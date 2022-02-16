Covid: Hong Kong's hospitals overwhelmed amid spike in cases

·2 min read
People lie in hospital beds outside the Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong
Patients are being treated in makeshift open-air spaces outside overcrowded hospitals

Hong Kong's healthcare system has been overwhelmed by a huge surge in Covid-19 cases, with infected patients being treated outside crowded hospitals.

The government has admitted it is struggling to contain the fifth wave of infections, fuelled by Omicron. But it has ruled out a city-wide lockdown.

A record 4,285 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the local leaders to take "all necessary measures", in a rare intervention.

The comments may signal tighter controls in China's special administrative region, which pursues a zero Covid policy - but without the strict mass testing and lockdowns seen in mainland China.

More than 10,000 people are waiting to be admitted to hospitals, as experts warn cases could surge to 28,000 daily. Nine people died from the virus in the past 24 hours, including a three-year old girl, authorities say.

The city of 7.5 million people has confirmed about 26,000 infections since the start of the pandemic and just over 200 deaths, numbers far below other similar sized cities.

But there is rising fatigue among residents who have had to endure tight measures that include the closure of most public venues like pubs, gyms and churches, and severe travel restrictions.

The government has also struggled to persuade residents to get vaccinated, with a relatively low uptake among the elderly in particular.

President Xi said the Hong Kong government "must mobilise all power and resources to take all necessary measures" to control the outbreak, according to pro-Beijing newspapers Wen Wei Po and Ta Kung Pao.

Responding to the message, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said local authorities would "mobilise all available manpower and resources and adopt all necessary measures".

The work would focus on improving testing capacity, building treatment and isolation facilities, and receiving medical and other supplies from mainland China, she said.

  • Xi urges Hong Kong to get control as COVID-19 cases surge

    Coronavirus patients lay in hospital beds or open-air tens amid record numbers of infections as Hong Kong doggedly adheres to its “zero-COVID” strategy, and China's leader Xi Jinping said the local government's “overriding task” was to control the situation. Hong Kong is facing its worst outbreak of the pandemic, topping 2,000 new COVID-19 cases each day this week. The city government has already instituted strict rules banning gatherings of more than two households.

  • Hong Kong rules out citywide lockdown as cases continue to surge

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday ruled out a citywide lockdown to fight COVID-19, but a surge of infections meant she could not "preclude" the possibility of postponing next month's chief executive election. Lam, who has not confirmed whether she will seek another five-year term as head of the Chinese ruled city, said her government's response to the outbreak had not been satisfactory with hospitals and medical staff overwhelmed. Daily infections have surged by about 20 times over the past two weeks.

  • China's Xi calls on Hong Kong officials to get COVID-19 outbreak under control

    Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged Hong Kong officials to get its current COVID-19 outbreak under control, The Associated Press reported. Xi's Vice Premier Han Zheng expressed concerns to Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam about the city's ongoing outbreak. Xi is cited as saying Hong Kong's local government's "overriding task" was to control the ongoing spread of the virus, according to the AP. The city of Hong Kong is currently facing...

  • Xi tells Hong Kong's leaders to control COVID as infections spiral

    China's President Xi Jinping has told Hong Kong's leaders that their "overriding mission" was to stabilise and control a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, pro-Beijing media reported, as infected patients lay in beds outside overwhelmed hospitals. The daily tally of COVID infections in the global financial hub rose to more than 40 times the level at the start of February as health authorities reported a record 4,285 confirmed new infections on Wednesday, and another 7,000 preliminary positive cases. The directive from Xi ramps up pressure on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam a day after she said her government's response to the outbreak had been unsatisfactory, with hospitals and medical staff unable to cope.

  • Hong Kong hospitals buckle under omicron surge

    Hong Kong is battling a record Covid surge that threatens to overwhelm the city’s hospitals, with several hospitals already reported to have run out of space.

