Covid: India withdraws 10-day quarantine for vaccinated UK nationals

·1 min read
A sign reading Coronavirus quarantine in India
There had been tensions between the two countries over the UK's mandated quarantine for Indian visitors

India has withdrawn mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated UK nationals arriving in the country.

Under the revised rules, which were announced on Wednesday, British citizens no longer have to undergo 10 days of quarantine.

This came days after UK eased similar travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Indians.

There have been tensions between the two countries over the Indian-made version of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The UK had earlier refused to recognise the vaccine, known as Covishield, even though it is identical to the doses given to millions of Britons.

So, fully vaccinated Indian travellers had to still isolate for 10 days and take Covid-19 tests - at their own expense - before they were allowed to leave quarantine.

Officials in the UK designated Covishield an approved jab last month after a major backlash in India against what many saw as a discriminatory rule. But it did not add India to the exempt-from-quarantine-list and the restrictions continued.

This led to more backlash from Delhi, which imposed a mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated British nationals travelling to India. Finally on 8 October, UK added India to the exempt-from-quarantine list, ending the mandatory self-isolation.

Covishield is India's primary vaccine, with more than 720 million doses given out so far. It is the same as the AstraZeneca jab used in the UK vaccine rollout.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India allows domestic flights to fly at full capacity

    Domestic flights in India will fly at full capacity from Oct. 18, India's civil aviation ministry said on Tuesday, as it lifted one of the major restrictions on the industry since the onset of the pandemic 18 months ago. The government's move ahead of the Indian festive season comes as a boon to the struggling domestic carriers, including IndiGo and SpiceJet Ltd, which were starting to see some improvements in passenger traffic due to a drop in COVID-19 infections in most states. In August, regulatory data showed that passenger growth jumped 136.6% as the government started to ease COVID-related travel restrictions.

  • Thailand Drops Quarantine Rule for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers Starting Nov. 1

    Fully-vaccinated U.S. tourists will be able to skip quarantine if they show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken before their trip and get tested again upon arrival.

  • Many Afghans pack their bags, hoping for the chance to leave

    As their flight to Islamabad was finally about to take off, Somaya took her husband Ali’s hand, lay her head back and closed her eyes. Now it was happening: They were leaving Afghanistan, their homeland. The couple had been trying to go ever since the Taliban took over in mid-August, for multiple reasons.

  • India recommends homegrown COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 2 and above

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India on Tuesday recommended emergency use of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 shot in the 2 to 18 age-group, as the world's second-most populous nation expands its vaccination drive to include children. The country has so far fully vaccinated around 29% of about 944 million eligible adults, as per government data, which includes administration of more than 110 million doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The company, however, is still in the process of securing an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization, a decision that is expected later this month.

  • Kremlin says it disagrees with Japan's sovereignty claim over islands

    The Kremlin said on Tuesday it disagreed with comments by new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that Japan's sovereignty extended to a chain of islands known by Tokyo as the Northern Territories, and that they were in fact part of Russia. "We do not agree with such a statement," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "This is Russian territory, and Russia has repeatedly reaffirmed its political will on different levels to continue dialogue with Japan to find solutions to the sensitive issues that remain on the agenda."

  • Australia open to China investors but security issues crucial - FIRB

    Australia is not shut to Chinese investors but national security concerns and the protection of critical infrastructure are now key factors determining deal approvals, the head of its Foreign Investment and Review Board (FIRB) said on Thursday. Chinese investment in Australia has fallen https://www.reuters.com/article/australia-china-investment-idUSL4N2CP1M1 by over 50% to about A$12 billion ($8.86 billion) over the past four years, driven by stricter capital controls by Beijing, and by a deterioration of the relationship between the countries. "We run a non-discriminatory investment policy... both in terms of areas in which you can invest ... (and) in terms of the provenance, the country from which the investment comes," said FIRB Chair David Irvine at the Citi Investment Conference.

  • China accuses Taiwan of pushing 'two-state theory' as cross-strait tensions alarm US

    Chinese officials accused Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen of promoting a “two-state theory” of relations between Beijing and Taipei, as the mainland communist regime uses a surge in fighter jet sorties to assert sovereignty over the island democracy.

  • USMNT vs Costa Rica, live! How to watch, lineup, live stream link, odds

    Fans of the USMNT, if not the team itself, may be having a crisis of expectations following several disappointing showings in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.

  • Gregg Berhalter, USMNT stars applaud comeback: ‘The mentality is right’

    "We struggled against Panama but the team stuck together, dug in, and came together after that early goal," said USMNT captain Tyler Adams.

