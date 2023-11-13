COVID and the holidays: CDC director shares tips for staying safe
With COVID infection rates on the rise and holidays fast approaching, Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joins Yahoo Life's Rebecca Corey to talk about how she keeps her family safe and give helpful tips for Americans preparing to gather with loved ones. "Now is the best time to get vaccinated," says Cohen, adding, "how severe this season is is really in our hands."