COVID Hospitalizations Nearly Double In Delco As Cases Surge

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — The average number of coronavirus-specific hospitalizations in Delaware County nearly doubled over the past seven day, according to the latest data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

New data released Friday shows an 88 percent increase in average daily coronavirus specific hospitalizations between New Year's Day and Friday.

The actual figure went up from 97.4 to 182.7.

Hospitalizations are among the three other key coronavirus metrics to see steep increases over the past week.

Newly reported confirmed cases jumped from 4,855 to 8,185, a 69 percent increase.

Similarly, the incidence rate per 100,000 people saw a 69 percent increase, with the figure increasing from 856.6 to 1,444.2.

Delaware County's positive testing rate increased by more than 50 percent, going up from 25.7 percent to 39.1 percent over the past seven days.

The average number of coronavirus patients on ventilators and the percent of patients showing up to emergency rooms with coronavirus-like illnesses saw slight decreases over the last week.

Average daily coronavirus on ventilators went down from 6.6 to 6.4.

The percent of people showing up to hospitals with coronavirus-like illnesses decreased from 4.3 percent to 4 percent.

As of Friday, Delaware County has had 77,081 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,601 coronavirus-related deaths.

To date, the state reports 336,417 people in Delaware County have been fully vaccinated and 74,768 have been partially vaccinated. Additionally, 110,877 people have received a third dose of vaccine since Aug. 13, 2021.

Find a vaccine provider in Delaware County here.

This article originally appeared on the Haverford-Havertown Patch