🌱 COVID Hospitalization Record Broken + Annual Parade Returns

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and milder. High: 50 Low: 35.

New data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force indicates that the city has reached a record high seven-day moving average of hospitalizations. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID was 1,418 on Monday, up 23 from Saturday. 54 of the patients hospitalized were under the age of 18, and 12 of those pediatric patients were in ICUs. Over the past two days, 400 COVID patients were discharged from area hospitals. (KTVI Fox 2 St. Louis) An 11-year-old girl was shot while attending a family gathering in the Penrose neighborhood of north St. Louis. The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday evening, when an altercation leading to gunfire broke out at the girl's grandmother's home. It is unknown at this time if anyone is in custody related to this incident. (KTVI Fox 2 St. Louis) Downtown St. Louis will have its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in person this year for the first time since 2019. The 53rd annual parade is scheduled for noon on Saturday, March 12 and will begin at 20th and Market Streets, traveling east. The parade has more than 120 units, including marching bands, floats, character balloons, clowns, and more than 5,000 marchers. (KSDK.com)

Pension Board Meeting At University City (Virtual) (6:30 PM)

Parks Commission Meeting At University City (Virtual) (6:30 PM)

St. Louis County Police Department Acting Police Chief Kenneth L. Gregory announced the launch of the Department’s new Wellness Application. The application contains important Department phone numbers, safety and crime prevention tips, links to Department social media pages, policies and procedures, history, and directions on complimenting an officer. (Facebook)

The St. Louis County Police Department needs help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with several liquor thefts that occurred in the last five months. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 636-779-6363. (Facebook)

Check out the Saint Louis Science Center's Night Sky Update this week to learn more about a different kind of observing experience the moon can give you. (Facebook)

