a full recovery to pre-pandemic rents, landlord Equity Residential said in its earnings call Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaA halting return of employees to their offices is still weighing down demand for apartments in the city. That’s limiting how

  • Why Some Bankers Are Rushing to Settle U.S. Redlining Probes

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of veteran bankers and private equity investors in Texas spotted an opportunity as the economy reeled a decade ago. They raised $1 billion, bought up hobbled lenders and called their new bank Cadence.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaBut by 2017 its 13 branches across Houston were only in majority White neighborhoods,

  • A top Democrat releases details of proposed billionaires tax

    The proposal would prohibit the 700 wealthiest Americans from deferring certain taxes each year.