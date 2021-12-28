COVID hospitalizations among U.S. children rising as Omicron spreads

Pediatric COVID cases are rising in the U.S., particularly in New York City. Health officials are urging parents to vaccinate their children as soon as possible as Omicron continues its rapid spread across the country. Meg Oliver reports.

