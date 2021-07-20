COVID hospitals in Pakistan's largest city reaching capacity

Pakistan administers 10 mln coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine doses
Syed Raza Hassan
·2 min read

By Syed Raza Hassan

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - The spread of the coronavirus Delta variant is reaching alarming levels in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi on the eve of the Eid al Adha Muslim holiday as public and some private sector hospitals are reaching capacity and have started refusing patients, medical officials said on Tuesday.

The Sindh provincial government said on Monday that the COVID-19 situation in the city is becoming serious, and warned people that ignoring precautionary measures during the holiday could make matters worse.

During the past 24 hours, the coronavirus positivity rate in the Sindh capital increased to 25.7%, nearly five times the national rate of 5.25%.

Government hospitals have reached saturation point, something not witnessed during previous waves, and even some private hospitals are refusing patients, said Dr Qaiser Sajjad, secretary general of the Pakistan Medical Association.

“God have mercy on us, people are not taking this pandemic seriously. Such irresponsible behavior on the Eid festival will make matters worse,” Sajjad told Reuters.

The Delta variant could spread during the holiday as people travel from cities like Karachi to their home towns.

According to the Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences at the University of Karachi, there is 92.2% prevalence of the Delta variant in the city.

Dr Seemin Jamali, executive director of the Jinnah Hospital, Karachi's biggest, told Reuters that 77 out of its 90 coronavirus beds were occupied and it was planned to add more.

“We did not face such a capacity situation during previous waves," Jamali said. "The situation is getting pretty bad."

The Muslim holiday and upcoming elections in Pakistani Kashmir on July 25 could prove to be super spreader events, as government and opposition are busy holding big public gatherings, the two doctors warned.

Last week, Pakistan’s planning minister, Asad Umar, said hospitals were seeing a rapid build-up in the influx of COVID patients. He had earlier warned of a fourth wave if precautionary measures were not followed.

(Additional reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Senator Warren questions Lockheed's antitrust solution to buy Aerojet

    U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked the Federal Trade Commission to take a tougher look at defense industry mergers, questioning a proposal from Lockheed Martin that would allow it to buy the biggest independent maker of rocket motors, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings. The Democratic senator, who has a keen interest in corporate behavior, asked the FTC to examine the premise and efficacy of internal firewalls like those Lockheed proposes to prevent it from gaining a competitive advantage over peers once the deal closes, according to a July 16 letter seen by Reuters. Lockheed Martin announced a $4.4 billion agreement to buy Aerojet late last year, a deal that has raised eyebrows because it would give Lockheed - the No. 1 defense contractor - ownership of a vital piece of the U.S. missile industry whose motors are used in everything from the homeland missile shield to Stinger missiles.

  • Five Texas Democrats who fled state in protest test positive for Covid

    State representative Gene Wu says they have ‘little to no symptoms, which is the point of the vaccine’ State representative Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio in May. More than 50 Texas lawmakers, all vaccinated, traveled to Washington last Monday aboard a private charter flight. Photograph: Bob Daemmrich/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock Two more Texas lawmakers who left their state to hobble efforts to pass voting restrictions have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising to five the number of

  • NYPD releases shocking video of shootings in search for gunmen

    Two New York Democrats are renewing a push to tighten up gun laws, and some new video out from the NYPD shows why.

  • Ranking the AFC West: Offenses

    Ranking the AFC West: Offenses

  • India's pandemic death toll could be in the millions

    India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India’s worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the South Asian country. Most experts believe India's official toll of more than 414,000 dead is a vast undercount, but the government has dismissed those concerns as exaggerated and misleading. The report released Tuesday estimated excess deaths — the gap between those recorded and those that would have been expected — to be 3 million to 4.7 million between January 2020 and June 2021.

  • India's excess deaths during pandemic up to 4.9 million, study shows

    (Reuters) -India's excess deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic could be as high as 4.9 million, a new study shows, providing further evidence that millions more may have died from coronavirus than the official tally. The report by the Washington-based Center for Global Development, co-authored by India's former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, included deaths from all causes since the start of the pandemic through June this year. India's official tally of more than 414,000 deaths is the world's third highest after the United States and Brazil, but the study adds to growing calls from experts for a rigorous nationwide audit of fatalities.