  • The Thai monks turned social media stars

    Phra Maha Paiwan Warawanno and Phra Maha Sompong Talaputto are two Buddhist monks who have became the latest social media stars in Thailand. They have started livestreams every Friday night on Facebook that combine traditional teachings, known as Dhamma, with modern life advice and a hefty dose of humor. But some of the country's religious conservatives, are not so amused, especially because Buddhism is one of the three traditional pillars of Thai society, alongside the nation and monarchy.This is Paiwan: "The Buddhist teachings aren't outdated but the method of teaching is so outdated. You can't spread the teachings in the old way anymore because it is too constricted with the lecturing and such. It will only reach a certain group of people, the elderly people. So my question is: is Dhamma supposed to only stay with the old generation? They will eventually die. Without reaching out to the young, what will be the place of religion in the future? Religion will be abandoned and I don't want that to happen."With an impressive fluency in youth slang, the two have captured the imagination of a generation who find the formal temple decorum outdated and inaccessible.The upbeat sessions also provided much needed relief for many Thais confined at home during night-time curfews to stifle the global health crisis. Their weekly livestreams attract hundreds of thousands of viewers within minutes, once reaching a peak of two million. Paiwan's Facebook following skyrocketed by more than 800% in just over a month. Despite their popularity among the young, Paiwan and Sompong have drawn criticism from Buddhist conservatives who deemed their livestreams inappropriate.Last month, the two monks were summoned by a parliamentary committee on religion to explain their online activities.Srisuwan Janya is the head of the Association for the Protection of the Constitution. "Monks' behavior has to be respectable in the public eye. It doesn't have to change with the times to appease young people. There are still people who prefer the original cultural traditions who can't take this (new way) and that will lead to the decline of Buddhism, which has already existed for nearly 2,600 years without the need need to change."For fans like Onravee Tangmeesang, the monks livestreams adds a little bit of positivity to her Fridays. "We're having a stressful life already and that giggle (of the monks) can really brighten up my day."

  • U.S. men's national soccer team erases early deficit, beats Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying

    The USMNT came back after an early goal for a critical World Cup qualifying win against Costa Rica in Columbus on Wednesday.

  • Thailand to open to vaccinated UK tourists from 1 November

    Quarantine dropped for double jabbed visitors from 10 low-risk destinations, including the UK

  • Liverpool, Man United, Spurs among clubs waiting on CONMEBOL players

    Fabinho and Alisson Becker have less than 36 hours between Brazil's final match and Liverpool's Saturday morning Premier League trip to Watford.

  • USMNT vs. Costa Rica takeaways: Tim Weah, Sergiño Dest spark comeback in qualifier

    Sergiño Dest's goal and Tim Weah's effort lead USMNT to a 2-1 win over Costa Rica in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.

  • Biden's new Iran dilemma

    The Biden administration is grappling with a new dilemma as nuclear negotiations with Iran remain frozen: whether more pressure on Iran would help push the Iranians back to the 2015 deal, or lead Iran to escalate its nuclear program, U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios.Why it matters: The Iranian nuclear program has made significant advances in recent months that will be difficult to roll back — and that could potentially undercut the benefits of salvaging the 2015 accord, particularly if a de

  • McSurgery: An Indian hospital restoring eyesight to millions

    Black ticks on their foreheads marking the eye to be operated on, dozens of patients in green overalls wait in line, beneficiaries of a pioneering Indian model that is restoring sight to millions.

  • Can Texas’s governor override Biden’s federal vaccine requirements?

    Texas governor Greg Abbott wants to ban vaccine mandates, but it's unclear if he can override federal policy.

  • Topless North Korean soldiers displayed a bizarre show of strength to Kim Jong Un by performing dropkicks and lying on glass shards

    North Korean soldiers displayed their martial arts prowess and performed feats of strength for the Supreme Leader and his officials at a defense development exhibition on Monday.

  • Russia Throws Tantrum Over ‘Crazy’ American Women in Government

    Alex Wong/Getty ImagesOn Tuesday, talks between Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov ended with a dramatic threat to potentially shutter all Russian diplomatic missions if the U.S. didn’t lift all sanctions against Moscow. Nuland’s response? A resounding “Nyet,” much to Ryabkov dismay.But Russia’s attitude towards Nuland goes beyond her politics: Apparently, Moscow’s misogynists would rather not deal with a woman at all.Russian state media l

  • A Black Army officer says she was 'profiled' when she was denied entry into a Louisiana casino after her military ID was discredited by an employee

    Deja Harrison, 23, and her stepbrother arrived at Harrah's New Orleans for his birthday earlier this month when things took a turn.