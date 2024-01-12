COVID hospitalizations in Charlotte are at a 3-year high. Should you get the new booster?

The number of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mecklenburg County has reached its highest point in more than three years, data show.

During the week of Dec. 30, there was an average of 124 daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mecklenburg County, according to the New York Times COVID-19 Tracker, which uses data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That’s the highest daily average since Oct. 10, 2020, data show.

There was an average of 741 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Mecklenburg County during the same time period, the highest since the first week of 2023, according to the data.

Data also show that intensive care units in at least four hospitals in the Charlotte area are more than 95% full.

Code Yellow in Mecklenburg

Mecklenburg County is currently in code yellow or medium-level exposure for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels indicator.

Levels can be low, medium, or high, and are determined by the CDC community levels map that examines available hospital bed capacity, COVID hospital admissions, and new cases in an area to determine the severity of transmission.

With the medium-level exposure rating, the CDC is recommending that Mecklenburg County residents, stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

Those who are at high risk of getting very sick should wear a high-quality mask and talk to their healthcare providers about additional preventative measures, the CDC says.

COVID-19 vaccination rate in Mecklenburg County

Data show that 70% of all Mecklenburg County residents have completed their primary series of vaccinations, meaning they have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Nearly all residents (95%) aged 65 and older have completed their primary series of vaccines, according to the data.

However, the number of residents who have received the updated booster is much lower.

Only 14% of county residents have received the updated booster, and roughly 4 in 10 residents have aged 65 older have gotten the shot, data show, meaning people may be missing out on protection from the virus as it mutates.

What is the dominant COVID-19 strain in Mecklenburg County?

According to data from the Mecklenburg County Health Department, the omicron JN and XBB variants are the dominant strains in North Carolina.

Older vaccines were based on COVID-19 variants that are different from those circulating now, which means people who have not yet received the updated booster could be reinfected, according to Andy Pekosz, a molecular microbiology and immunology professor at Johns Hopkins University.

“That, combined with the fact that your immunity from vaccination or infection tends to drop off over time, means that you won’t get a lot of protection from COVID-19 if you are relying on the vaccines you received nearly a year ago,” Pekosz said.

Though he expects case rates to rise in January and February, Pekosz recommended that all eligible individuals get the booster, especially those in high-risk groups.

Where to get the updated booster in Mecklenburg County

The updated booster is available at pharmacies and doctor’s offices throughout the county.

The shot is recommended for everyone aged 6 months and older, including pregnant people and those with compromised immune systems, according to the CDC.

Most health insurance plans will continue to cover the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost or with a co-pay, according to the Mecklenburg County Health Department. People with limited or no insurance coverage can get free or low-cost COVID-19 vaccines through the CDC’s Bridge Access Program for adults and Vaccines for Children Program for children 18 years old and younger.

To find a location to get the booster in your neighborhood, you can use Pfizer’s VaxAssist tool at vaxassist.com.

What are the side effects of the updated booster?

The side effects of the new booster will be the same as previous vaccines, Dr. Kirsten Hokeness, immunologist and professor of biomedical sciences at Bryant University, said.

According to the CDC, those side effects include:

Pain, swelling, and redness at the injection site

Tiredness

Headache

Muscle pain

Chills

Nausea

Fever

If you have pain, swelling, or redness where the shot was given, the CDC recommends applying a clean, cool washcloth over the area.

The CDC also advises drinking plenty of fluids and taking over-the-counter medicines, such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen, or aspirin, to relieve symptoms.