  • Calls for outside help as extreme weather fuels Oregon fires

    The threat of thunderstorms and lightning has prompted officials in fire-ravaged Oregon to ask for help from outside the Pacific Northwest to prepare for additional blazes as many resources are already devoted to a massive fire in the state that has grown to a third the size of Rhode Island. The 537-square-mile (1,391-square-kilometer) Bootleg Fire is burning 300 miles (483 kilometers) southeast of Portland in and around the Fremont-Winema National Forest, a vast expanse of old-growth forest, lakes and wildlife refuges. Evacuations and property losses have been minimal compared with much smaller blazes in densely populated areas of California.

  • Satellite images show Kim Jong-Un's water-slide yacht in action, while North Korea struggles with famine and COVID-19

    Satellite imagery recorded the movement of Kim Jong-Un's 260-foot luxury yacht, which has two waterslides. Meanwhile, the country heads into famine.

  • She Hates Biden. Some of Her Neighbors Hate the Way She Shows It.

    Andrea Dick is a die-hard supporter of former President Donald Trump and thinks the election was stolen from him, although that claim has been thoroughly discredited. She does not like President Joe Biden, and that is putting it mildly. Her opinions are clear in the blunt slogans blaring from the banners outside her New Jersey home: “Don’t Blame Me/I Voted for Trump” and several others that attack Biden in crude terms. Several feature a word that some people find particularly objectionable but w

  • LA County officials will return a beach property worth millions nearly 100 years after it was seized from a Black family

    Willa and Charles Bruce were among the first Black landowners in Manhattan Beach, where they created a resort as a "sanctuary" for Black residents.

  • Letters to the Editor: No vaccine card, no entry — it's time to put restrictions on the unvaccinated

    Vaccinated Californians shouldn't have to suffer because of holdouts who are fueling the Delta variant surge.

  • Jury awards fired Walmart worker $125 million. She’ll get less than 1%, Walmart says

    The jury sided with the former Walmart employee, who has down syndrome, in her disability discrimination lawsuit against the company.

  • Florida pizza-eating racists hurl anti-Asian slurs at ramen restaurant after being asked to leave

    A ramen restaurant in Delray Beach, Fla., has been the recipient of anti-Asian vitriol from interlopers who refused to leave and take the pizza they bought elsewhere. How it started: Ramen Lab Eatery, which sits at 25 Northeast 2nd Ave., was trying to close at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday when three white men allegedly showed up and began unstacking chairs. Restaurant owner Louis Grayson said he stepped in and filmed the scene.

  • Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video

    On Saturday, three people were arrested in connection with a viral video that captured a child being hit and verbally […] The post Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Chief: Bomb squad caused Los Angeles fireworks explosion

    Los Angeles bomb technicians overloaded a containment chamber with homemade fireworks last month during a detonation, likely causing a catastrophic explosion that injured 17 people and rocked a neighborhood, the police chief said Monday. Chief Michel Moore said five members of the department’s bomb squad have been removed from field duties as the investigation continues. The bomb technicians overloaded it above the safety rating, however, even as authorities are investigating if the detonation device had a defect.

  • Man who snatches 5-year-old boy from NYC street in video attacks officer

    Man caught on video attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy while he was walking with his mother and siblings in Queens in New York City.

  • Iowa Barn Collapse Kills Father and Young Son: 'A Truly Devastating Time'

    Andy Kaufman and his son Beckett died after a barn roof collapsed on them

  • Largo teen gets 5 years probation in Intracoastal boating death

    CLEARWATER — Gavin Johnston was at the wheel when a boat carrying seven teens from a Halloween party slammed into a channel marker on the Intracoastal Waterway. Everyone aboard the 24-foot boat was ejected. Rachel Herring, 16, died. Now, Johnston has been prohibited from driving a boat under terms of a sentence he received Monday for vessel homicide in the second degree. The crime carries a ...

  • A group of thieves who stole a $160,000 costume of Sesame Street's 'Big Bird' returned it, leaving a note with an apology for being 'such a big birden'

    The thieves dubbed themselves the "Big Bird Bandits" and apologized for the theft of the costume with a note left in its beak.

  • El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock nation numbed to violence

    Neighbors knew something was wrong in that squat green house when a young woman's screams pierced the quiet of their neighborhood in Chalchuapa, a small town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from San Salvador, this nation's capital. Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, 26, and her mother had been lured to the windowless dwelling by the man who lived there – 51-year-old former policeman Hugo Osorio - who had promised them information about Palomo's missing brother, Alexis, a family member told Reuters. Neighbors called police when they heard Palomo's screams on the night of May 7 as she fled the home only to be overtaken by Osorio, who allegedly hit her in the head with a metal pipe and dragged her back inside.